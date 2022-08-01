ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOBH’ alum Taylor Armstrong joins ‘RHOC’ Season 17 cast

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNAYy_0h0Zx3FF00

It may look like she had it all, but she wanted more.

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Taylor Armstrong has been cast as a “friend of” on the next season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Bravo confirmed to Page Six on Monday.

Armstrong, who starred on “RHOBH” beginning in 2010 for the first three seasons, will make “Housewives” history as the first cast member to switch cities within the franchise.

People was first to report the news.

The reality star moved to Orange County, Calif., upon marrying her husband, John Bluher, in April 2014.

Armstrong made her reality TV comeback when she starred on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club,” which recently finished airing on Peacock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUspi_0h0Zx3FF00
Taylor Armstrong joined “The Real Housewives of Orange County” after previously starring on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Armstrong is the second “Ex-Wife” who was able to use the spinoff as a means of proving their worth to return to TV full-time.

Page Six exclusively broke the news in July that Tamra Judge will return to “RHOC” despite being fired in January 2020 after 11 seasons on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AV4my_0h0Zx3FF00
Armstrong returned to reality TV when she starred on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club.”
Sophy Holland/Peacock

“Tamra is thrilled to come back to the show, especially after feeling the fan love from her stint on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,’” a source told us at the time.

“She can’t wait to get back in the mix on ‘RHOC’ and see how she can shake up the dynamic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSLlg_0h0Zx3FF00
Armstrong will star on “RHOC” alongside her “RHUGT” co-star Tamra Judge.
Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Gett

Heather Dubrow, who also made history when she rejoined the cast after a five-season hiatus , will star alongside her on-again, off-again close friend.

Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson will also continue starring on the OG “Housewives” series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvglR_0h0Zx3FF00
Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson round out the Season 17 cast.
Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Season 16 “RHOC” newbies Noella Bergener and Dr. Jennifer Armstrong announced in early July that they would not be returning to the hit show .

Bravo has begun filming for Season 17 but has yet to announce a premiere date or cast.

Comments / 0

