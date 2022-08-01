Is Project L free-to-play?

dotesports.com
All confirmed League of Legends champions in Riot’s Project L
Since Riot Games revealed that it was working on a new League of Legends-based fighting game, fans of both the uber-popular MOBA and the fighting genre have been eagerly waiting for more information about the unnamed title, currently codenamed as Project L. Since the confirmation of Project L’s existence at...
To no surprise, Elden Ring crushed YouTube numbers at launch
YouTube has confirmed the news we all suspected, Elden Ring was a massive success on the platform garnering billions of views in its first 60 days. In a post yesterday, the video platform shared some key figures related to the YouTube success of Elden Ring and compared it to other large game debuts, highlighting the most posted content and the best creators for the category.
How to get the Titanium Chrome and Liquid Metal camos in Warzone
A new limited-time mode is coming in Call of Duty: Warzone, and two new camos will be available to unlock as part of it. The Titanium Trials LTM is a hardcore spin on the Iron Trials limited time mode, upping player HP to 300, and making the Tempered perk appear more frequently as ground loot. Additionally, players will begin each match with a Self-Revive Kit, and “core health regeneration takes longer to restore, making it a high-skill, high time-to-kill (TTK) game mode.”
League devs want to make Rammus more of a ganking jungler
Rammus is scheduled to receive a series of buffs to his kit in League of Legends Patch 12.15. As revealed by Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead game designer for the game, the champion is expected to receive buffs to his ultimate. This includes a lower cooldown on all ranks—except level three—a higher base cast range from 600 to 800, increased dash speed up by 200, and an increased range growth.
When is Peter Griffin from Family Guy coming to Fortnite?
With the number of crossovers that have come to Fortnite in the last few years, fans are hungry to see their own favorite franchises inside the battle royale. Many players believe that anything is possible, with the only limit being what Fortnite can create in their current engine. In that vein, and because of some leaks, many fans are curious when Peter Griffin will be coming to Fortnite.
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
EA CEO clears rumors of acquisition, states that the company is set to become the largest standalone developer
With the final stages of the Activision Blizzard acquisition by Microsoft right around the corner, EA is on the brink of becoming the video game industry’s largest standalone publisher and developer. With a lot of buzz surrounding EA’s current and upcoming position comes heaps of rumors along with it.
A second Reaver bundle is reportedly coming to VALORANT
One of the most popular bundles in VALORANT could be making a return with new skins added to the collection. A second iteration of the Reaver bundle could come to the game within the next few patches, according to data miner Valorleaks. The bundle will include guns such as the Phantom, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and a Karambit, according to the leaker.
Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage
The PlayStation 5 released a lot of new features when the console was first launched. Features like backward compatibility with older PlayStation games was a welcome addition from previous generations, but others like the Accolade system ended up falling flat. So flat that Sony has now decided to scrap its Accolade system altogether.
How to reach Ascendant rank in competitive VALORANT
VALORANT Patch 5.0 introduced a huge collection of changes to the competitive experience, including a new map in Pearl, the removal of Split, and the introduction of a new rank in the hierarchy: Ascendant. Nestled above Diamond and below Immortal, Ascendant was introduced following Riot’s determination that competitive VALORANT had...
There are only 4 pros remaining with a KDA over 9 in League’s 4 major regions this summer
With only a couple of weeks remaining in the 2022 Summer Split, most competitive League of Legends regions have already discerned which teams have stood tall above the rest of the pack in the regular season standings as the circuit continues into the playoffs. Along with the world’s best teams,...
How to watch Aug. 3’s Pokémon Presents
The Pokémon Company announced on Aug. 1 that its annual showcase, known as Pokémon Presents will be taking place on Aug. 3. As expected, more news and updates about all things Pokémon will be presented, including new details for the upcoming video games in the franchise. With...
How to get Nia in Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Longtime Xenoblade fans will no doubt recognize the Queen of Agnus in the latest installment of the series, Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Nia returns to the series after being a playable character in Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and while she’s still working on the whole “behaving like royalty” thing, it’s clear she still retains plenty of her personality underneath all that regal speech.
156 days and counting: Overwatch fan draws Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2 releases
It’s no secret that the Overwatch community is anxiously awaiting the launch of Overwatch 2. After years of delays and confusion, the long-awaited sequel is finally coming on Oct. 4. Some fans have decided to show their dedication to the lore-heavy FPS game during the wait, including one Reddit user who won’t stop drawing Zenyatta until the game drops.
All rewards and challenges in the Warzone Titanium Trials: Endurance Event
The Terminator has taken over Call of Duty: Warzone and a new limited-time mode is here to celebrate. A more hardcore take on the popular Iron Trials mode, Titanium Trials is coming with a full set of challenges and rewards for players to earn. Titanium Trials increases the player HP...
How to evolve Grubbin and Charjabug into Vikavolt in Pokémon Go
Pokémon Go is bringing back the Bug Out! event, which will take place from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16 this year. Trainers around the world will be able to find some Pokémon that might be a little harder to find than usual during event hours. There are some...
Quincy Crew finally secures new org sponsor as Soniqs make Dota 2 entrance
It only took just over two years, but Quincy Crew has found a new sponsor as Soniqs enters Dota 2 for the first time by signing the top-seeded North American team entering the PGL Arlington Major. Soniqs, a prominent NA esports org best known for its PUBG, Rocket League, and...
All Paldea regional form Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Even though Pokémon Scarlet and Violet don’t release until Nov. 18, Game Freak has wasted no time in showing fans all the new Pokémon they’ll be able to meet, catch, and battle in the Paldea region. While there are lots of brand-new Pokémon waiting to catch your eye, plenty of existing Pokemon are also getting a fresh look through new Paldean regional forms.
CS:GO matchmaking ranks recalibrated in latest patch
Valve has finally zeroed in on CS:GO’s matchmaking system and made some much-needed changes. In the latest patch, which hit the live servers last night, the developers pushed out a competitive skills group “recalibration.”. When the devs usually make changes to the matchmaking system, they don’t tend to...
Huni: ‘I’m OK with either retiring right here or just taking a rest and seeing how it goes’
Huni could soon be taking a step back from competitive gaming after a seven-year career in League of Legends. The new TSM coach, who stepped down from the LCS roster as a player on July 12 due to an ongoing wrist injury, spoke with Nerd Street about his future and the path he might take with his career.
