When Will ‘Riverdale’ Season 7 Premiere on The CW?

By Josh Sorokach
 2 days ago
We’re going to keep this article spoiler-free, but the season finale of Riverdale was… wild. The good news? The series has been renewed for a seventh season! The bad news? Season 7 will be the final installment of the beloved CW favorite.

If you have yet to experience the delirious mayhem that was Riverdale Season 6, all 22 episodes are about to debut on Netflix in the United States. If you’ve already watched the season, make sure to read Alex Zalben’s interview with Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on Decider.

When exactly will Riverdale Season 7 debut on The CW? Here’s everything we know.

WILL THERE BE A RIVERDALE SEASON 7?

Yes! Thankfully, Riverdale has already been renewed for a seventh (and sadly final) season.

WHEN WILL RIVERDALE SEASON 7 PREMIERE ON THE CW?

No official release date has been announced, but the Season 7 writer’s room is about to begin, with production expected to start in October. The final season of Riverdale isn’t on The CW’s fall lineup and is currently scheduled to be a midseason premiere. With all that in mind, we expect the seventh season of Riverdale to debut in or around March of 2023.

WHERE TO WATCH THE RIVERDALE SEASON 6 FINALE ONLINE:

The Riverdale season finale is now streaming on The CW website and The CW app.

WHEN WILL RIVERDALE SEASON 6 BE ON NETFLIX?

It’s official! Riverdale Season 6 premieres Sunday, August 7 at 3:00 a.m. ET on Netflix.

Decider.com

Decider.com

