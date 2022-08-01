api.atlasobscura.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Immerse Yourself In Authentic Italian Culture At The Ferragosto Festival Coming To NYC This September
Over 20 years ago, the merchants of Arthur Avenue and East 187th Street decided to bring the Italian tradition of Ferragosto to the Bronx Little Italy, giving visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in Italian culture, traditions, musical and theatrical entertainment, and of course, delicious food. Since then the event has continued to grow, attracting thousands of guests each year, and it’s coming to Little Italy in the Bronx this September. Taking place the Sunday after Labor Day weekend, September 11 from 12p.m. to 6p.m., this festival celebrates the end of the harvest season and gives local businesses the opportunity to showcase their signature products and dishes. Many of the Bronx’s family-owned businesses are owned and operated by the same families that founded them nearly a century ago, and Ferragosto gives visitors the opportunity to experience this authenticity and preservation of Italian culture.
caribbeanlife.com
‘FYA’ IN THE PARK
Former St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calypso Monarch Fya Empress on Saturday electrified picnic-goers at the Second Annual Vincy Day Picnic in Brooklyn. Fya Empress, whose real name is Lornette Yoland Nedd, brought the crowd alive at Canarsie Park, on Seaview Avenue and East 85th Street, in Brooklyn, ripping them with her signature “True Vincy.”
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
Legendary Harlem restaurant Sylvia’s celebrates 60th anniversary
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents danced in the streets in Harlem all day Monday in celebration of a milestone birthday for Sylvia’s, the restaurant famous for its soul food. Sylvia’s first opened its doors 60 years ago. Since then, it’s become a part of the fabric of Harlem. Over the years, political heavyweights, star athletes, […]
Harlem entrepreneurs celebrate Black Business Month
NEW YORK -- August is Black Business Month across the country. In Harlem, entrepreneurs are celebrating surviving a global pandemic, by working together.For 33 years, Harlem's Heaven Hats has crowned those with a flair for fashion. Owner Evetta Petty's creations can be seen at derby parties and other upscale events around the neighborhood."It's been a real sense of community among small business owners, especially here in Harlem," Petty told CBS2's Jessi Mitchell on Monday.Petty finds resources through the Harlem Commonwealth Council, where Hamil Douglas serves as president and CEO."That's a testament to the management skill of the owner of the...
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
An Epic Asian Street Food Festival Is Coming To NYC This Month
On Thursday, August 18th, eat your way through delicious Taiwanese/Japanese dishes at Night Market by UpstairsNYC. The festival will highlight traditional street food with fine-dining execution, as high-end Japanese restaurant Norikoh Chelsea will transform its 6,000 square feet into an expansive night market. The outdoor area, main indoor floor and back room will feature music, a full bar and a beautiful backdrop to the festivities with gorgeous lanterns brightening the venue. Visitors will be able to feast on tons of mouthwatering options like pork belly buns, taro donuts, yakitori and quench their thirst with a selection of East Asian beers (Sapporo, Asahi, Kirin) and East Asian-inspired cocktails. Menu items will average between $10-$15. A limited supply of tickets will be available thanks to UpstairsNYC, an NYC media firm, to get cheap deals on items. Tickets include:
Commercial Observer
More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
Brooklyn girl, 14, disappears while babysitting
Aunisty’s disappearance has been quickly spreading through the education community in which her mother works.
New York dining shed suit: Brooklyn leader on quality of life dip
NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of the dozens of plaintiffs suing New York City and State for the removal of outdoor dining sheds joined PIX11 News on Tuesday to describe how the structures have reduced quality of life in his Brooklyn neighborhood. “The noise,” said Robert Camacho, chairperson of Community Board 4 in Bushwick, when […]
Rest In Peace To A New York Legend [PHOTOS]
There are some voices that just feel like home when you hear them. We all have childhood memories of big events or special moments that are brought back when you hear a person singing a song or delivering a speech or simply just speaking. For fans in New York and Los Angeles, that voice has been passed on.
Eater
A Beloved Brooklyn Bodega Cat Has Been Abducted
A Brooklyn bodega cat with a local social media following has allegedly been abducted. Abdulmajeed Albahri, an owner of Green Olives Deli & Grocery in Park Slope, tells Eater that on Friday, July 29 he noticed that his beloved Boka, a gray cat he adopted from a friend back in January, had gone missing from his storefront located at 309 Seventh Avenue, at Eighth Street. During the weekend, he had hoped the cat would return, since Boka sometimes wanders off, but by Monday, he says that he checked the security cameras and found footage of a person seemingly waiting outside the bodega for Boka this past Friday around 4:34 p.m., and then stealing the cat. Albahri tells Eater he filed a police report on Monday as well.
You Can Now Go Glamping In Renovated Shipping Containers On The East River
There’s a new glamping experience in NYC! Sure it’s not on a beach or in the woods, but you do get to enjoy NYC’s bit of nature as it’s right on the East River waterfront. A new company called NYC Glamping has up-cycled rustic, industrial shipping containers info comfortable rooms with A/C, WiFi, a shower, and bathrooms in each. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the containers offer incredible views of the river and skyline (including the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building), and are the perfect spot to watch the dazzling NYC sunset. Plus, they are within walking distance to Transmitter Park, and lots of local restaurants and other Greenpoint attractions. And an amazing perk? It’s right next to Greenpoint’s drive-in and walk-up outdoor movie venue, the Skyline Drive-In, and your stay comes with completely free admission!
liveforlivemusic.com
Hometown Bar-B-Que Plots 2022 Summer Concert Series At Brooklyn’s Industry City Band Shell
Hometown Bar-B-Que‘s Summer Concert Series returns to the Industry City Band Shell in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park with upcoming performances by DJ Logic and Friends featuring Billy Martin and the Trey Anastasio Band horns, Midnight Ramble Band, and more. Having already hosted shows including Club d’Elf and Lizzie &...
NYC to give additional $5 coupons to 40K eligible senior citizens for fresh produce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fresh produce can be hard to come by for many New Yorkers, particularly the city’s older population, but starting this week, a New York City program will try to help change that. The city Department for the Aging’s network of community based partners will...
nypressnews.com
More Rats. More Cars. More Rats in Cars.
For eight years, Libby Denault had taken her Prius to the same auto body shop in Brooklyn for tuneups and other repairs, which it always handled expeditiously. But in January 2021, the mechanics at Urban Classics Auto Repair in Bedford-Stuyvesant were stumped: The “check engine” message kept flashing on the dashboard of Ms. Denault’s car, despite the vehicle driving just fine. “They did a bunch of tests and couldn’t figure out what it was,” she said.
Essence
The Woman Behind Brooklyn's Popular Spiked Spin Is Focusing Less On Fitness And More On Wellness With Studio Expansion
Briana Thompson's revamped Spiked Spin & Wellness Co., in addition to fitness, will bring nutrition, mental health resources and more to undeserved communities. When Briana Thompson founded the first-ever Black-owned spin studio in Brooklyn, formally known as Spiked Spin, she recognized a need to create accessible fitness options for communities of color.
10 Best Gyms In NYC You Should Be Working Out In
New York City has a “work hard, play hard” culture that rightfully earned its “the city that never sleeps” mantra. Understandably, many New Yorkers like to hit the gym and get some exercise to stay stress-free and active. But with so many options for gyms in NYC, it can be tough to know which one to choose. Whether you’re into CrossFit, rock climbing, or just want an affordable space with treadmills and weight machines, you can find a place easily in NYC. Here is our guide of the best gyms in NYC to get a good workout! Blink Fitness is...
Commercial Observer
Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn
Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
National Night Out Against Crime: How It All Started, And Celebrated, All Over Brooklyn August 2
It’s the time of year when neighbors celebrate their local police officers. Along with the rest of the country, police precincts in Brooklyn will once again share good times with local citizens during the National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday evening. The annual event is designed to take...
