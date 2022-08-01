Mitch Trubisky throws Matt Nagy under the bus again

www.chicitysports.com
Mitchell Trubisky on Steelers QB competition: 'Coach Tomlin is very transparent about the situation'
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has made former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky the man to beat in the quarterback competition also involving first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph. Trubisky has been atop the depth chart since he signed with the...
Steelers Training Camp Recap: Kenny Pickett Outperforming Mitch Trubisky?
More change should be coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
Albert Breer on Bears LB Roquan Smith contract extension: 'They definitely got a ways to go'
The Chicago Bears have been without star linebacker Roquan Smith for the first two weeks of training camp as he remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Tthe bigger concern is the status of contract negotiations between Smith and the team. Smith is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he’s gearing up for a big pay day.
Mitch Trubisky Opens Up On How Bears Misused Him
Chicago Bears’ fans are well aware of the struggles of Mitch Trubisky. After a full season away from the team and now finding a new home in Pittsburgh, he is finally opening up about his time with this organization. For the last year, Trubisky was fairly quiet and studied...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Rookie DE Dominique Robinson 'turning heads' in training camp
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — It's been nearly a week since the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall for training camp with one of the key storylines being the performance of the Bears rookie class, a group that has impressed throughout the offseason. Through the first six practices, defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have impressed on defense with multiple takeaways while wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has quickly developed into a favorite target for quarterback Justin Fields.
Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick
With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
Eberflus: Bears’ First-Teamers Will Play in Preseason Opener
Now, how long will they play? We shall see. But the expectation is they’ll go longer into the game than just a series or two since there are only three preseason games on the slate. The Bears open up their preseason schedule at Soldier Field on Saturday, August 13...
NFL World Reacts To Bears Top Draft Pick Trade Rumors
Over the past few days, trade rumors have been swirling around a recent Chicago Bears draft pick. According to multiple reports, former second-round pick Teven Jenkins is on the trade block. However, those reports were debunked by the Bears coaching staff, who insisted the offensive lineman is just working his way back from injury.
Bears plan to play starters in preseason opener
he Bears will “absolutely” play their starters in their preseason opener on Aug. 13, when they host the Chiefs at Soldier Field, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.
Eddy Curry Shares The Wildest Stories That Happened In The Chicago Bulls' Locker Room: "I Remember One Time, Tyson And Gill Got Into It. Gill Knew Mixed Martial Arts."
Eddy Curry was supposed to be one of the NBA's biggest stars, but his career never ended up being the glittering success people hoped. After an alleged congenital heart condition slowed his ascendancy in the league, the star had issues with health and weight before his NBA career ended in 2012 with the Dallas Mavericks.
Bears’ Brisker Says Soldier Field Is Better Than Madden Replica
The rookie safety was pleasantly surprised to find out that his new home stadium looks nothing like it did on the video game.
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
3 Trade Packages To Send Pacers’ Myles Turner To Bulls
There’s an old expression about the best-laid plans. Often, they don’t go the way you’d hoped. It happens to frequently apply in the NBA. Sometimes, a player acquisition makes more sense on paper than it ends up making in practice. A player may regress, or simply not fit with the pieces they already have in place.
Embarrassing Mitchell Trubisky training camp drought should worry Steelers fans
Based on the buzz surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers at training camp, it looks like the starting quarterback job is Mitchell Trubisky’s to lose. While he has a stronghold on the title for now, Kenny Pickett supporters are probably foaming at the mouth over Trubisky’s poor showing on at least one drill at camp. The famed […] The post Embarrassing Mitchell Trubisky training camp drought should worry Steelers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field
With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
Allen Robinson flashes brilliant contested TD grab in camp with Los Angeles Rams
Allen Robinson is off to a new team after spending 4 seasons with the Chicago Bears. So far, he’s making a solid impression in training camp. This offseason, Robinson signed a 3-year deal with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Robinson joins a high-powered offense under head coach Sean McVay and led by star QB Matthew Stafford.
