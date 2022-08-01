ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Lifelong Solon Resident Rick Nauseef on His Experiences With Solar And It’s Benefits – Episode Ten

 3 days ago
City of Cortland Looking To Mitigate Flooding In Prone Areas

The City of Cortland is looking to address flooding issues in parts of the city that have been prone to flooding with major rain events. Most complaints from residents, says the city, have come from the Hickory Park, Kellogg Road and Forrest Avenue areas. Cortland Mayor Scott Steve has proposed...
CORTLAND, NY
Put on a New Pot: Coffee Mania Announces Homer Hut

It’s official! Coffee Mania has begun construction of Homer Hut in Homer. The new location will open sometime this December just down the road from Origins. The new hut, will be built at 115 North West Rd. in Homer. It will include two drive-thru windows, similar to the Groton Ave. and Port Watson St. locations.
HOMER, NY
Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair

MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
MUNNSVILLE, NY
Clinton Ave Extension Has a New Speed Limit

The City of Cortland Police Department has announced a speed limit change on Clinton Ave. Extension (Route 13) in the City of Cortland beginning immediately. The change is in the area of Locust Ave and will go from 40 mph to now 30mph. City police will be monitoring the area with patrols to enforce the new speed limit.
CORTLAND, NY
Update on Owasco Lake 9 Element Plan

As the many continue to advocate for the health of Owasco Lake and its watershed, Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy has an update on the lake’s 9 Element Plan after a July 25th meeting:. Despite the progress, Cuddy says New York State needs to be doing more. Auburn City...
AUBURN, NY
Ithaca may extend cameras, add license plate readers on West State Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Safety concerns are mounting on West State Street in Ithaca. Officials are considering ways to cut down on crime in the area. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis says the city is looking into adding license plate readers and extending cameras. But Tompkins County Chairwoman Shawna Black...
ITHACA, NY
Power Outages Impacted 4600 Customers In Ithaca Area

At approximately 3:45 p.m. Tuesday a power outage struck the area, impacting about 4,600 NYSEG customers across Tompkins County, according to the utility. The City of Ithaca seems to have been hit the hardest, with 1,932 customers without power. About 1,600 customers in the Town of Ithaca were without power. In Dryden there were estimated to be 1,042 customers without power. And in Caroline 26 customers were reported to be without power.
#Solar Energy
Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site

ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
Largemouth, Smallmouth, Grass and Gobies Will All Influence Stage Six at Cayuga Lake

UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – Following a rare eight-week break from Bass Pro Tour competition, the 80-angler BPT field makes its way to western New York this week – to Cayuga County, roughly 40 miles west of Syracuse – for the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits (Aug. 6-12). There sits 42,502-acre Cayuga Lake, a natural lake that stretches 38 miles north to south, with an average width of just 1.75 miles and a healthy mix of both largemouth and smallmouth.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse University buys Varsity Pizza and Faegan’s property, but don’t look for immediate changes

Syracuse N.Y. — Few things are as linked by tradition and history as Syracuse University and the Varsity Pizza shop in the Marshall Street area. The relationship is now even stronger: SU this month bought a strip of four commercial properties on South Crouse Avenue that includes the Varsity, Faegan’s Pub and other retail and commercial spaces.
SYRACUSE, NY
Delays expected at Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Delays likely at the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. Officials say the outbound weight scale is temporarily out of service. The facility will remain open but wait times will be affected. They ask the public to be patient with staff while the scale is out of service.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction underway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction is now live with a full list of properties available to view. You can view the full list of properties by clicking/tapping here. Information about the properties includes pictures, location, market value, land assessments, and the prorated taxes due upon purchase. The auction is […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
Seven Things That Make Empire Farm Days Special

POMPEY, N.Y. — Empire Farm Days says it is the "largest outdoor agricultural trade show in the Northeastern U.S." But I've never managed to make it up to Pompey for the event. This year, I finally addressed that. As an Empire Farm Days newbie, I wasn't quite sure what...
POMPEY, NY

