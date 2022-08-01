Human trafficking survivors speak out

This is the final article of a series on human trafficking.

As long as there is breath, there is hope and healing, said Cassiopeia Daddino of Little Falls.. She and her daughter-in-law, Brittany Daddino, are both survivors of human trafficking and are now dedicating their lives to rescuing others who are trapped in the industry and to educate people about it.

Cassiopeia’s life in the human trafficking industry began at birth. Her mother was a victim, as well.

“There are thousands of children who are born into this industry. I was sold over and over and my very first memories are from being sold,” she said.

Growing up, Cassiopeia said she was sold for a day and sometimes for two or three days at a time before she was brought back to her parents. A few days later, she was brought somewhere else, where she stayed for a few days or a week. Her eight siblings were trafficked, as well.

“It was just that repeated cycle, year after year,”

she said.

Cassiopeia said that while she was able to attend school, her parents moved the family a lot to avoid detection. In 12 years, Cassiopeia was enrolled in 16 different schools across the country. Her parents also had several birth certificates for her, each with a different name, that were used when she was enrolled in the school system.

“They would just transfer my school records and the school wouldn’t ask a whole lot of questions or my parents would just tell them that we moved a lot for work. They would just accept that answer and never ask anything further,” she said.

Always hoping for a better life, Cassiopeia said she told several teachers about being trafficked. However, she and her siblings always ended up back with their parents.

“CPS (Child Protective Services) would show up and do an investigation. They would put me in foster care, make my parents go through a little program and then, every time they’d get me back,” she said.

Cassiopeia said every time she was placed in foster care, she was never brought to an actual family or home. She was always housed in a group facility. However, the abuse didn’t end by CPS removing her from the custody of her parents, Cassiopeia said.

“I was sold multiple times through the group facility,” she said.

Cassiopeia’s family was part of a ring which trafficked children to the “elite” — politicians, actors, well-known religious figures and other prominent people. More than once, she said, she was sold to people whose names the general population would undoubtedly recognize — including people who have outwardly done good deeds and appear to be of good character, but truly isn’t.

“People just don’t know or they just don’t want to believe that someone they think they know is actually doing the most heinous of things to children,” Cassiopeia said.

Cassiopeia said it’s also not unusual for traffickers and clients whom have acquired their services to do whatever they can to retaliate against survivors who dare to speak about the abuse. Sometimes different governmental agencies, such as CPS, are also used as a means in the retaliation against the survivor without the people working for the agency understanding what is truly going on, Cassiopeia said.

“Sometimes these people just have a way of charming others into believing that the survivor is lying, when she actually isn’t. Or that she is unstable when it’s the result of being abused,” Cassiopeia said.

At age 15, Cassiopeia became pregnant. Although her parents didn’t allow her to date, she had a secret boyfriend when she was in high school. However, once she found out she was pregnant, Cassiopeia said she didn’t know who the father was.

“I had been sold too many times to know,” she said.

Cassiopeia said that shortly after she found out she was pregnant, she ran away and went to the doctor, who helped her apply for Medicaid, WIC and other government assisted programs. It was the beginning to freedom, she said.

Cassiopeia said that because she had lived such a sheltered life up until she became pregnant, she was simply not in the system. In general, people didn’t really know she existed, but because that changed, she said, her parents ultimately let her go.

“There were too many people that knew I exist, so my parents couldn’t take me back, because I had gone public. People would have wondered about me if I had missed appointments,” she said.

Cassiopeia said she struggled with being a single mom and raising her son at first, but as time went by, it got easier. She also met Colin, whom she later married, when she was 18.

Recognizing the trauma she had experienced wasn’t going to go away on its own and would continue to haunt her, with the help of Colin, she started seeing a therapist. However, it took a while and a few therapists to find one who was able to handle someone with such trauma.

“The others I met, they just weren’t prepared,” she said.

Cassiopeia said the therapist worked at the Community Violence and Intervention Center in Grand Forks, N.D. It was also the only center in North Dakota that offered affordable therapy. However, Cassiopeia was able to go through therapy at no cost for several years. It was the beginning to healing, she said.

Wanting to help others, Cassiopeia pursued a college education to become a mental health practitioner. She graduated from the University of North Dakota in 2018, with bachelor degrees in neuroscience and psychology. She also earned a master’s degree in linguistics in 2019.

Brittany’s individual experience with human trafficking differs from Cassiopeia’s. Although she was trafficked during her teenage years, Brittany said that because of the situation in which it occurred and because she blamed herself, it wasn’t until a few years ago when she learned about the different forms of trafficking that she realized she was a survivor.

“I was working as a youth counselor at a group home and we took a training about human trafficking. While I was sitting there, listening to them, I realized I had been trafficked as a teenager,” she said.

Brittany said she met a group of guys when she was a teenager. She didn’t think much of it at first, but was later drugged heavily and trafficked.

Looking back, Brittany said, that because of where she was at in life at the time, being heavily drugged was sometimes her own choice as a way to cope with it all. While she knew a lot of things had happened to her while she was under the influence, it wasn’t until after going through training on human trafficking, she realized her experience fell under the same umbrella.

“It has made me realize how many people aren’t even aware that they’re being trafficked, because they don’t know exactly what it is,” she said.

Cassiopeia said it isn’t unusual for traffickers to offer teenagers drugs. The goal is to get them hooked and then use it as a means to get them to be compliant to be trafficked. Sometimes it can include setting up a teenager for criminal charges and then using it to blackmail them into compliance, Cassiopeia said.

One example, Cassiopeia said, is when a 16-year-old figures they will just try drugs or alcohol one time and that their parents won’t find out.

“It happens and that doesn’t make a kid a bad kid. It makes them a teenager,” she said.

However, the trafficker can then use that by telling the teen that he or she has photos of the teen and that they will tell the world they did drugs unless they come with them and allow them to photograph them.

“They’ll do anything to get it to stop. Kids freak out and will do what they’re told. Now they’re in it so easy,” Cassiopeia said.

Cassiopeia and Brittany operate Beyond Duality, a non-profit organization which seeks to rescue and provide resources for survivors of human trafficking.

For more information, to donate or to seek help, visit www.beyonddualityinc.com or call (320) 980-0937. Cassiopeia said the organization’s phones are open 24 hours for current clients and for new inquiries, and someone will return their call as soon as possible.