Razer Merchant Services Expands BNPL Acceptance With Atome Partnership

Valvoline Aims to Be Pure-Play Retailer as Consumer Demand for Auto Service Rises
Valvoline, the second largest operator of oil change and auto service locations in the U.S., said Monday (Aug 1) that it sold its global lubricants business in order to become a pure-play retailer focused on faster growth and expansion opportunities at a time when consumers are fixing up their aging cars and trucks.
B2B Payments and Invoicing Networks Help Small Suppliers Grow Into Larger Suppliers
The goal of any business is to grow. Within the B2B realm, all suppliers want to serve as many buyers as they can as an increasing amount of commerce moves online. At the same time, these suppliers want assurance they can be paid in a timely fashion. Brandon Spear, CEO...
Today in B2B Payments: GrubMarket Adds IOT Pay to Enter Financial Services; Coinshift Teams With Cryptocurrency Crowdfunder EarthFund
Today in B2B payments, Mashreq debuts non-banking services initiative for small businesses while Montway Auto Transport debuts a digital platform. Plus, ACH network moves 7.5 billion payments thanks to growth in same-day transactions, Amex debuts Global Pay for increased cross-border payment capabilities and inflation has CFOs eyeing top-line metrics more closely. Also, Grapple and My Accounts team up on small business funding and enhanced truck part search tool reduces down time.
Coming soon: The future of luxury and fashion: Evolving business models, Web 3.0 and sustainability, supported by Citi
Join the Vogue Business team at our first in person event hosted in Singapore. The future of luxury and fashion: Evolving business models, Web 3.0 and sustainability, supported by Citi, will take place 8 September from 9am-1:30pm (SGT). More information will be released shortly. Sign up for the newsletter or...
Today in B2B Payments: Tartan Payroll Management Platform Notches $4.5M; Digital Payments Streamline Truckers’ Deliveries
Today in B2B payments, Unilever sees a rise in B2B eCommerce, and a PYMNTS and Corcentric report shows speedy digitization in the finance and healthcare verticals. Plus, Razer Merchant Services teams with Atome for increased BNPL acceptance, Think Big Solutions adds digital factoring platform and B2B payments and invoicing networks help small suppliers grow.
MarqVision grabs $20M to nab counterfeiters with an AI-powered IP protection platform
MarqVision has built an AI-powered intellectual property (IP) protection platform that monitors both e-commerce marketplaces and digital content, automatically detecting counterfeits and removing them from online sales and distribution. And now, the startup has raised $20 million in Series A funding to continue expanding its platform. The company, based in...
Butler shows hundreds of employees the door after raising $50M for room service delivery
The trouble was, Butler’s roughly 1,000-person workforce had been laid off just days earlier. In fact, most were told that the company had been dissolved — according to interviews TechCrunch had with a number of former employees, and corroborated in a report last week by industry blog Restaurant Dive.
Global Payments Pays $4B for Payments Firm EVO
Payments software firm Global Payments is set to acquire payment technology and acquiring solutions firm EVO Payments for $4 billion, according to a Monday (Aug. 1) news release. The all-cash transaction — valued at $34 per share — will increase Global Payments’ target addressable markets and expand its presence into...
Nayax Launches Global Virtual Asset-to-Cash Conversion Platform
Global commerce enablement and payments platform Nayax on Tuesday (Aug. 2) launched CoinBridge to streamline the conversion of virtual assets — including customer rewards, points, gift cards, vouchers, cashback, payout and others — into currency where credit cards are accepted. Initially, CoinBridge will focus on retail and loyalty...
BNPL Provider Tabby Gets $150M Loan to Expand in MENA
United Arab Emirates-based online payments provider Tabby has secured $150 million in debt financing to support its growth and product expansion in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The credit facility came from from Atalaya Capital Management and existing investor Partners for Growth (PFG), according to a press...
Coinshift Partners With Crypto Crowdfunder EarthFund
Crypto treasury management and infrastructure platform Coinshift announced Tuesday (Aug. 2) that it has formed a partnership with decentralized crowdfunding platform EarthFund. According to a news release, the partnership will see Coinshift help secure and manage the treasuries for all projects in the EarthFund ecosystem. Coinshift CEO Tarun Gupta said...
Walmart-Owned Massmart Can’t Overcome Pandemic, Inflation, Other Hurdles
Walmart-owned South African retailer Massmart is struggling to overcome ongoing restrictions and lockdowns related to the continuing spread of COVID-19 across the region, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 2) press release. Walmart will announce its full first-half results later this month, according to a trading update Tuesday. Massmart CEO Mitchell...
Cazoo 'Laser-Focused on Profitability' as Shares Surge Nearly 200% Post Upbeat Q2 Results
Investors’ tendency to slash the valuations of unprofitable businesses when the macroeconomic winds aren’t blowing their way is understandable. But for companies that are feeling the brunt of investor skittishness, making a solid argument for shareholders not to jump ship in times like this is the only way out of the predicament.
Tech Boosts Efficiency Throughout Supply Chain
From aggregating freight to improving routing and providing visibility throughout the process, digital technology is helping companies in the transportation and logistics industry make the most of their trucks, trailers and other assets. During companies’ quarterly earnings calls held over the last couple of weeks, executives highlighted the investments being...
Business Payments Company FLEETCOR Acquires AP Software Firm Accrualify
FLEETCOR, a global business payments company, announced Wednesday (Aug. 3) that it has acquired accounts payable (AP) automation software company Accrualify. This will help FLEETCOR’s portfolio of payments solutions and add to its corporate payments platform capabilities, according to the press release. Accrualify works on automating procure-to-pay processes for...
Today in B2B Payments: PayStand Adds Yaydoo in Latam Tech Merger; Bizongo Raises $25M for Supply Chain Automation
Today in B2B payments, embedded finance is seen as the next phase in business payments, Vori expands its grocery store inventory management platform with a $10 million fundraising round and multinational enterprises can leverage blockchain. Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions...
Today in the Connected Economy: Ulta Expands Tie-up With The Honest Company
Today in the connected economy, The Honest Company continues its foray into the world of physical retail with an expanded Ulta collaboration. Plus, food delivery and payments tech company Waitr rebrands as ASAP as it launches a partnership with the New Orleans Saints, and Drexel University and MAPay team to democratize healthcare data with non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Bizongo Raises $25M to Help SE Asia Manufacturers Automate Supply Chains
Packaging materials platform Bizongo has raised $25 million to help Southeast Asia-based manufacturers automate their supply chains, access working capital and increase their clientele across the region, according to a Tech Funding News report Wednesday (Aug. 3). Israeli venture capitalist Liquidity Group led Bizongo’s latest fundraising round. The company was...
Payment Optimization Is the Watchword as Commerce Goes Global
Payment choice is a good thing that came out of the pandemic, but it’s gotten so complicated that eCommerce players need to optimize now so that complexity doesn’t lead shoppers to abandon their carts en masse. In a conversation with PYMNTS, PayU Chief Technology Officer. discussed the dizzying...
