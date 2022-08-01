Amber Heard Refused to Claim 'Pirates' Money in Divorce—Unsealed Documents

www.newsweek.com
Johnny Depp Calls Out Ex-Wife Amber Heard In New Album: 'If I Had a Dime, It Wouldn’t Reach Your Hand'
Johnny Depp is taking shots at his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in his new album with Jeff Beck. A review from The Sunday Times, which got an advanced listen of the album, shared insight into some of Depp's lyrics that are seemingly targeted at Heard. The actor and musician's 13-track collaboration with British guitarist Jeff Beck, titled "18," is set to be released Friday.
Lil Pump Tells Johnny Depp's Ex Amber Heard: 'I'll Let You Shit In My Bed Fa Sho'
The Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia captivated audiences from April 11 to June 1, when the jury finally reached its verdict. The former married couple had an acrimonious split in 2017 and Heard accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of physical, mental and sexual abuse.
Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp Of Having Erectile Dysfunction: Unsealed Court Documents
A trove of unreleased text messages, emails, and court documents have been unsealed as part of the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp court battle, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, the Virginia court, where the exes faced off last month, unsealed 6,000 pages of documents submitted by the parties before the trial.The documents revealed the evidence both sides wanted to introduce into the case but weren’t not allowed to by the judge. In one filing unsealed, Heard and her team argued that “Mr. Depp’s erectile dysfunction is relevant to Mr. Depp’s use of a bottle to rape” her. During the trial,...
Amber Heard Is Facing A Brand New Lawsuit After The Verdict In Her Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp
The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
Read The Disturbing Text Messages Between Johnny Depp & Marilyn Manson Exposed In Newly Unsealed Court Documents
Newly unsealed documents connected to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial reveal a slew of horrific texts between the actor and embattled singer Marilyn Manson, Radar has learned.The startling development came over the weekend after thousands of documents from the former couple’s pre-trial were unsealed and released online.According to The Post, who obtained and verified the court documents, the newly unsealed content includes behind-the-scenes moves, motions and oppositions to motions made by both Depp and Heard’s legal teams before the trial officially kicked off in April.Among the most shocking new information revealed in the documents are a series...
Amber Heard faces new legal battle, this time with her insurer over Depp suit
New York Marine, an insurance company, has sued Amber Heard in a dispute over liability coverage.
Johnny Depp Fans 'Damaged' His Reputation by Unsealing Documents—Lawyer
"If the fans thought unsealing the records was going to significantly help Depp, they were certainly mistaken," one lawyer told Newsweek.
Could Amber Heard Just File For Bankruptcy To Avoid Paying Johnny Depp?
There are messy celebrity divorces, and then there’s the infamous split between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The two actors have been battling in court for years, and that’s only continued following the verdict of their defamation suits. The Aquaman star was found guilty on three counts, and ordered to pay her ex over $10 million after the dust settled. But could Heard just file for bankruptcy to avoid paying Depp this sum?
Why Johnny Depp’s legal team tried to bring up Amber Heard’s deceased friend, explained
The jury of this year’s Depp Heard Defamation Trial, which dominated headlines throughout this spring, may have returned a favorable verdict for plaintiff Johnny Depp but thousands of court documents unsealed this weekend are proving the fallout from the case is far from over. The Daily Beast has revealed...
Johnny Depp’s Team Has Responded After Amber Heard Files Appeal On Defamation Verdict
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal battle has lasted for years, with the public watching as various lawsuits in multiple countries played out. Things really heated up when the defamation case began in Virginia, with cameras in the courtroom allowing every moment to be watched and memed by the public. And now Depp’s team has responded after Heard filed an appeal on the defamation verdict.
Johnny Depp wanted to 'move on' from Heard trial but fired back with his own appeal
A day after Amber Heard appealed the verdict in their defamation case, Johnny Depp filed his own appeal to challenge the court's recent decision.
'Pure Speculation!' Johnny Depp Fires Back At Amber Heard's 'Baseless' Claims About His Reputation In Effort For New Trial
Johnny Depp is shooting down Amber Heard's claims that her restraining order, not her op-ed, damaged his reputation, and that he's not entitled to the multimillion-dollar damages the jury awarded him. Days after Heard's team filed legal documents demanding a new trial, Depp fired back, calling her attempt "baseless." Article...
‘Heard slings an exceptional amount of mud’: Depp’s team scoffs at mistrial request
Johnny Depp’s legal team says that his ex-wife Amber Heard “has identified no legitimate basis to set aside” a Virginia jury’s verdict in their bombshell defamation trial and asked the court to reject Heard’s post-trial motions requesting a mistrial. In a memorandum filed Monday in...
