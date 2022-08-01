rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival
BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
Margaret H. (Ferrol) Borzekofski
Margaret H. (Ferrol) Borzekofski, 79 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. She was born on July 1, 1943 in Dunoon, Scotland to Archibald and Clara (Michie) Ferrol. Margaret married Michael Borzekofski on February 24, 1962 in Dunoon, Scotland. She was a lover of animals and enjoyed animal rescue, gardening and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Armor coating planned between Auburn, Dawson
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Transportation plans maintenance work on Highway 75 between Dawson and Auburn. An armor coating project is scheduled to begin Aug. 9 north of Dawson. The work is expected to take five days. Traffic will be maintained by a pilot car and flaggers. The state...
Shots fired at Lincoln Street house in Beatrice; no one injured
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police were on the scene where several shots were fired into a house early, Wednesday. Fortunately, no one was injured. Police blocked off Lincoln Street between 13th and 14th, about six blocks east of the Gage County Courthouse. Sergeant Derrick Hosick says several shots were fired...
Small kitchen fire dispatches Beatrice Firefighters to Jackson Street home
BEATRICE - A kitchen flareup sent Beatrice Firefighters to a newer residential development in the former Beatrice Community Hospital area Monday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the ten hundred block of Jackson Street. "The occupant was making a funnel cake, and the grease got too hot. Luckily, she had five...
Two Lincoln gas stations shoplifted
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating two similar shoplifting events. LPD reportedly shopliftings at two separate USTOP locations in Lincoln. Tuesday morning, authorities said they responded to a shoplifting call at 9:27 a.m. to the USTOP at 942 S 27th St. LPD officers said they spoke with...
NSP: Seward County deputies arrested Fremont man after two-vehicle crash
FREMONT, Neb. -- A Fremont man faces multiple charges following a two-vehicle wreck in the capital city. 27-year-old Marcus Vogt was arrested late Monday. Authorities said a Seward County Deputy initially saw Vogt speeding in a vehicle on westbound I-80. According to officials, Vogt fled a traffic stop, traveling at...
Rape-murder arrest in Omaha
A 31-year-old Omaha man is under arrest for the rape and murder of a woman nearly twice his age. Lorenzo Washington is charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree murder in a brutal attack that killed 58-year-old Rita Hash one month ago. The woman was found dead in her apartment...
Sixth Street search yields felony arrests
NEBRASKA CITY – A July 28 search of a north Sixth Street property has resulted in three felony arrests. Ashlee Corbin, 32, of Nebraska City is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of other controlled substances on July 28. Corbin was arrested after police...
Red Cross responds to Auburn apartment fire
AUBURN – The American Red Cross responded to a Westbury Heights apartment fire early this morning that has displaced 21 residents. Auburn and Johnson fire crews were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. to the 14th Street apartment. A resident living next door to the apartment fire said he helped with...
New segment to open for Lincoln South Beltway over US-77
LINCOLN - Travelers of US-77 will have a new route near Saltillo Road. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, weather permitting, beginning on August 15, southbound US-77 traffic will now access Saltillo Road using a crossover to the new permanent ramp. Saltillo Road to southbound...
Truck, Yukon collide south of Syracuse
SYRACUSE - Emergency crews responded Monday evening to a Highway 50 collision involving a freight truck and GMC Yukon. Syracuse Rescue took Megan Brown, 38, of Tecumseh and truck driver Tim Busboom, 62, of Filley to the hospital with possible minor injuries. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office cited the driver...
Vandalism at JCPenney store, 20k in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a reported vandalism at a store that damaged clothes for around $20,000. LPD said police were dispatched to JCPenney, 6100 O Street, for a reported vandalism. They talked to an employee who reported that the incident happened the previous evening between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
No-kill Beatrice Humane Society seeing influx of cats, kittens
BEATRICE - The Beatrice Humane Society is one of southeast Nebraska’s only no-kill animal shelters. As a result, they often see an influx of animals they take in, and that’s been the case this summer with cats and kittens. In the summer months, Beatrice Humane Society has averaged...
One injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning. OPD said police were dispatched to 3909 N 60th Street around 5:00 a.m. after shots were reportedly fired at the residence. According to authorities, they found an 18-year-old female that had been hit by the...
Two stolen vehicles recovered in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested for burglary and having a gun. The Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to 7600 Old Post Road for a reported burglary when an employee at Wellington Greens Homeowners Association saw one of their shop doors open on July 19. A red 2006 Chevy Silverado and multiple landscaping tools were reportedly missing, an estimated total loss of $16,800.
One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
FREMONT, Neb. -- One woman is dead and several other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in northern Saunders County on Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office said it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 near the Platte River Bridge. Sheriff's officials crashed nearly head-on, causing two other...
LPD: Man arrested for throwing furniture, assaulting another man
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln was reportedly throwing chairs and tables in public before assaulting someone which led to his arrest, police said. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to area of 13th and P Street on July 30 around 1:40 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about a man throwing chairs and tables in the commons area. While responding, officers received information indicating the man was now assaulting another person.
Fritch says school district is 'running on fumes' but has made great progress
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools superintendent Mark Fritch says the districts needs "aren't being met" in terms of resources and funding at the state and federal level. The district has reduced its operating budget down to $17.75 million and continues to reduce its expenditures. It currently holds $6.3...
Two men arrested for alleged kidnapping, assault
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two men are in custody in connection to the kidnapping and assault of two people. According to Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian, 26-year-old Austin Widhalm has been charged with first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and first-degree false imprisonment. A felony warrant was issued for 30-year-old Tanner Danielson for first-degree sexual assault, first-degree false imprisonment and first-degree assault.
