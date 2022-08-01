Missoula’s Dog Days of Summer: 5 Easy Tips to Help Cool Down

930kmpt.com
Fire in the Sky – Last Day to Apply to be a Smoke Jumper
It is clear that fire season has arrived in Montana. The excess fuel from a wet and mild spring are drying out quickly. Turning much of the state into a tinder box. Now is the moment when the real heroes shine. Protecting our public lands and lives from the threat of devastating wildfires.
Fire Crews Across the Northwest Continue to Battle the Moose Fire
The Moose Fire burning near Salmon Idaho in the Salmon-Challis National Forest has been burning since July 17 and has consumed nearly 60,000 acres, primarily in wilderness areas. KGVO spoke to Fire Information Officer Bobbi Filbert with Great Basin Team 2 early on Tuesday afternoon. “The fire was started on...
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to a possible structure fire near Neil Drive in Lolo. The caller reported hearing a loud ‘pop’ and a power line had fallen causing smoke and flames. However, while crews were responding, the dispatch was changed to...
930 AM KMPT
HVAC Failure Forces Missoula Art Museum Closure
If you're complaining about the summer temps in Western Montana, you're not alone. Cooking eggs on the hood of a car, while not advisable, is definitely within the realm of possibility during the hottest months of the year. The HVAC system at the Missoula Art Museum has been under pressure...
Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?
These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
The Montana Tourism Grant Program is Open Now, Hurry!
The annual application cycle for the Montana Tourism Grant Program is open now until September 15th. We know that the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys are great places to live and work. Montana is a fine place to be in general. So many of the reasons we live here are the same excuses that your friends or relatives declare they'll drop by for a “visit” conveniently on a trip they’ve been putting off just to see you. It happens in all seasons too, right?
Failte Montana Irish Festival 2022 Pics
The Failte Montana Irish Festival was back in downtown Caras Park after a three-year hiatus, due to a change in sponsorship and, of course, Covid. When it was announced that there wouldn't be an event last year, the Friends of Irish Studies in the West stepped up to put on the event and use it as a fundraiser for their programs at the University of Montana.
Christian Realtor Fined in Missoula, “Brandon’s Law” Gains Support
A Montana pastor and real estate agent is now being targeted for his Christian beliefs and faces a $5,000 fine by the realtors association in Missoula, Montana. This, as Montana lawmakers sign onto a bill being referred to as "Brandon's Law" to protect realtors like Pastor Brandon Huber. I caught...
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Man Threatens Two People With a Knife Near the Clark Fork River
On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in Missoula
On August 2, 2022, at around 3:40 pm, the Missoula Police Department responded to a crash on Spruce Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided this brief statement. "Missoula Police Department is on scene investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident," Arnold said. "Spruce Street is closed between Higgins Avenue...
SRT and SWAT Teams Called to Apprehend Burglars Near the Wye
Two suspects are in custody after being apprehended early Wednesday morning having barricaded themselves inside a residence on Tucker Lake near the Wye. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reported that the homeowner reported a security camera alert while they were out of town.
Missoula Man Assaults His Father With a Guitar and Screwdriver
On July 30, 2022, around 10:34 am, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a reported assault at a residence on East Mullan Road. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an older adult male, John Doe, sitting in a recliner. Doe was covered in blood. A deputy observed two large lacerations on Doe’s head, on the top of his scalp, and another on the back of his head. There was also a large abrasion on the left side of his back.
A Little Birdie Told Me When Missoula’s Chick-fil-A Will be Open
If we take a trip in the digital time machine known as the internet we can quickly travel back to what was making news in January of 2020. It's pretty wild to think that we hadn't even hit the craziness of COVID at that point! But it was right there, just before we entered the world of self-distancing and quarantines, that Pier One Imports announced that they would be closing over 400 stores nationwide including the one in Missoula.
Man Breaks Missoula Business’s Windows With a Skateboard
On July 30, 2022, around 9:10 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a criminal mischief in progress at the YWCA building on Broadway. Dispatch advised that 28-year-old Cameron Billedeaux, a well-known male to law enforcement who frequents the area, was seen breaking windows of the building with his skateboard.
Kenai Visits KYSS. Please Visit Him at Missoula Humane Society
Maybe you've seen the bumper sticker: If Dogs Could Talk...They Wouldn't Be As Much Fun. Well, we won't debate the validity of that. Yet, it would be be nice (or maybe very sad) to get this little guy's story first-paw. You do get the impression that whatever home he came from, he likely won't be returning to it. So here is a chance to make his next one a forever home.
Drunk Driver Goes the Wrong Way on I-90, Nearly Hits Officers
On July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy were dispatched to reports of a Semi truck driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate I-90 near mile marker 119 in Missoula County. There were six separate callers...
St. Patrick Hospital Ranked Best in Montana for 4th Year in a Row
For the fourth year in a row, Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula has been named the best in Montana by U.S. News and World Report. KGVO News spoke to Chief Executive for Providence Montana Joyce Dombrouski for details. “It's a great accolade to have earned this number one ranking...
Fire Scientist Explains How to Protect Missoula Homes From Wildfires
On Tuesday, the Missoula County Commissioners visited our studio and hosted retired U.S. Forest Service Fire Behaviorist Jack Cohen who has decades of experience studying wildfires and how they affect nearby communities. “My principal point is that we have opportunities to keep our communities from burning down during extreme wildfires,”...
