ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon

The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Get Ready, Yellowstone National Park is Gearing Up for Their Grizzly Bear Capture

Visiting Yellowstone National Park soon? There’s a slew of new signs you’ll want to pay utmost attention to as the grizzly bear capture begins again. Those signs are warning signs, which Yellowstone (YELL) emphasizes are in place to alert visitors that wildlife biologists are using marked areas to capture grizzly bears. Indeed, it’s time for further research on the species, so the great capture begins once more.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
CBS Denver

Biologists' fears confirmed on the lower Colorado River

For National Park Service fisheries biologist Jeff Arnold, it was a moment he'd been dreading. Bare-legged in sandals, he was pulling in a net in a shallow backwater of the lower Colorado River last week, when he spotted three young fish that didn't belong there. "Give me a call when you get this!" he messaged a colleague, snapping photos.Minutes later, the park service confirmed their worst fear: smallmouth bass had in fact been found and were likely reproducing in the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam.They may be a beloved sport fish, but smallmouth bass feast on humpback chub, an...
COLORADO STATE
GreenMatters

The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why

While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Canyon#Travel Naturalviews#Travel Guide#The Canyon#Labor Day#Hot Summer Days
Fox News

Body found at Lake Mead by park rangers

The National Park Service (NPS) said Wednesday that a body had been recovered near Lake Mead's Boulder Islands. An adult woman had gone missing in Nevada's Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 30, 2022. Park rangers located and recovered the body with the use of a remotely operated vehicle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years

Stark images of the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead have come to symbolize the devastating effects of drought at America’s largest reservoir. Now, newly released satellite pictures from Nasa offer a new view of how dramatically water levels have declined over the past 22 years. The images,...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Smithonian

Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park

Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
MONTANA STATE
Travel + Leisure

Nevada's 'Extraterrestrial Highway' Takes You As Close As You Can Get to Area 51

Photography duo Allie Leepson and Jesse McClary find wide-open spaces — and plenty of roadside kitsch — in the tiny towns along State Route 375. There have been so many claims of UFO sightings along State Route 375, a quiet road in south-central Nevada, that in 1996, the government officially renamed it in honor of its alleged extraterrestrial visitors. Last June, Allie Leepson and Jesse McClary drove the 98-mile corridor, documenting alien attractions in small communities like Rachel — the closest town to Area 51.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy