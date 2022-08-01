ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodsboro, TX

CW33

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Woodsboro, TX
Texas Education
L'Observateur

Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 40 sharks illegally caught

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha boat crew and seized 40 illegally caught sharks in federal waters off southern Texas, Tuesday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel of four fishermen engaged in illegal fishing aboard a lancha approximately 7 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Citations for violating water restrictions in effect

For Portland residents violating Stage 1 Water Restrictions, a citation may be in their very near future. During Stage 1 Water Restrictions, watering with an irrigation system or sprinklers is allowed once a week on residents’ trash day. On that day, no watering is permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
PORTLAND, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Move could include three buildings

In April, Shorty’s Place owner Edwin Myers announced that he was planning to move the well-known bar building from its longtime Tarpon Street location to a lot several blocks away. And now the other shoe is dropping. In an interview with the South Jetty last week, Myers said he said he is planning to move a second building onto that […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Homebuilding, landscaping could be impacted if drought restrictions continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry conditions continue across South Texas and that means Stage 2 water restrictions could be on the horizon for Corpus Christi. The City said that if the drought continues we could see Stage 2 later this month. According to the City of Corpus Christi, Stage 2 is considered a moderate water shortage condition, which results when combined water levels reach below 30-percent. Under Stage 2, residents will comply with all requirements from Stage 1.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Jaida Gonzales training for in-ring debut

Jaida Gonzales isn’t afraid to tell you that she’s a little bit crazy, and that she’s never been one to shy away from a fight. It was only natural that the 17-year-old found her way into the Blessed Hands Boxing program. “I guess you could say that...
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Fire crews letting cotton bale fire near Taft burn itself out

TAFT, Texas — Several Coastal Bend fire agencies were busy this morning as they responded to a large cotton bale fire near Taft. Crews with the Taft Volunteer Fire and Rescue were called to County Road 1906 near Taft around 5:45 a.m. and found several cotton bales on fire. Portland, Gregory, Odem and Sinton crews were also called to the scene for tanker and brush truck support, a post from the Taft Volunteer Fire Department said.
TAFT, TX
mysoutex.com

George West ISD initiates safety policies, procedures

75,600 minutes. That is how long the State of Texas mandates that local school systems at a minimum must secure campuses and provide a strong academic platform for students in 2022-2023. Throughout the summer, schools here in George West kept the process of preparing to reopen after the summer recess...
GEORGE WEST, TX
dewittcountytoday.com

Over 300 acres burned in wildfire

A host of fire department agencies combine to fight fire, save structures. As the blisteringly hot summer weeks come and go there is one thing that has continued to persist, the drought. Wildfires remain at a high risk all across the state of Texas, and fire department agencies from all over have remained on guard and busy.
DEWITT COUNTY, TX

