Roland ‘Felix’ Espinoza — UPDATED

Gerry Meadows — PENDING
Gerry Meadows, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Alejandro T. Gutierrez, $578.19. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komyatte & Casbon, PC v. Ashley Mullins, $1,312.99. Srimounica Musunuru, $977.50. Ronnie Schuh, $1,130.61. DNF Associates...
Lorna Craig — UPDATED
Lorna F. Craig, 98, Rochester, died at 5:53 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born May 8, 1924. She married Maurice William “Bill” Keyser in 1940; she later married Raymond H. Craig on Aug. 27, 1977; he preceded her in death.
Jerry L. Millington — PENDING
Jerry L. Millington, Warsaw, passed away at Lutheran Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the age of 84. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
Addilyn Kubley
Addilyn Paige Kubley, 6, Warsaw, died as a result of her battle with cancer at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born Dec. 9, 2015, in Warsaw, to Nicole Danielle (Hamby) and Randy Owen Kubley Jr. and greeted her parents with so much joy. She was able to leave this world with her parents at her side, with a mixture of sadness and blessed reassurance that she is whole again and safe in the arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ.
Uptown Kitchen Coming To Warsaw
WARSAW — A future Uptown Kitchen location will be coming to the Warsaw area. Full Service Dining Inc., the corporation that oversees Uptown Kitchen’s sole location in Granger, received approval for an alcohol permit during an Aug. 4 Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission meeting. Granger’s Uptown Kitchen...
Chad Bibler — UPDATED
Chad Lee Bibler, 54, Grove City, Ohio, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware, Ohio. Chad was born Sep. 20, 1967, in Logansport, to Larry D. and Carolyn L. (Bundy) Bibler. He married Anne Raikes and then married Beth Woodford Bibler; they survive. He was a...
Gloria Martin
Gloria Jean Martin, 89, Elkhart, died 12:22 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born March 21, 1933. She married Dallas Ray Martin on Dec. 16, 1951; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Steven (Penny) Martin, Warsaw, Gregory (Jeanie) Martin,...
Josophine Koontz
Josophine Koontz, 79, North Manchester, formerly of Sidney, died July 30, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born March 7, 1943. She married Kenneth Milton “Kenny” Koontz on Feb. 18, 1972; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Forrester (Debra) Asher,...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, East CR 400S, south of South Packerton Road, Warsaw. Driver: Tracy E. Smith, 20, West CR 1300S, Silver Lake. Smith swerved to miss a deer, and her vehicle went into a cornfield. Damage: Up to $5,000.
Ruth Campbell — PENDING
Ruth E. Campbell, 98, Rochester, died at 10:07 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
Mary Steller
Mary L. Steller, 91, North Manchester, died Aug. 2, 2022, at Wabash Parkview Hospital, Wabash. She was born Oct. 17, 1930. She married Arnold “Lee” Steller on Sep. 29, 1978; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Tom (Dianne) Dugan, Pierceton, Larry (Deborah) Steller,...
David ‘Fuzz’ Wilfong
David W. “Fuzz” Wilfong, 71, South Whitley, died at 8:35 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his farm in South Whitley. He was born July 22, 1951. He is survived by his siblings, Rex (Sandra) Wilfong, Huntington, Donna (Jim) Baxter, South Whitley and Patricia (Warren) Harlan, Pierceton. Smith...
Car Show Benefiting BYC Part Of First Friday Tomorrow
WARSAW — A car show for a local organization helping kids is tomorrow, Aug. 5, during First Friday. Baker Youth Club of Warsaw will receive 100% of the proceeds raised from both the show and a silent auction, said BYC Executive Director Tracy Furnivall. The organization offers before and after school and summer programs for kids.
Beverly Faubion
Beverly Jane Faubion, 81, New Paris, died at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her home in New Paris. She was born July 18, 1941. She married William Floyd “Bill” Faubion Jr. on June 13, 1959; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children,...
Warsaw Resident Lenora Stump Named August Veteran Of Month
WARSAW — U.S. Army veteran Lenora R. Stump of Warsaw is the August Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month. Stump was recognized at the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2. She’s the fourth female veteran to receive the designation. Kosciusko County Veteran Service Officer Darryl...
Richard ‘Rick’ Landis
Richard “Rick” A. Landis, 64, rural Macy, died at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at his residence. Rick was born July 5, 1958, in Galveston, Texas, to Thomas L. and Betty (Slisher) Landis. He married on March 3, 1979, to Daine Adams; she survives. He was a...
Elizabeth Layman
Elizabeth J. Layman, 56, Peru, died at 7:51 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Dukes Memorial Hospital, Peru. She was born Nov. 23, 1965. She is survived by her siblings, Herschel (Jamie) Layman, Shelley (Michael) Bullins and Penny (Kevin) Wohlford, all of Peru and Doug (Barb) Roberts, Yuma, Ariz. Grandstaff-Hentgen...
James ‘Jim’ Bellman
James “Jim” Bellman, 64, Nappanee, died unexpectedly at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born Nov. 5, 1957. On Feb. 7, 1988, he married Rhonda Miller; she survives in Nappanee. He is survived by three children, Amanda (Jesse) Fritcher, Crown Point, Skye...
Chamber Celebrates Temporary Bike Lane In Downtown Warsaw
WARSAW — A step towards making the Warsaw-Winona Lake area better connected was celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for a new temporary bike lane that’s been set up on two blocks along West Market Street, from Columbia to Lake Streets, in downtown Warsaw.
