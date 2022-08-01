ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Love Island USA’ Voting: How to Vote

By Brett White
 2 days ago
There’s one thing that separates Love Island from all the other dating shows out there. No, not the preponderance of overly sensual covers of ’90s hits (you’ve never heard “Sex & Candy” sound so sexy). Love Island stands apart because of it’s timing. The delay between when events are taped and when you see them is minimal. These horny singles are actually in the villa right now. And if you’re anxious about the thought of there being Bria/Zeta/Timmy tension that you’re missing out on, don’t worry. You’ll see what’s going down literally right now in a matter of days.

This nearly-live format means that Love Island thrives in part thanks to audience participation. Yep, the viewers get to have a lot of say in who gets dumped and who keeps on dating. This is an easier feat to coordinate in the UK where the original Love Island airs on TV at the same time across the country. But here in America, Love Island USA streams on Peacock. How does voting work with a streaming series? When can you vote on Love Island, and where can you get the Love Island app? Here’s everything you need to know.

When does voting open on Love Island USA?

Instead of being added to Peacock overnight like almost every other streaming original, new episodes of Love Island are actually added to the service in primetime. You can stream new episodes six nights a week, Tuesday through Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. As for voting, it occurs after Sunday night’s episode so that the votes can be put in action and part of the episode that airs on Tuesday night. So, voting for Love Island USA opens on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Casey Durkin/Peacock

How long does voting last for Love Island USA?

Voting for Love Island USA is open on Sunday nights for 2.5 hours, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. This is why it pays to watch Love Island as it’s added to Peacock, especially on Sunday night. And just so you know, viewers must be 18+ to vote and data rates may apply. You might want to check out all the terms and conditions if you’re curious about the fine print.

Can I vote for Love Island USA online?

If you’re looking for an online component to the Love Island USA dating, or a way to vote through a website, then you’re out of luck. You gotta get the Love Island USA app for your smart phone or tablet. Yep, the only way you can vote and make an impact on the show is through the Love Island USA app.

Where can you get the Love Island app?

The Love Island USA app is available pretty much wherever you get your apps, including Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

New episodes of Love Island USA are added to Peacock Tuesday through Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

