Emergency Crews Respond to Another Natural Gas Leak in Estherville
(Estherville)--For the second time in three days, emergency crews in Estherville responded to a natural gas leak. Emmet County Emergency Management Director Travis Sheridan says the leak occurred around 12:35 this afternoon in the 600 block of North 8th St. Sheridan says as with Monday’s incident, a company boring fiber optic cable struck a natural gas distribution line.
Boring Crew Strike Natural Gas Line in Estherville
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Several blocks of Estherville were cordoned off after a company boring fiber optic cable struck a natural gas distribution line about 10 Monday morning. Emmet County Emergency Management Director Travis Sheridan tells KICD News there was no evacuation, but the Estherville fire department was on the scene for about three hours as a precaution. Black Hills Energy got the line repaired about noon after the arrival of equipment that was in Pocahontas. The leak was at the corner of 4th Avenue North and North 8th Street. Traffic was cut off from the 700 to 900 block on 4th Avenue and 300 to 500 block on North 8th.
Spencer Council Gives Final Approval For Electric Scooters
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council gave its final approval on Monday to allow electric scooters to come into the community. City Manager Dan Gifford told the council he has been in contact with the Bird, the company behind the scooters, noting it may be a while before the devices make their initial appearance locally.
Fire In Hog Confinement Damages Building Near George
George, Iowa– A hog building was damaged in a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022, near George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, at about 10:55 a.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a hog pit fire at 1747 Kennedy Avenue, three and a half miles north of George.
Estherville Council Approves Sale of Property to EAGP
(Estherville)--The Estherville City Council Monday evening formally approved the sale of property at 1742 Central Avenue and 9 South 18th Street to the Estherville Area Growth Partnership for $20,000. City Administrator Penny Clayton says EAGP has a prospect that wants to purchase the property. In other business, the council tentatively...
Okoboji Eyes Change in RV Regulations
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — As requested, the Okoboji Zoning Commission has submitted a potential ordinance change to the full city council on RV parks. City Administrator Michael Meyers says the council might further tighten restrictions in the future, but the current change only says the facilities would have to be permitted before opening.
Estherville FD Prevents Pickup from Sliding into Ravine; Driver Sent to Hospital
(Estherville)--The Estherville Fire Department responded to a single vehicle accident at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday evening near Fort Defiance. Estherville Fire Chief Travis Sheridan says upon arrival, firefighters found a pickup truck had left the road and was sliding down an embankment towards a ravine. With quick deployment of rescue...
No decision made to restore power to Spencer Trailer Court
Residents of a Spencer trailer court have been living without power for almost a month after the city ordered residents to leave.
Clay County Health Update: Spencer Hospital Discusses Opening of Hartley Clinic
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Residents of Hartley and surrounding areas will soon have a new clinic to help serve their medical needs as Spencer Hospital expands its family of services. President and CEO Bill Bumgarner tells us family medicine is nothing new to Hartley with Spencer Hospital caring for many...
Semi Crash Near Spencer Leads to Minor Injuries
Spencer, IA (KICD) — On Friday afternoon the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of 270th Avenue and and 310th Street near Spencer. According to the report from the Sheriff’s Office, 57 year old David Ganzvoort of Spencer failed to yield right of way to 56 year old Matthew Greene of Ruthven at the intersection. Ganzvoort’s semi and trailer collided with Greene’s Jeep, pushing it into the intersection. The semi went into the ditch and lost an axle on the trailer, but Ganzvoort was able to get the vehicle back onto the road.
O'Brien County mulls land near Douma Park
PRIMGHAR—Douma Park southwest of Sanborn could get bigger in the future if a proposed land purchase goes through. The question county conservation director Travis Scott pondered with the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 26, was how much land would be part of that purchase. The...
Wallingford Firefighters Respond to Sprayer Fire
(Wallingford)—The Wallingford Fire Department was paged to a sprayer on fire Thursday on 240th Street SW of Wallingford. Firefighters quickly responded and extinguished the fire in the sprayer’s engine compartment. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were on scene for about one hour. Wallingford Ambulance, Emmet County Sheriff's Department...
Clay County Fair to Feature Farm to Fork Market
(Spencer)--Fairgoers will be able to enjoy a farmer’s market experience and learn more about locally produced foods at the 2022 Clay County Fair powered by SMU, September 10-18. Located in the former Art Barn south of the Outdoor Arena, the Fair to Fork Market will feature vendors selling fresh produce and other locally produced food items, as well as educational exhibits from the Iowa Food and Family Project.
Spencer Council Approves 1st Reading of Ordinance Allowing Backyard Chickens
(Spencer)--The Spencer City Council has approved the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would allow backyard chickens in the city. Property owners would be allowed to have up to four chickens on their property. Spencer resident Nicole Harrington spoke in favor of the proposed ordinance at Monday evening’s council meeting.
UPDATE: Teen dies after crash near Sheldon, ISP says
A Sheldon teen was hospitalized following a crash Wednesday afternoon.
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fonda, Nemaha see benefits from RAGBRAI
Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraise for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around $600 in pickle sandwich sales. Organizer Judy Hess says every little bit will help them reach their $30,000 fundraising goal.
O’Brien County Crash Claims Life of Teenager
Sheldon, IA (KICD)—A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Western O’Brien County. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street, about four miles northeast of Sheldon, around 12:30 where responding units determined a westbound moped had collided with a southbound a southbound vehicle before coming to a rest south of the intersection.
Dickinson County Murder Trial Postponed
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The second murder trial in Dickinson County this year has been postponed at the request of the defendent’s legal team. A district court judge Friday granted the request for a full competency evaluation to determine if Christian Goyne-Yarns is fit to be tried for the murder of Shelby Woizeschke in February of 2022.
Lakes Regional Healthcare Rated 5 Star Hospital
(Spirit Lake)--Lakes Regional Healthcare was recently rated as a five-star hospital for the third year in a row by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) web site. CMS’ Care Compare program reports on quality measures for more than 4,000 hospitals nationwide. Roughly 13 percent of hospitals in...
