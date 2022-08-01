Ne-Yo Breaks Silence After Wife Claims Singer Cheated On Her Throughout Their Marriage

Mega

Just hours after Ne-Yo’ s wife, Crystal Smith, publicly accused the artist of acting unfaithfully throughout their eight-year marriage, the “Because of You” singer has broken his silence.

As his alleged infidelity made headlines, the star took to Twitter on Sunday, July 31, with a statement addressing the situation and asking fans for privacy.

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he wrote. "Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time."

On Saturday, July 30, Smith shared a text post to her more than 650,000 followers claiming that she endured “8 years of lies and deception” during her marriage to Ne-Yo .

"8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!" she wrote. "To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is a[n] understatement."

While Smith did not explicitly reveal the fate of her relationship, she hinted that she would not be sticking around.

"To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane,” she shared. “The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect."

Ne-Yo, 42, and Smith, 36, tied the knot in 2016. They share three children together .

But the artist’s Twitter statement wasn’t the only way he seemingly addressed the allegations. Hours after his Twitter statement, Ne-Yo shared several cryptic videos hinting at his martial problems .

Alongside clips from his “Don’t Love Me” music video, which the star released earlier this year, he posted a vague video hinting at the accusations.

“Even if you hear a bad story about me first understand there was a time I was good to those people, but they won’t tell you that,” the video's narration said.