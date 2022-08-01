www.hometownstations.com
Primary results in … again
LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
2022 Special Election unofficial results
After a year of debate and court cases regarding redistricting in Ohio, August 2nd ended up being a primary election day in Ohio. There are a few statehouse primaries on the ballot in area counties. The Republican primary for the 78th House district has Susan Manchester as a candidate. She...
Ohioans turnout for Tuesday's special election
(WLIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has released early voting numbers for the August 2nd primary/special election. A total of 142,989 votes were cast for state legislative and executive committee races. Allen County accounts for 2,014 of those votes, with 1,531 Republican and 483 Democrat. Voters today have...
Don't forget to vote in Ohio's second primary election
(WLIO) - Tomorrow(8/2/22) is Ohio's second primary election in what is an unusual election year. Finding your precinct and polling location is simple by typing in your address at voteohio.gov. The process is quick and easy when you arrive to vote, just have some form of identification on hand. With new mapping, Allen County is now in the 78th State Representative District and there are two Republicans running for that spot. Voters will also find state central committee candidates to represent their respective party. Early voting numbers are down from a normal primary but have picked up in the last couple of weeks. This is no ordinary election year, but your vote still matters.
Barhorst wins 85th District GOP primary
In unofficial results Tuesday night, in the Republican primary for the 85th District representative seat, Tim Barhorst of Shelby County defeated Urbana’s Lilli Johnson Vitale and Rochiel Foulk. Barhorst had 4,555 total votes, Vitale had 2,803 and Foulk had 728. In Champaign County, Barhorst had 1,029 votes, Vitale had...
Versailles Village Council discusses public hearings, politics
GREENVILLE — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss public hearings and politics. Council members discussed and approved a motion to have a Public Hearing to review and obtain public comments concerning prohibiting parking on the west side of South Olive Street and a portion of Hickey Avenue. Council decided the hearing will take place Aug. 10 at 6:45 p.m. at the EMS building, as there is already another public hearing scheduled before the next meeting on Aug. 24.
2 local school districts seek additional funding; 1 passes, 1 fails
SPRINGFIELD — School districts sometimes use the August special election date as a way to get levies in front of voters in their communities. This year is no different, but only two local schools decided to take a levy to the voters. Clark-Shawnee Local School District in Clark County...
Area schools receive money for safety upgrades
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that $47 million in grants would be awarded to schools across the state to fund safety-related expenses, including several schools in Allen, Auglaize and Putnam counties. DeWine said 1,183 schools in 81 counties will receive up to $50,000 each in grant funding...
Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law
Officials in two of Ohio’s major cities officials say a six-week abortion ban in the state “willfully jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of Ohioans,” and therefore should be rescinded by the Ohio Supreme Court. The cities, Cincinnati and Columbus, further joined by Dayton, Toledo and Cleveland Heights, wrote to the state’s highest court […] The post Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Allen County sees increase in COVID hospitalizations
LIMA — Allen County saw an increasing number of hospital admissions for COVID-19 illness in July, leading the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a risk advisory urging residents to wear masks in crowded places, regardless of their vaccination status. While most who contract the virus today...
First Van Wert roundabout set to open
VAN WERT COUNTY – The first roundabout located in Van Wert County is scheduled to open Friday. The intersection closed on June 1, 2022. Just a little bit of work remains – seeding, mulching, landscaping and pavement marking. Rob White, District One Capital Programs administrator for the Ohio...
Tim Ryan visits Lima to talk with local business leaders
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Democratic U.S. Senate candidate makes a stop in Lima to talk to small business owners and employees about what Washington can do for them. Tim Ryan says that small businesses are the backbone of the economy, so he wanted to ask them how national lawmakers can help their businesses succeed. He also touched on inflation and how it is impacting the lower and middle class. During the pandemic, many people decided to be their own boss and start their own business, and he says the federal government need to be supportive of their efforts.
Spencerville to receive funding to help create wetland
SPENCERVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The Village of Spencerville will be receiving funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to restore a wetland. The State of Ohio announced plans for more than two dozen new H2Ohio Wetland projects to help improve overall water quality in the state of Ohio. One of the projects listed was the Riverwood Restoration Project in the village of Spencerville, located south of Elizabeth Street. Sean Chapman, the village administrator of Spencerville says that the wetland will help the area deal with flooding issues as well as improvements to overall water quality.
NW 33 Innovation COG To Meet Wednesday
MARYSVILLE – The NW 33 Innovation Corridor Council of Governments will conduct its regular bi-monthly meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Council Chambers in Marysville City Hall, 209 S. Main St. On the agenda will be a discussion of the 2022 Business Impact Breakfast, reports regarding staff updates,...
Delphos City Council approves waterline
DELPHOS — The City of Delphos council members met to discuss changes to infrastructure and a new position in their local government on Monday evening. The council had its first reading for the adoption of the new Assistant Safety Service Director position. The council plans to create a position to prepare. The assistant position in most government agencies makes room for a successor to the head position.
Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury Including Suspect In Montpelier Drug Bust
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on July 19 and returned indictments against a total of twenty-three individuals. Among those was Ronald D. Brown, 48, of Montpelier, who was indicted on a total of thirteen counts, including two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a second-degree felony; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a first-degree felony; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a second-degree felony; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of Endangering Children, one second-degree and one third-degree felony.
Lima region celebrates National Night Out
LIMA — The annual National Night Out returned to the Lima region Tuesday as several area communities hosted events geared toward strengthening relationships with law enforcement and promoting public safety. Town Square in downtown Lima was blocked off to traffic for the event, and guests were able to enjoy...
Could you be owed money? Ohio consumer group says AES Ohio customers are due $60 million refund
COLUMBUS — Hundreds of thousands of AES Ohio customers could be due part of a $60 million refund from the electric provider after the company illegally collected a service charge over the last year, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel alleges in a complaint filed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
Mayor makes statement on recent gun violence in the city of Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith says enough is enough and the gun violence must stop. At her weekly briefing, she stated that she has given the okay to bring the police department up to full strength at 84 officers. They are looking to hire 9 more officers. The recent gun violence has taken a life and left two others injured. One being a 10-year-old girl whom the mayor says showed great bravery.
Former Children Services director headed to trial
LIMA — Cynthia Scanland, the former executive director of the Allen County Children Services agency charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official business, made a rare appearance in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Scanland did not actually enter the courtroom, however, as her attorney, David Thomas,...
