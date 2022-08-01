New state law mandates lawmen and women have training to recognize human trafficking

listenupyall.com
Department of Education reports improved LEAP scores for the 2021-22 school year
Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Education says public school students performed better on LEAP tests during the 2021-22 school year after seeing test scores fall in the previous school year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley says mastery rates for students in grades three through eighth improved three points in both math and English.
Entergy boss says high utility bills are unavoidable
Baton Rouge – Entergy Louisiana President Phillip May wants to clear up some of what he calls “misconceptions” about high energy bills, and what the utility is doing to help. May says the cost of producing electricity has risen sharply as record-high inflation grips the country…:
