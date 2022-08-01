Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park

wgnradio.com
‘Fireball Season’ in Illinois?
The Southern Delta Aquariids are a meteor shower visible from mid-July to mid-August each year. According to Patch, “chances remain good to see fireballs associated with the ongoing Alpha Capricornid and Perseid meteor showers”. Geza Gyuk, the Director of Astronomy at the Adler Planetarium, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to talk about the Southern Delta Aquariids, what could be visible, as well as the upcoming events at the Adler Planetarium.
Wintrust Business Minute: State Farm raises auto rates for third time this year
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. State Farm is raising auto insurance rates in Illinois for the third time this year. Crain’s reports the insurer is raising rates 8.4%. That’s the biggest ever one-time hike here in Illinois. State Farm joins other major auto insurers in raising rates.
Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney...
Can the Mega Millions winner remain anonymous?
Believe it or not, the Mega Millions ticket with the second-largest jackpot in history was sold in Des Plaines. Director of the Illinois Department of the Lottery, Harold Mays, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to explain why the jackpot continues to increase even after the drawing is made. He also discusses how much money the store that sold the winning ticket could take from the winnings, as well as the winner’s disbursement options.
