John Fine’s love of American history

When I think of John Fine as a good storyteller, I also think of him as a good listener as others tell their stories. Today’s article focuses on World War II stories. Read on to discover what he learned as he listened to the men who experienced them.

During his growing up years, John had a direct connection to the Dayton Restaurant (now The Coffee Shop). His aunt Louise and her husband Brownie Purser were two of the owners. Several times John described his family members as having a good work ethic that they sought to instill in him. It was during some of those work sessions behind the restaurant that John heard memorable family stories. While shucking corn or breaking beans under the back shade tree, John and his cousins enjoyed listening to their uncle Brownie talk about WWII.

One of John’s favorite stories from Uncle Brownie was his detailed account of seeing his first jet. Brownie had survived the Battle of the Bulge and was riding in the back of a truck through a snow-covered German pine forest in a column of trucks with fire power at the front and back. He told John how grateful he was for relief from walking. Soon they began to hear a humming noise that seemed to be diving in their direction. The men were ordered to take cover. During the attack from the plane his truck was demolished. Uncle Brownie explained that the fire power from the plane sent mud, snow, and shrapnel everywhere so that the surprised Americans did not have time to return fire. A second strafing by the plane was greeted by the now-prepared American gunners. The plane was shot down and the pilot taken captive. The Americans then had opportunity to examine the plane which was a N3 262 Jet. According to John, the German’s were the first to use jets in combat. John’s Uncle Brownie asked, “You know what I was thinking?”

“I guess you were thinking you were glad to be alive.” John answered.

“No,” Brownie exclaimed, “I was thinking who would have ever thought you could fly a plane without propellors?” According to John, the Germans had outstanding and sometimes, advanced, military power and equipment.

John’s friend Bill Cunnyngham also talked about the Germans’ fire power. Bill told that the Germans had an 88 mm gun that could bring down a Sherman tank. “Bill told me about guarding a POW camp in Italy where he talked with a prisoner who had operated such a gun. The gun had taken out seven Sherman tanks before the soldier surrendered. When Bill asked him about his surrender, the German explained, ‘We ran out of ammunition, but you didn’t run out of tanks’.” According to John, the Germans’ tanks were superior to the Americans, requiring seven or eight of our tanks to dismantle one German tank.

John could not actually remember when or where he met Bill, probably at the Evensville Truck Stop where they both ate from time to time. However, John could easily remember Christmas shopping trips to Knoxville when Bill shared many of his war stories in the front seat of John’s truck. He told that he had enlisted in the Army just before the U.S. entered the war. He was stationed in North Africa where his unit worked with a skilled French officer.

From there Bill went on to Sicily. He and 3 other soldiers found themselves in the countryside where they spied haystacks. Being “bone tired”, they climbed into the stacks and fell asleep. When their officer discovered them, his barking and screaming began “dressing them down.” Shortly a jeep carrying General George Patton drove up and Patton sympathized by telling their officer, “They’re not doing anything we don’t want to be doing.”

In Italy, Bill was part of a small contingent who was sent to take control of a dam being guarded by Italian soldiers who were allied with Germany. A 50 mm mortar toward the dam resulted in an immediate sighting of a white bed sheet attached to a pole. An Italian major declaring their desire to surrender came to meet Bill, his officer, and another U.S. soldier. Six hundred of the enemy were taken prisoner by the small U.S. detachment. Bill witnessed the Italians’ relief in being captured and now free from the fighting.

Bill, an Evensville native, shared with John story after story of his WWII experiences in North Africa, Sicily, Italy, England, France, and Austria. Hearing Bill’s stories was a powerful way for John to broaden his understanding of the war.

Bill’s accounts from WWII sent John to books to seek more information. The two men were each avid readers and often exchanged books and enjoyed hours of discussing their reading.

John gave the eulogy at Bill’s funeral. He is buried at the cemetery in Evensville just above the location of Wilkey’s store (for those who can remember that long ago landmark.).

During elementary school, John often walked from City School to the courthouse where his mother worked. He gladly practiced his strong work ethic as he emptied waste cans side by side with Arden Harwell because John knew what a good time was coming next. Mr. Harwell was the courthouse janitor and a World War II veteran ready to tell John about his experiences in the Atlantic and the Pacific. When Mr. Harwell noticed John’s library book, The Sinking of the Bismark, he said, “I know about that.” According to Harwell, as the war escalated in Europe in 1941, many Americans felt the U.S. would soon enter the fray. Harwell joined the Navy in early 1941 and was in the Atlantic on a seaplane carrier when an alarm went off alerting all on board of impending danger. From the deck they saw in the sky what looked like little black dots getting closer and closer. Sailors were seeing a formation of British planes as they flew over the U.S. carrier in their search for the German battleship, Bismark. Harwell told an enthralled John about the naval battle which resulted in the sinking of the Bismark. After the attack at Pearl Harbor, Harwell headed for the Pacific. He fought aboard the aircraft carrier Independence. He told of downed Japanese soldiers in the water. Some swam to the U.S. ship and were taken as prisoners of war; others swam away preferring death to capture. Harwell told John that a bomb and a Kamikaze attack severely damaged the ship resulting in a return to Pearl Harbor for repairs. After repairs, he described the carrier as a troop transport bringing men home to the U.S. at the end of the war.

During the afternoon, John often said to me, “Let me tell you one more story.” Here’s one more from WWII. It’s about Edward Eugene Dodd. He was a tail gunner on a B17 in the European Theater. According to John, a common practice of airmen was to chew gum in an attempt to relieve the discomfort caused by the difference in air pressure at high altitudes. Dodd was about to unwrap a piece of gum when it slipped out of his hand. As he leaned to pick up the gum, enemy fire shot through the plane at the very point where his head had been. John told that after coming back to Dayton, Dodd became a minister of the gospel. It was evident that John had special feelings for this family as he described Dodd’s greatest legacy as his children, Jerry, Jackie, and Delores Knox.

John’s stories were just too many to relay them all. We talked about his life on the Henry farm (the first site of Rhea County government); prominent Rhea Countians, Ben McKensie who argued and won before the U.S. Supreme Court and John R. Neal who assisted with writing the legislation establishing TVA; Mack Morgan who came from Vietnam to comfort the family when Randall Perry’s body was brought home from the war; John learning about the Scopes Trial; and Elvis Presley’s nightly chauffer who retired to Spring City. Perhaps you will be happy to know that when I asked John how he is passing his stories on, he said, “I’ll tell anyone who is willing to listen.”

Some basic truths about history were brought to life in John’s stories, such as, “History is who we are and why we are the way we are,” (David McCullough, historian) and “A nation which does not remember what it was yesterday does not know where it is today.” (Robert E. Lee, soldier)

Numerous values have been associated with learning your personal history. It can make you more resilient as you relate to the challenges and difficulties your ancestors faced. Knowing about your ancestors can help you develop a greater sense of belonging. It can help you connect with others and have more fulfilling relationships. Isn’t it time for you to discover your family’s treasury of family stories?