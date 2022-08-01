Cougar Football Enters August With High Hopes

thekatynews.com
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Final Beltway Golf Junior Tournament Concludes Season
The Beltway Junior Golf Tour’s Champion will be held in Spring on Wednesday and Thursday as the season finale event for members. Numerous Katy-area junior golfers, including high school and younger players between 4-19 years, will be playing at Gleannloch Pines Golf Club. Nearly 100 golfers will play in six separate junior golf divisions to earn points toward a Beltway JGT season championship.
Lei, Galloway Earn Katy/Cypress Season Golf Honors
Junior golfers learned a valuable lesson on Wednesday as Seven Lakes senior Timothy Lei and Cinco Ranch senior Reagan Galloway earned Katy/Cypress Player of the Year honors from the Beltway Junior Golf Tour. Playing at The Golf Club at Cinco Ranch, both athletes accumulated points during summer tournament season. Neither...
Quarterbacks Continue to Improve Skills as Recruiters Demand More
Twenty years ago, a high school quarterback distinguished himself from the competition with a 3:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a completion rate close to 60 percent. Recently those numbers began trending up. Quarterbacks are expected to attend numerous QB camps during the offseason to improve their technique and stats the next fall.
THE SLEEPERS: The Pearland Oilers
Pearland is in a major reloading mode after graduating 12 seniors from last season. After going 34-13 in 2021 and finishing second in a tough district, the Oilers will have to find some new pieces to lead them now and into the near future. Senior Madie Whitehead (2.2 kills per...
Most but not all Texas coaches say they'll plan for climate change
A survey of coaches and athletic officials in Texas indicates many of them would be wise to think harder about the risks their students face as the climate changes, according to Rice University researchers who conducted the statewide study. Rice climate scientist Sylvia Dee led a survey of Texas coaches,...
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
This singer is helping thousands of people in Houston
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Houston's oldest Chinese restaurant is still going strong after more than 50 years
China Garden continues to wow with heaping rice and meat platters and Texas-sized egg rolls.
A Jackass Star Made an Entertaining Pit Stop at a Wharton, Texas Buc-ee’s
We Texans know of the grandeur of Buc-ee's. For many, a stop at Buc-ee's will actually be on the itinerary of the trip. If you have an out of state friend or family member coming for a visit, you will probably tell them that they must stop at Buc-ee's and take in the spectacle. Looks like now even celebrities have to stop and take in the Buc-ee's experience.
Liquor Pot Pearland now open in Pearland
Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May along Hwy. 35 in Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May at 3525 S. Main St., Ste. 160, Pearland. The location offers a selection of spirits, liquors and beers. They also have another location called Liquor Zone at 7109 Broadway St, Pearland. 713-875-1008.
Heat in Houston: Justice Implications, Solutions, & How People of Faith Can Engage Sunday, September 11, 3:30 p.m. central, online
Heat is the greatest weather-related disaster in the U.S., killing more people than any other kind of natural disaster. And, Texas is one of three states with the highest heat-related deaths. A study found that the Houston area averaged 18 dangerously hot summer days per year from 1975 to 2010. Without any action to combat urban heat, Houston’s annual number of days hit by dangerous summer heat could rise to 80 by 2046. So, Houston’s urban heat issues are already serious and are forecasted to get much worse with the Climate Crisis. Urban heat negatively affects human and biodiversity health throughout the region, exacts a financial toll, leads to higher ozone levels, and reduces quality of life. Heat mapping in Houston has shown that high heat is more concentrated in underinvested communities and/or Communities of Color, thereby widening historic inequalities. Fortunately, there are solutions that can be brought to bear to reduce urban heat. Join Jaime Gonzalez of The Nature Conservancy, who led heat mapping efforts in Houston, for a discussion on the findings, their justice implications, solutions, and how houses of worship/people of faith can engage. Learn more/register on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heat-in-houston-justice-implications-solutions-how-to-engage-tickets-386151057207. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.
Drought leaves crops struggling for Houston area farmers
NEEDVILLE, Texas - With much of the state stuck in a severe drought, Texas farmers are on the front line of some of the worst effects. With the beginning of August, many are well into a harvest season that has come earlier than normal, as they try to salvage what they can, from the season.
Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston
HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
Houston weather: storm system to bring rain, heat relief on Friday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is in the midst of a mini heat wave with highs near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. However, a storm system (area of low pressure) near Louisiana is heading westward towards Texas, bringing likely rain and cooler temperatures to Greater Houston on Friday. The clouds...
Cryo Club Houston opens new Missouri City location
Cyro Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering a variety of therapy options designed to reduce pain and inflammation, is now open in a new location in Missouri City. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Cryo Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering recovery and rejuvenation treatment options, has opened a new...
How Houston has changed five years after Hurricane Harvey
Five years after Hurricane Harvey, major flood mitigation projects in Houston are still waiting on federal money, in order for construction to begin. Paula Sitter’s apartment is just a few steps away from the elevator at her current senior living facility, located in the Greater Heights. As you walk towards it, you see fresh paint on the walls, and windows big enough for plenty of natural light to peek through during the day.
Everywhere Houston Star Chef Hugo Ortega Eats on His Days Off
If you’re out to dinner in Houston, there’s a decent chance you’re sitting at one of Hugo Ortega’s restaurants. The James Beard Award-winning chef is responsible for some of the city’s best dining experiences, with a portfolio that includes Hugo’s, Xochi, Backstreet Cafe, Caracol and Urbe.
#ICYMI: Former teacher gets jail time for student relationship, Fort Bend County schools to get more officers
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Former teacher gets 60 days in jail for relationship with student. A former teacher in Tomball ISD will spend 60 days in jail for sexually abusing a student. On Tuesday, a judge...
Suspects storm 24 stores along Kingwood Drive in Houston, Texas
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were stormed last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 intrusions occurred within a few hours at businesses in malls. Investigators said that only one of 24 companies had a valid alarm system that alerted the police. While HPD investigates intrusions, it also urges companies to register their alerts with HPD.
Iconic Houston Restaurant Gets Threats Over Their Fajita Smoke
When you think of fajita smoke your mouth might begin to water and your stomach might begin the growl. However, the same could not be said for new neighbors of a long-time-standing infamous Houston restaurant. Laredo's Taqueria first opened in Houston back in 1984; they've since opened an additional 3...
