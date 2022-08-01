ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Roland ‘Felix’ Espinoza — UPDATED

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inkfreenews.com

Gerry Meadows — PENDING

Gerry Meadows, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Alejandro T. Gutierrez, $578.19. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komyatte & Casbon, PC v. Ashley Mullins, $1,312.99. Srimounica Musunuru, $977.50. Ronnie Schuh, $1,130.61. DNF Associates...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lorna Craig — UPDATED

Lorna F. Craig, 98, Rochester, died at 5:53 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born May 8, 1924. She married Maurice William “Bill” Keyser in 1940; she later married Raymond H. Craig on Aug. 27, 1977; he preceded her in death.
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jerry L. Millington — PENDING

Jerry L. Millington, Warsaw, passed away at Lutheran Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the age of 84. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
WARSAW, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Claypool, IN
City
Winona Lake, IN
City
Rochester, IN
City
Warsaw, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
Warsaw, IN
Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Addilyn Kubley

Addilyn Paige Kubley, 6, Warsaw, died as a result of her battle with cancer at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born Dec. 9, 2015, in Warsaw, to Nicole Danielle (Hamby) and Randy Owen Kubley Jr. and greeted her parents with so much joy. She was able to leave this world with her parents at her side, with a mixture of sadness and blessed reassurance that she is whole again and safe in the arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Uptown Kitchen Coming To Warsaw

WARSAW — A future Uptown Kitchen location will be coming to the Warsaw area. Full Service Dining Inc., the corporation that oversees Uptown Kitchen’s sole location in Granger, received approval for an alcohol permit during an Aug. 4 Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission meeting. Granger’s Uptown Kitchen...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Chad Bibler — UPDATED

Chad Lee Bibler, 54, Grove City, Ohio, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware, Ohio. Chad was born Sep. 20, 1967, in Logansport, to Larry D. and Carolyn L. (Bundy) Bibler. He married Anne Raikes and then married Beth Woodford Bibler; they survive. He was a...
inkfreenews.com

Gloria Martin

Gloria Jean Martin, 89, Elkhart, died 12:22 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born March 21, 1933. She married Dallas Ray Martin on Dec. 16, 1951; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Steven (Penny) Martin, Warsaw, Gregory (Jeanie) Martin,...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dixie Lee
inkfreenews.com

Josophine Koontz

Josophine Koontz, 79, North Manchester, formerly of Sidney, died July 30, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born March 7, 1943. She married Kenneth Milton “Kenny” Koontz on Feb. 18, 1972; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Forrester (Debra) Asher,...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, East CR 400S, south of South Packerton Road, Warsaw. Driver: Tracy E. Smith, 20, West CR 1300S, Silver Lake. Smith swerved to miss a deer, and her vehicle went into a cornfield. Damage: Up to $5,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ruth Campbell — PENDING

Ruth E. Campbell, 98, Rochester, died at 10:07 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mary Steller

Mary L. Steller, 91, North Manchester, died Aug. 2, 2022, at Wabash Parkview Hospital, Wabash. She was born Oct. 17, 1930. She married Arnold “Lee” Steller on Sep. 29, 1978; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Tom (Dianne) Dugan, Pierceton, Larry (Deborah) Steller,...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Park Ave#Pierceton High School
inkfreenews.com

David ‘Fuzz’ Wilfong

David W. “Fuzz” Wilfong, 71, South Whitley, died at 8:35 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his farm in South Whitley. He was born July 22, 1951. He is survived by his siblings, Rex (Sandra) Wilfong, Huntington, Donna (Jim) Baxter, South Whitley and Patricia (Warren) Harlan, Pierceton. Smith...
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Car Show Benefiting BYC Part Of First Friday Tomorrow

WARSAW — A car show for a local organization helping kids is tomorrow, Aug. 5, during First Friday. Baker Youth Club of Warsaw will receive 100% of the proceeds raised from both the show and a silent auction, said BYC Executive Director Tracy Furnivall. The organization offers before and after school and summer programs for kids.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Beverly Faubion

Beverly Jane Faubion, 81, New Paris, died at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her home in New Paris. She was born July 18, 1941. She married William Floyd “Bill” Faubion Jr. on June 13, 1959; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children,...
NEW PARIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Resident Lenora Stump Named August Veteran Of Month

WARSAW — U.S. Army veteran Lenora R. Stump of Warsaw is the August Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month. Stump was recognized at the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2. She’s the fourth female veteran to receive the designation. Kosciusko County Veteran Service Officer Darryl...
WARSAW, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Richard ‘Rick’ Landis

Richard “Rick” A. Landis, 64, rural Macy, died at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at his residence. Rick was born July 5, 1958, in Galveston, Texas, to Thomas L. and Betty (Slisher) Landis. He married on March 3, 1979, to Daine Adams; she survives. He was a...
MACY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Elizabeth Layman

Elizabeth J. Layman, 56, Peru, died at 7:51 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Dukes Memorial Hospital, Peru. She was born Nov. 23, 1965. She is survived by her siblings, Herschel (Jamie) Layman, Shelley (Michael) Bullins and Penny (Kevin) Wohlford, all of Peru and Doug (Barb) Roberts, Yuma, Ariz. Grandstaff-Hentgen...
PERU, IN
inkfreenews.com

James ‘Jim’ Bellman

James “Jim” Bellman, 64, Nappanee, died unexpectedly at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born Nov. 5, 1957. On Feb. 7, 1988, he married Rhonda Miller; she survives in Nappanee. He is survived by three children, Amanda (Jesse) Fritcher, Crown Point, Skye...
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Chamber Celebrates Temporary Bike Lane In Downtown Warsaw

WARSAW — A step towards making the Warsaw-Winona Lake area better connected was celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for a new temporary bike lane that’s been set up on two blocks along West Market Street, from Columbia to Lake Streets, in downtown Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy