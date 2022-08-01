ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Human trafficking survivors speak out

By By Sheila Bergren
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 2 days ago

This is the final article of a series on human trafficking.

As long as there is breath, there is hope and healing, said Cassiopeia Daddino of Little Falls.. She and her daughter-in-law, Brittany Daddino, are both survivors of human trafficking and are now dedicating their lives to rescuing others who are trapped in the industry and to educate people about it.

Cassiopeia’s life in the human trafficking industry began at birth. Her mother was a victim, as well.

“There are thousands of children who are born into this industry. I was sold over and over and my very first memories are from being sold,” she said.

Growing up, Cassiopeia said she was sold for a day and sometimes for two or three days at a time before she was brought back to her parents. A few days later, she was brought somewhere else, where she stayed for a few days or a week. Her eight siblings were trafficked, as well.

“It was just that repeated cycle, year after year,”

she said.

Cassiopeia said that while she was able to attend school, her parents moved the family a lot to avoid detection. In 12 years, Cassiopeia was enrolled in 16 different schools across the country. Her parents also had several birth certificates for her, each with a different name, that were used when she was enrolled in the school system.

“They would just transfer my school records and the school wouldn’t ask a whole lot of questions or my parents would just tell them that we moved a lot for work. They would just accept that answer and never ask anything further,” she said.

Always hoping for a better life, Cassiopeia said she told several teachers about being trafficked. However, she and her siblings always ended up back with their parents.

“CPS (Child Protective Services) would show up and do an investigation. They would put me in foster care, make my parents go through a little program and then, every time they’d get me back,” she said.

Cassiopeia said every time she was placed in foster care, she was never brought to an actual family or home. She was always housed in a group facility. However, the abuse didn’t end by CPS removing her from the custody of her parents, Cassiopeia said.

“I was sold multiple times through the group facility,” she said.

Cassiopeia’s family was part of a ring which trafficked children to the “elite” — politicians, actors, well-known religious figures and other prominent people. More than once, she said, she was sold to people whose names the general population would undoubtedly recognize — including people who have outwardly done good deeds and appear to be of good character, but truly isn’t.

“People just don’t know or they just don’t want to believe that someone they think they know is actually doing the most heinous of things to children,” Cassiopeia said.

Cassiopeia said it’s also not unusual for traffickers and clients whom have acquired their services to do whatever they can to retaliate against survivors who dare to speak about the abuse. Sometimes different governmental agencies, such as CPS, are also used as a means in the retaliation against the survivor without the people working for the agency understanding what is truly going on, Cassiopeia said.

“Sometimes these people just have a way of charming others into believing that the survivor is lying, when she actually isn’t. Or that she is unstable when it’s the result of being abused,” Cassiopeia said.

At age 15, Cassiopeia became pregnant. Although her parents didn’t allow her to date, she had a secret boyfriend when she was in high school. However, once she found out she was pregnant, Cassiopeia said she didn’t know who the father was.

“I had been sold too many times to know,” she said.

Cassiopeia said that shortly after she found out she was pregnant, she ran away and went to the doctor, who helped her apply for Medicaid, WIC and other government assisted programs. It was the beginning to freedom, she said.

Cassiopeia said that because she had lived such a sheltered life up until she became pregnant, she was simply not in the system. In general, people didn’t really know she existed, but because that changed, she said, her parents ultimately let her go.

“There were too many people that knew I exist, so my parents couldn’t take me back, because I had gone public. People would have wondered about me if I had missed appointments,” she said.

Cassiopeia said she struggled with being a single mom and raising her son at first, but as time went by, it got easier. She also met Colin, whom she later married, when she was 18.

Recognizing the trauma she had experienced wasn’t going to go away on its own and would continue to haunt her, with the help of Colin, she started seeing a therapist. However, it took a while and a few therapists to find one who was able to handle someone with such trauma.

“The others I met, they just weren’t prepared,” she said.

Cassiopeia said the therapist worked at the Community Violence and Intervention Center in Grand Forks, N.D. It was also the only center in North Dakota that offered affordable therapy. However, Cassiopeia was able to go through therapy at no cost for several years. It was the beginning to healing, she said.

Wanting to help others, Cassiopeia pursued a college education to become a mental health practitioner. She graduated from the University of North Dakota in 2018, with bachelor degrees in neuroscience and psychology. She also earned a master’s degree in linguistics in 2019.

Brittany’s individual experience with human trafficking differs from Cassiopeia’s. Although she was trafficked during her teenage years, Brittany said that because of the situation in which it occurred and because she blamed herself, it wasn’t until a few years ago when she learned about the different forms of trafficking that she realized she was a survivor.

“I was working as a youth counselor at a group home and we took a training about human trafficking. While I was sitting there, listening to them, I realized I had been trafficked as a teenager,” she said.

Brittany said she met a group of guys when she was a teenager. She didn’t think much of it at first, but was later drugged heavily and trafficked.

Looking back, Brittany said, that because of where she was at in life at the time, being heavily drugged was sometimes her own choice as a way to cope with it all. While she knew a lot of things had happened to her while she was under the influence, it wasn’t until after going through training on human trafficking, she realized her experience fell under the same umbrella.

“It has made me realize how many people aren’t even aware that they’re being trafficked, because they don’t know exactly what it is,” she said.

Cassiopeia said it isn’t unusual for traffickers to offer teenagers drugs. The goal is to get them hooked and then use it as a means to get them to be compliant to be trafficked. Sometimes it can include setting up a teenager for criminal charges and then using it to blackmail them into compliance, Cassiopeia said.

One example, Cassiopeia said, is when a 16-year-old figures they will just try drugs or alcohol one time and that their parents won’t find out.

“It happens and that doesn’t make a kid a bad kid. It makes them a teenager,” she said.

However, the trafficker can then use that by telling the teen that he or she has photos of the teen and that they will tell the world they did drugs unless they come with them and allow them to photograph them.

“They’ll do anything to get it to stop. Kids freak out and will do what they’re told. Now they’re in it so easy,” Cassiopeia said.

Cassiopeia and Brittany operate Beyond Duality, a non-profit organization which seeks to rescue and provide resources for survivors of human trafficking.

For more information, to donate or to seek help, visit www.beyonddualityinc.com or call (320) 980-0937. Cassiopeia said the organization’s phones are open 24 hours for current clients and for new inquiries, and someone will return their call as soon as possible.

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Tornado survivor’s journey to answers nearly 50 years later

On August 6th, 1969, an F-4 tornado ripped through northern Minnesota and wreaked havoc from nearly 38 miles impacting parts of Crow Wing County, Cass County, and Aitkin County. In that path of destruction was Roosevelt Lake in Outing where Sue Dugan Moline and her family were on vacation. “There...
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Little Falls

A convicted Level 3 predatory offender has moved to Little Falls. According to a press release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Travis Kenneth Ahles moved to the vicinity of 160th Avenue and Iris Road in rural Little Falls on Sunday. Ahles engaged in sexual contact with a...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
srperspective.com

Tractors converge on rural church

Tractor Run used as a way to honor fallen farmers. One by one, tractors of all sizes, models, and colors could be seen motoring down County Highway 102 from the east and west until they congregated at Nordland Lutheran Church 12 miles southwest of Paynesville on a sunny Saturday morning.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Falls, MN
Society
City
Little Falls, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
WJON

Controversial Policy Discussed At Becker Public Schools

BECKER -- A controversial policy at Becker Public Schools has been tabled for a legal review. During the school board meeting Monday night, the board tabled Policy 471 in order to do a legal review. As written, Policy 471 states classrooms must be free of any personal bias or non-school...
BECKER, MN
kvsc.org

Investigation Continues in Musa Sabrine’s Case in Waite Park — Reward Offered

The Waite Park Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving Musa Sabriye’s murder case. The 33-year-old man was discovered inside a burned vehicle on Monday, May 30th shortly before 1 a.m. The car was found in the 1500 Block of County Road 6. It took days to identify Sabriye due the severity of the burns. The Minnesota Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR-MN, is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
WAITE PARK, MN
WausauPilot

Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Traffickers#Drugs#Trafficked#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics
CBS Minnesota

Suspect barricaded in Meeker County after threatening to kill family members

DASSEL, Minn. -- Law enforcement in Meeker County say they are involved in an "extended standoff" with a barricaded suspect in Dassel Tuesday.According to the county sheriff's office, deputies initially responded on Monday evening to a house on the 17300 block of 745th Avenue. It was in response to the suspect threatening to kill family members. The male suspect refused to comply and remained in the house, the sheriff's office said. A perimeter was set and negotiators are attempting to contact the suspect. SWAT teams from multiple agencies responded. The incident remains an active scene. Details are limited, so check back for more. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Teens injured in rollover crash near Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Minnesota — Five teens were injured, one of them critically after the car they were in rolled and crashed near Cambridge early Tuesday morning. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a crash east of Highway 47 on County Road 5 shortly before 3:00 a.m. When...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
Bring Me The News

Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
DASSEL, MN
KROC News

Black Bear Killed in Collision With Motorcycle On Minnesota Hwy

Pillager, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist survived a collision with a black bear on the Minnesota Highway Monday afternoon but the bear did not. The crash was reported shortly before 2 PM on a rural roadway north of the north-central Minnesota town of Pillager in Cass County. The Facebook page for Pillager Area Fire & Rescue says it responded to the scene after it was reported by a passerby who came upon the crash.
PILLAGER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
WJON

What’s New This Year at the Benton County Fair

SAUK RAPIDS -- The 109th annual Benton County Fair kicks off this week in Sauk Rapids. The six-day fair ranks as one of the top five most well-attended county fairs in the state of Minnesota. GRANDSTAND SHOWS:. Fair Board Member Ted Prom says there will be a number of new...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 injured in ATV crash in Cass County

MEADOW BROOK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three people were injured after an ATV crash in Cass County early Saturday morning.According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave SW in Meadow Brook Township.The ATV apparently left the roadway before rolling several times into the ditch and striking a number of trees.A 20-year-old man from Motley, who was driving the ATV, was taken by helicopter to a Twin Cities-area hospital with serious injuries.Two other passengers -- a 20-year-old woman from Elk River and a 19-year-old man from Motley -- also sustained injuries in the crash.Initial investigation indicates that alcohol and speed were likely contributing factors in the crash.
CASS COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Charges pending after 3 hurt in ATV crash near Motley

MOTLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people are being treated for injuries after an ATV crash in Cass County, Minnesota. Sheriff Tom Burch says his office received the report around 12:40 a.m. on July 30. The crash was reported in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Avenue...
MOTLEY, MN
lptv.org

Two-Vehicle Crash On Nature Road In Buckman Township

One man was injured in a two-vehicle collision near Morrill, Minnesota in Buckman Township. The Morrison County Sheriff‘s Office responded to the call and when arriving at the scene they found one vehicle in a ditch. 37-year-old Nathaniel Schanche of Milaca was eastbound on Nature Road near 290th Avenue...
BUCKMAN, MN
fox9.com

Bear dies after being struck by motorcycle on Minnesota road

PILLAGER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A black bear was killed when it was hit by a motorcyclist near Pillager, Minnesota, on Monday. The Pillager Area Fire and Rescue says the motorcyclist collided with the bear on County Road 34 north of Pillager. The motorcyclist suffered some scrapes and a broken wrist.
PILLAGER, MN
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
296
Followers
281
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy