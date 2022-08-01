Missoula’s Dog Days of Summer: 5 Easy Tips to Help Cool Down

If we take a trip in the digital time machine known as the internet we can quickly travel back to what was making news in January of 2020. It's pretty wild to think that we hadn't even hit the craziness of COVID at that point! But it was right there, just before we entered the world of self-distancing and quarantines, that Pier One Imports announced that they would be closing over 400 stores nationwide including the one in Missoula.

