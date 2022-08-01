ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nominate Industry Leaders for 2023 ﻿WCMA Recognition Awards

By Joanna Guza
 2 days ago
DATCP to Provide Tuition Reimbursement for UW-Madison HACCP Training

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Madison will be hosting a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) basics training August 17-18, 2022 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery building. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will be providing tuition reimbursement for participants that reside in Wisconsin through the Meat Talent Development Program, a $5 million program created by Gov. Tony Evers to strengthen the state’s meat processing supply chain and workforce. The Meat Talent Development Program includes efforts to attract students to meat careers, provide financial support to students in Wisconsin meat processing training programs, support meat processing program development, and connect the industry with potential employees.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Farm Bureau Surveys Republican Gubernatorial Candidates

MADISON – Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation polled the Republican candidates for the gubernatorial election to help voters ahead of the primary vote on August 9. “It’s more important than ever to get to the polls for every election,” said WFBF President Kevin Krentz. “We are excited to be able to bring you some answers directly from the candidates specifically around agriculture.”
WISCONSIN STATE
AG Kaul, Secretary Romanski Secure $15 Million Agreement with Frontier Communications

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have reached an agreement with Frontier Communications to address concerns with the company’s advertising of internet access speeds and landline telephone service. The agreement resulted from an investigation by DATCP and Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and includes a $15 million commitment by Frontier to improve its infrastructure in Wisconsin over the next four years and a $90,000 payment to the State.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington, Waukesha Counties Focus On Fentanyl

(WHBL) – Washington County is asking voters for more money while Waukesha County has declared a community health crisis – both to deal with fentanyl. The counties said on Monday they’re looking to tackle the spike in fentanyl deaths together. Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann says fentanyl...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Gov. Evers Goes On Statewide “Pothole Patrol” Tour Fixing Wisconsin Roads

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers this week concluded a statewide “Pothole Patrol” tour that included seven stops across the state to repair potholes and discuss the governor’s investments in local roads and highways. Gov. Evers has previously gone on “Pothole Patrol” tours during his time in office, and during his most recent tour, the governor visited Wausau, Altoona, Racine, Antigo, Sheboygan, Richland Center, and Hudson. Since 2019, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the Evers Administration has improved more than 4,600 miles of highways and roads, including more than 1,700 miles of locally-owned roads across the state, as well as improving nearly 1,500 bridges across the state.
WISCONSIN STATE

