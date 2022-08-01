www.crossroadstoday.com
Check Out The Pics; Our Backpack Celebration Was So Much Fun
One of the coolest things about being a DJ in the Crossroads community is getting to partner with like-minded businesses and people who truly believe in the magic of giving back. Last weekend's Backpack Celebration was once again EPIC and that is in part to Toyota of Victoria for their sponsorship support.
Top headlines in The Port Lavaca Wave
PORT LAVACA, Texas – Here are four top headlines you can read in The Port Lavaca Wave this week. Two Calhoun High School graduates were arrested in Hawaii and charged with aggravated identity theft along with three other federal charges. The criminal complaint against Gwynn Darle Morrison, aka “Julie...
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
You can track two large sharks swimming near Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharks are swimming in Texas waters, including two large adult males who have been swimming near the Corpus Christi coastline over the past two months, according to OCEARCH Tracker. A nearly 8-feet-long hammerhead shark weighing 170 pounds was last pinged swimming off the coast near...
Houston man arrested in Victoria accused of improper photography
VCSO: Jim Kirby Elliott VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now has confirmed a man from Houston was arrested Saturday around 3 p.m. He bonded out of the Victoria County Jail the same day. 25 News Now has confirmed the suspect Jim Elliott, 65, is charged with invasive visual recording. The incident happened on the evening of Friday, July 29, 2022....
L'Observateur
Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 40 sharks illegally caught
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha boat crew and seized 40 illegally caught sharks in federal waters off southern Texas, Tuesday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel of four fishermen engaged in illegal fishing aboard a lancha approximately 7 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
Another day another win from the Texas Lottery for someone in the Lone Star State.
tmpresale.com
Gabriel Iglesias in Corpus Christi, TX Oct 06, 2022 – pre-sale password
A Gabriel Iglesias presale password is available below! This is a great chance for you to order tickets for Gabriel Iglesias before the public!. This just might be your only opportunity ever to see Gabriel Iglesias live in Corpus Christi, TX. Gabriel Iglesias concert information:. Onsale to General Public. Start:...
mysoutex.com
Citations for violating water restrictions in effect
For Portland residents violating Stage 1 Water Restrictions, a citation may be in their very near future. During Stage 1 Water Restrictions, watering with an irrigation system or sprinklers is allowed once a week on residents’ trash day. On that day, no watering is permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Local woman having issues with home warranty company
A local woman hired a home warranty company to make repairs to her home, but they have never sent someone to diagnose and make the repairs.
portasouthjetty.com
Move could include three buildings
In April, Shorty’s Place owner Edwin Myers announced that he was planning to move the well-known bar building from its longtime Tarpon Street location to a lot several blocks away. And now the other shoe is dropping. In an interview with the South Jetty last week, Myers said he said he is planning to move a second building onto that […]
Are you eligible for a water exemption waiver? Residents could qualify depending on criteria
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people may not know that under the City's Stage 1 drought restrictions you can make a request for an exemption. Residents need to detail how the drought restrictions will cause unnecessary hardship, damage, harm or be a threat to health and safety. Since the...
Gushing pipes concern neighbors during Corpus Christi water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drought conditions have aging water pipes across the Coastal Bend busting. Not only is it wasting that precious resource, but it actually doing the exact opposite of what the City wants with their call to conserve. Residents on the City's southside were concerned when a...
Homebuilding, landscaping could be impacted if drought restrictions continue
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry conditions continue across South Texas and that means Stage 2 water restrictions could be on the horizon for Corpus Christi. The City said that if the drought continues we could see Stage 2 later this month. According to the City of Corpus Christi, Stage 2 is considered a moderate water shortage condition, which results when combined water levels reach below 30-percent. Under Stage 2, residents will comply with all requirements from Stage 1.
mysoutex.com
Jaida Gonzales training for in-ring debut
Jaida Gonzales isn’t afraid to tell you that she’s a little bit crazy, and that she’s never been one to shy away from a fight. It was only natural that the 17-year-old found her way into the Blessed Hands Boxing program. “I guess you could say that...
Fire crews letting cotton bale fire near Taft burn itself out
TAFT, Texas — Several Coastal Bend fire agencies were busy this morning as they responded to a large cotton bale fire near Taft. Crews with the Taft Volunteer Fire and Rescue were called to County Road 1906 near Taft around 5:45 a.m. and found several cotton bales on fire. Portland, Gregory, Odem and Sinton crews were also called to the scene for tanker and brush truck support, a post from the Taft Volunteer Fire Department said.
mysoutex.com
George West ISD initiates safety policies, procedures
75,600 minutes. That is how long the State of Texas mandates that local school systems at a minimum must secure campuses and provide a strong academic platform for students in 2022-2023. Throughout the summer, schools here in George West kept the process of preparing to reopen after the summer recess...
dewittcountytoday.com
Over 300 acres burned in wildfire
A host of fire department agencies combine to fight fire, save structures. As the blisteringly hot summer weeks come and go there is one thing that has continued to persist, the drought. Wildfires remain at a high risk all across the state of Texas, and fire department agencies from all over have remained on guard and busy.
Here's where parents can turn for help getting their kids back-to-school ready
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In one week, more Coastal Bend students are set to return to the classroom and there are several events taking place this week geared to helping students prepare. The Del Mar College Cosmetology Program will be giving free back-to-school haircuts beginning Monday, August 1 through...
Wednesday marks 52 years since Hurricane Celia made landfall in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aug, 3. is a day that makes many Coastal Bend residents stop and reflect on where they were, and what they were doing as Hurricane Celia made landfall. Wednesday marks 52 years since the storm hit near Port Aransas as a category three major hurricane...
