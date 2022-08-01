Nominate Industry Leaders for 2023 ﻿WCMA Recognition Awards

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers this week concluded a statewide “Pothole Patrol” tour that included seven stops across the state to repair potholes and discuss the governor’s investments in local roads and highways. Gov. Evers has previously gone on “Pothole Patrol” tours during his time in office, and during his most recent tour, the governor visited Wausau, Altoona, Racine, Antigo, Sheboygan, Richland Center, and Hudson. Since 2019, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the Evers Administration has improved more than 4,600 miles of highways and roads, including more than 1,700 miles of locally-owned roads across the state, as well as improving nearly 1,500 bridges across the state.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO