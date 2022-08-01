Cougar Football Enters August With High Hopes

Heat is the greatest weather-related disaster in the U.S., killing more people than any other kind of natural disaster. And, Texas is one of three states with the highest heat-related deaths. A study found that the Houston area averaged 18 dangerously hot summer days per year from 1975 to 2010. Without any action to combat urban heat, Houston’s annual number of days hit by dangerous summer heat could rise to 80 by 2046. So, Houston’s urban heat issues are already serious and are forecasted to get much worse with the Climate Crisis. Urban heat negatively affects human and biodiversity health throughout the region, exacts a financial toll, leads to higher ozone levels, and reduces quality of life. Heat mapping in Houston has shown that high heat is more concentrated in underinvested communities and/or Communities of Color, thereby widening historic inequalities. Fortunately, there are solutions that can be brought to bear to reduce urban heat. Join Jaime Gonzalez of The Nature Conservancy, who led heat mapping efforts in Houston, for a discussion on the findings, their justice implications, solutions, and how houses of worship/people of faith can engage. Learn more/register on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heat-in-houston-justice-implications-solutions-how-to-engage-tickets-386151057207. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO