Newlywed life on the road

Imagine you are young and in love with the man of your dreams. He pops the question, you begin planning your wedding, and he says, “Hey, let’s buy a bus! We can live in it!”

That isn’t exactly how Micah Black (now Stewart) and Gavin Stewart’s love story goes, but it’s not too far off.

“Gavin saw a post on Facebook about a couple who bought a bus and converted it to an RV,” Micah said. “He was really impressed and thought it would be a neat project for us.”

It took some time to convince the future Mrs. Stewart that buying a bus was a good idea.

“I immediately said no,” she explained. “So for the next few days he continued to show me pictures of the endless potential a bus could have. While he was busy showing me these really cool pictures, I was trying to logistically figure out where we would work on a bus, when we would work on a bus, how we could work bus renovations into our budget, and what would be the long-term plan for the bus. At the time, I was a full-time student athlete with very little time off, and he was a full-time student with a full-time job while also filming weddings on the weekends. It seemed like too big of a project.”

But Gavin was insistent. He never wavered. And when he brought up current apartment and home rental prices, he got his future bride’s full attention.

“Gavin has always talked about moving somewhere for school, possibly far away, so we never planned to build a home since we didn’t know for certain where we would end up,” Micah said. “With a bus, it wouldn’t matter! We could take it anywhere. We had two choices – pay rent and lose that money, or build a bus and have an asset. Crunching the numbers made me less skeptical, but I still wasn’t sure how it would be possible.”

Micah said their families had doubts, too. “There were a lot of questions right off the bat,” she said. “We sat down with my parents and made a list of pros and cons. What my parents didn’t realize at the time was that once we purchased the bus, it was going to be parked on their property for 18 months. They might have changed their mind if they had realized that.”

Once both families saw how much research Gavin and Micah had completed about bus renovations, and how serious they seemed to be, they got behind the couple’s plan and became their biggest supporters, offering advice and extra working hands throughout the renovation. “I will always cherish the time I got to work with my dad and watch Gavin work with my dad as well as his dad and grandfather,” Micah recalled fondly.

The Stewart family bus was purchased on Facebook marketplace for $6,000. It had only 102,000 miles on it, and its CAT engine was in great shape. The total conversion, including bus purchase and renovations, cost the young couple approximately $40,000, an incredible deal considering the current housing market.

Gavin watched countless YouTube videos for information as well as the unique perspective he was able to gain seeing other people’s real-life experiences shared on the video platform. Micah calls Gavin the “genius” who came up with most of the ideas for the renovations on his own based on the inspiration he garnered from YouTube and social media.

Micah said her favorite part of the bus is the raised roof. She said the higher roof makes the bus seem so much larger than before. Gavin’s favorite feature is the table, for many reasons. “I built the table in a way where it serves as a regular table but also as a desk for me to edit wedding videos,” Gavin explained, referring to his full-time vocation as a wedding videographer. “There is a computer lift that comes from under the table and it allows me to use my 32-inch screen to edit videos. Then it lowers back down so we can use the table. It was a great way to maximize space.”

Both Mr. and Mrs. Stewart agree the best idea was the two symmetrical couches that Gavin and his dad built at the front of the bus which provide comfortable seating for four people on each couch, then can be moved together to create a king size bed.

The bus also features an RV stove with three burners and an oven that uses propane. It has an apartment-size refrigerator/freezer, a full kitchen sink, and two dishwashers that Micah says work great. Of course, the “two dishwashers” she is referring to are the Stewarts themselves.

The bus is parked at Sequoyah RV Park, and the couple pays a small monthly rent for the space. They do move the bus regularly to keep its diesel engine in good condition, but they are very content where they are.

“We feel very safe where we are, mostly because of our neighbors,” Micah explained. “We have the best neighbors, and we get together for cookouts, and we all look out for one another.”

One thing the couple is quite proud of is the fact that during the conversion, they only hired two people – Kenneth DeArman for spray foam insulation, and Dalton Simmons for fabricating the box for the bus generator. “They both did an amazing job,” Micah said, “but it blows my mind that Gavin knew how to do everything else and was able to do everything else with the help of friends and family. I will forever brag on him for that because I am beyond proud of him.”

Gavin is proud of his wife, too. “Micah is one of the hardest working individuals I have ever known,” he said. “She was a great source of encouragement throughout the renovation. It’s been such a blessing growing with her during what sometimes felt like an impossible project. I know I could not have completed it without her because she found my tape measurer at least 1,000 times! We will always treasure the blood, sweat, and tears that were shed for this bus and we are thrilled to call it home.”

Now that the bus is complete and the Stewarts are calling it “home,” they are very happy they took a leap of faith to invest their time and money into their cozy house on wheels.

“Right now, we aren’t sure how long we want to live in it,” Micah said. “We are extremely happy with it and where we are parked, but since we do have plans now to stay close to family, we are starting to think about long-term, permanent plans. We would love to build a “barn dominium” so we can keep the bus covered and have a little more living space on a piece of property, so we are staying where we are long enough to save money. Then we’ll see.”