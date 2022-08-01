Lifelong Solon Resident Rick Nauseef on His Experiences With Solar And It’s Benefits – Episode Ten

At approximately 3:45 p.m. Tuesday a power outage struck the area, impacting about 4,600 NYSEG customers across Tompkins County, according to the utility. The City of Ithaca seems to have been hit the hardest, with 1,932 customers without power. About 1,600 customers in the Town of Ithaca were without power. In Dryden there were estimated to be 1,042 customers without power. And in Caroline 26 customers were reported to be without power.

