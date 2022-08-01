ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp Wanted To Tell Jury About Amber Heard's 'Exotic Dancer' Years, New Docs Reveal

By OK! Staff
 2 days ago
In new documents filed in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 's defamation case , lawyers for the Aquaman star, 36, said that her ex was willing to bring up “Amber Heard’s sister Whitney ’s reality show video” and “Whitney and Amber’s past romantic relationships,” the filing states.

Additionally, the actor, 59, was inclined to tell the jury about “Amber’s brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp,” her lawyers wrote, but they opposed “Mr. Depp attempting to frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that Ms. Heard was at one time an escort.”

In the 965-page document, which was filed on March 28, there were text messages between Depp and Marilyn Manson , who has been accused of sexual abuse and grooming by several women, including his ex Evan Rachel Wood .

In 2016, Manson, who has done drugs with Depp before, allegedly wrote, “I got an amber 2.0” and also “Lindsay just puled an amber on me…please delete."

“I been reading A LOT of material on that and sociopathic behavior…it is f**king real my brother!! My ex-c**t is goddamn TEXTBOOK!!!" the Pirates of the Caribbean star allegedly replied.

After the trial wrapped in June, Depp came out on top, but he still has to pay Heard $2 million, which means she owes $8.3 million in damages.

As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-one is appealing the verdict .

"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice," her spokesperson said.

Heard believes that due to a juror who wasn't supposed to be there , the whole thing got messed up. “Ms. Heard had a right to rely on the basic protection, as prescribed by the Virginia Code, that the jurors in this trial would be individuals who were actually summoned for jury duty,” the filing read.

“In this case, it appears that Juror No. 15 was not, in fact, the same individual as listed on the jury panel,” attorney Elaine Bredehoft added. “Ms. Heard’s due process was therefore compromised. Under these circumstances, a mistrial should be declared, and a new trial ordered.”

