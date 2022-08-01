Someone Please Give This Torched Supra a Second Lease on Life

www.roadandtrack.com
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
BMW Z4 To Get Manual Transmission From Toyota Supra
While car enthusiasts will claim to only buy vehicles with a manual transmission, sales numbers tell a different story. Manual sales dwindle with each passing year, as even purpose-built enthusiast cars only come with an automatic gearbox. Take the 2022 BMW Z4 Roadster as an example; it's been on the market for a few years now and only offers a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic.
OFFICIAL: Manual Toyota GR Supra Pricing Is A Bargain
At long last, a manual Toyota GR Supra is upon us. Toyota has many irons in numerous fires; it is currently gearing up to dominate the EV market and is also getting ready to launch a ton of new models in the US, including the dad-ready Toyota Crown, but that's not what has us excited. Toyota is going through a sports car renaissance, with cars such as the GR86 and GR Supra bringing long-lost Toyota fans back into the fold. Even the GR Yaris is getting an American sibling in the form of the GR Corolla.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
Can't Afford A New Corvette Z06? Here Are 6 Cheaper Alternatives
Ever since the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was shown, the price of this more extreme C8 has been the cause of much speculation. After all, the base Corvette C8 is considered one of the great performance bargains when compared to German and Italian exotics, so would the more powerful Z06 be viewed in the same way? Last week, we discovered that the new Z06 would start at $106,395, including the destination charge. While it's still far cheaper than a Ferrari, it is pricier than we expected. In fact, we found six cheaper sports cars, both new and used, you should consider if the new Z06 is simply priced too far out of your range.
gmauthority.com
1966 Chevy Chevelle And 1969 Chevy Nova Face Off In Bow Tie Drag Race: Video
We’re headed back to the muscle car golden age with the following drag racing video, where we find a pair of Bow Tie-brand classics going head-to-head in a matchup between a 1966 Chevy Chevelle and 1969 Chevy Nova. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube...
MotorTrend Magazine
A Go-Fast First-Gen Toyota 4Runner Built With All the Right Parts
The first-generation Toyota 4Runner was a unique vehicle that arguably started the '90s SUV craze, or at least was deeply ingrained in it. At first glance it looks like a pickup truck with a camper shell, but it's much more than that. The "cab" and "bed" are actually one piece with a factory-engineered pass-through, allowing for relatively easy to access back seats and a fairly large (for a compact SUV) cargo area. The design permitted family use, and the ladder frame and truck-based drivetrain components kept the SUV durable, capable, and rugged.
Truth About Cars
Junkyard Find: 2006 Toyota Camry With Manual Transmission
When I walk the rows of a big Ewe Pullet-style self-service car graveyard, I always take a look inside every 2000s Toyota Camry I see. I do this because I wish to document one of the most elusive of all junkyard inmates: One of the final Camrys sold in the United States with a factory-installed manual transmission. Prior to today's Junkyard Find, the newest discarded three-pedal Camry I'd found was a 2001 model in California. We're pushing the record another five years forward today because I've found this five-on-the-floor-equipped 2006 Camry in the very same yard.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
Road & Track
Thieves Caught Hoarding $1 Million Worth of Catalytic Converters
Catalytic converter thefts are rampant nationwide and a huge problem in Houston, where police have received reports of more than 6000 thefts in the first six months of 2022. There may be a dip in the action there, though, since local police recovered a large cache of stolen converters—including more than 400 in one house—along with 2800 oxygen sensors, in a series of raids last week and arrested a group of people allegedly responsible for the thefts. The converters were stored in seven locations in the Houston area and, according to TV station KHOU, were being shipped to buyers out of state. On top of the stolen parts, investigators found a stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat at one of the locations.
Porsche Caught Testing Huge Wing Attached To 911 GT3 RS Ahead Of August 17 Debut
Porsche just announced a large electric SUV and is putting the finishing touches on the Macan EV, but that doesn't mean the traditional sports cars are being neglected. Next month, the wraps are going to come off the new 911 GT3 RS, a veritable track star with a naturally aspirated flat-six engine and all the downforce courtesy of some wild aero. A new spy video shows the rear-wheel-drive machine in its natural element – at the Nürburgring.
Road & Track
This Guy Got His Tesla Model S Plaid to Sound Like a Hellcat
The Tesla Model S Plaid is America's most acceleration-hungry muscle car. It is unfathomably quick in its sprint to 60, unbeatable in the quarter mile from stock, and, well, not that interested in the other aspects of performance driving. Only two other cars place such a singular focus on straight-line speed: the Charger and Challenger Hellcat. And now, someone made their Tesla sound like one.
Road & Track
Diesel Drag Racer and YouTuber Turba Tom Killed in Crash
Thomas Borrell, a diesel drag racer who chronicled his builds and runs as Turba Tom on YouTube, died after a crash at the Rocky Top Diesel Shootout in Tennessee on Friday. He was 37. Borrell's truck, a Cummins-powered Ram he had used for both drag racing and sled pulls in...
Top Speed
Details of the new Lexus LFA Exposed
Lexus unveiled the production version LFA supercar back in 2010, after three concept versions were unveiled in 2005 and in 2007, and then again in 2008 in roadster form. Even if the car stayed in production until 2012 with only 500 units built, at the end of 2020 the company still had one LFA unit unsold. Still, the LFA proved itself to be a very good investment: after being bought new for $375,000 there are units out there these days selling for more than $1 million.
