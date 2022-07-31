All-Ireland Ladies Football Final: Meath beat Kerry to retain title in Croke Park showpiece

www.bbc.com
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
BBC
Euro 2022: Former Lionesses turned firefighters 'so proud' of England win
Two former Lionesses who became firefighters after retiring from the sport have said they are "so proud" of England's historic Euro 2022 victory. Rachel Unitt made 102 appearances for the national side, while Michelle Hickmott played once for England. Both became firefighters when they stopped playing and they currently work...
BBC
Phil Parkinson: Fifa ruling 'great news' for Wrexham, says manager
Manager Phil Parkinson has welcomed the news that Wrexham will be able to sign players outside the transfer window. Wrexham, as a Welsh club, have been bound by the transfer window unlike their fellow sides in the National League. But world football's governing body Fifa has now given the club...
FIFA・
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Aled Sion Davies completes gold medal set in Birmingham
Paralympic legend Aled Sion Davies completed the gold medal set by becoming Commonwealth Games...
Yardbarker
Report: Stoke City Are Favourites To Sign Manchester City Striker Liam Delap On Loan
Stoke City are emerging as favourites to sign Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan this summer. Liam Delap has been linked with a loan move away from City this summer and Stoke City are now looking to be favourites to sign the player. Manchester City are keen for the player to have some first-team experience but will not let him leave on a permanent deal.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Bowls and athletics gold for Team Wales on day five
Paralympic sprinter Olivia Breen and the lawn men's bowls pairs struck gold for Wales...
FA website crashes before Lionesses v USA at Wembley sells out in 24 hours
An unprecedented demand for tickets to watch England women play USA in October has led to the match selling out in under 24 hours
UEFA・
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst slams his 'sloppy' side following their shock defeat by Union Saint-Gilloise... and insists they must 'change it around big time' to make Champions League group stages
Giovanni van Bronckhorst slammed his 'sloppy' Rangers players for a shock defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise — and warned them a huge improvement is needed in the second leg if they are to avoid crashing out of the Champions League. The Belgian side triumphed easily over last season's Europa League...
BBC
Molly Caudery: Cornish pole vaulter says Commonwealth silver medal 'felt like a dream'
Cornish pole vaulter Molly Caudery said it felt like a "dream" to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, eight months after cutting her finger off in a freak accident. The 22-year-old took silver with a jump of 4.45m. Nina Kennedy of Australia won gold with 4.60m. Caudery had...
BBC
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international signs for Nice on free transfer
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined French side Nice on a free transfer. The 31-year-old was a free agent after the final year of his contract with Italian giants Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July. Ramsey had been linked with a return to former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Morelos, Rangers, Kent, Celtic, McCarthy, Boyle, Hibs
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst hopes striker Alfredo Morelos can return from injury in time for Tuesday's meeting with Union Saint Gilloise at Ibrox as his side seek to overturn a 2-0 deficit in Champions League qualifying. (Record) Van Bronckhorst also hopes to have injured winger Ryan Kent back for...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Cycling crash was nearly 'complete catastrophe', say family involved
A family involved in the horror cycling crash during the Commonwealth Games say they came "close to a complete catastrophe" that could have "seriously injured or killed" their two young children. On the final lap of a qualifying heat for the men's scratch race on Sunday, a high-speed collision involving...
NME
Blossoms unveil details of 21 date UK and Ireland tour
Blossoms have today unveiled details of a 21 date UK and Ireland tour this winter. The Stockport five-piece will head out on the road this November and December and will perform across the UK and Ireland. The dates include two nights at Manchester’s O2 Apollo and one night at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton.
BBC
Isthmian League offers early kick-offs to clubs to mitigate increased energy costs
The Isthmian League has offered clubs the chance to bring forward kick-off times to save on energy costs. A total of 82 clubs in the Greater London, East and South East areas play in the league's four divisions. The new season starts on 13 August, although they are involved in...
A Leeds Domino's pizza shop rebranded itself after one of England's European championship winners who used to work there
Lucy Bronze worked as a chef at Domino's in Headingley while studying at Leeds Beckett University in the early-2010s.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Foden, Vardy, Traore, Damsgaard, Ronaldo, Gomez, Angelino, Maddison
England midfielder Phil Foden, 22, has agreed a new long-term contract worth around £225,000 a week at Manchester City.(Mail) Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring Leicester City's former England striker Jamie Vardy, 35, who has a year left on his current deal. (90min) Tottenham are likely to turn to...
