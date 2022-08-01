ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North West turns Kim Kardashian into a Minion with makeup

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

Meet “Mommy Minion.”

Kim Kardashian ditched her signature contour and nude lip for a more colorful look Sunday — courtesy of her daughter, North West.

Embracing the “Minions” makeup trend that’s been sweeping TikTok, the 9-year-old transformed her mother into one of the yellow cartoon characters using the magic of cosmetics.

The “Kardashians” star paired her “Minions” makeup with an on-theme denim getup.
North used four different palettes to create the effect, painting the Skims founder’s face bright yellow before drawing on round glasses and finishing things off with glittery blue lips.

Kardashian, 41, even fully committed to the look with an all-denim outfit.

The beauty tutorial was shared by Kardashian and North’s shared TikTok account , which is “managed by an adult” and boasts seven million followers.

JoJo Siwa (of whom North’s famously a fan) also tried her hand at the trend recently, covering her entire face with yellow, black and white crystals for added glam.

The reality star prepped her face a bit differently for this beauty look.
The Kardashians are such big fans of the film franchise that Kim threw a “Despicable Me”-themed party for her four kids earlier this summer. The over-the-top fête featured foosball, hundreds of balloons and dancing Rollerbladers , all to celebrate the series’ latest installment: “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Perhaps Kardashian’s Minion-inspired makeover is North’s latest attempt to get her mom to adopt more colorful looks; the reality star has said her eldest daughter “complains” when she wears too much black .

It’s not the first time North’s tried to make over her mom.
Olivia Bouvier
2d ago

That little girl's going to have an arrogance when she gets older that's going to be beyond tolerable. Poor thing, she's not even cute.

Marie E.
1d ago

That poor child doesn't even look like a 9yr old;( Look at that pose, way to adult for a little girl;( She looks to be 9 going on 16. It's an actual shame what the "lifestyle" her mother has pulled her into has robbed her of🤥

camille
2d ago

The transformation of this child from angry/scowling to happy/smiling since Kim divorced Kanye is nothing short of amazing. Keep those poor kids away from him, he is a bad influence.

