Don't be rude to this (potentially) haunted doll at the Hollywood Tower of Terror
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
A Cast Member still (allegedly) haunts the Hollywood Tower of Terror at Disneyworld
5 great seafood places in Florida
Don't be rude to this (potentially) haunted doll at the Hollywood Tower of Terror
The famous Hollywood Tower of Terror at Disneyworld, OrlandoAlexf Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. I’ve said it before and I will say it again, but Disney World rules Orlando. Even before moving here when I scored a gig performing on the Disney Magic almost ten years ago, when I first rolled up to Orlando for Traditions at Disney World, you could tell Disney World is the city, no matter how many other incredible attractions there are to see that tourists have no clue about.
kennythepirate.com
Popular Disney World transportation deal is extended!
Getting to and from Disney World just got cheaper with the extension of this transportation deal. Disney’s announcement that they were discontinuing free Magical Express transportation left many Guests stressed about how to get to and from their Disney Resort. Many companies rose to the challenge, but Sunshine Flyer goes above and beyond those other companies.
Inside the Magic
Fire Alarm Forces Disney Resort Guests Into Torrential, Dangerous Storm
Rain is a given on a Walt Disney World Resort vacation. After all, Walt Disney chose to build his Theme Parks on thousands of acres of land in swampy Florida!. Because they’re located in Central Florida, the Disney Parks are well-equipped for extreme weather, so much so that some Orlando locals book hotel rooms at Walt Disney World Resort to shelter from the worst storms!
mynews13.com
Universal Studios to fix Orlando road as it preps path to Epic Universe
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios is planning to improve an Orlando road as they get ready for their newest theme park, Epic Universe. Universal Studios plans to make improvements to Carrier Drive. Universal plans to use Carrier Drive as a path for its shuttle buses between its main campus...
wdwinfo.com
The Sunshine Flyer Extends Kids Ride Free Promo Through Labor Day
The Sunshine Flyer has announced that they are extending their Kids Ride Free summer special! The Sunshine Flyer offers a themed motorcoach experience that transports guests from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to the Walt Disney World Resort. The summer special pricing will remain in effect through Labor Day and is...
orlandomagazine.com
Best of ORL 2022: Food & Drink
This local taproom sits in the heart of the Hourglass District where customers enjoy yoga on the patio while sampling their wide selection of delicious drinks. What started with a love of craft beer and a small location in Longwood, Florida that comfortably sat approximately five people has grown into a 250-room taproom in Longwood and multiple locations in the Orlando area. We’re talking to Chauncey Felele, Taproom Manager at Hourglass Brewery, which has been voted Best Brewery in Orlando.
WESH
Central Florida zoo introduces new train
SANFORD, Fla. — Of course, animals are the stars of the show at the Central Florida Zoo, but soon a new attraction will be up and running. It's been nearly three years since people could take a train ride around the zoo property, but a new train is close to accepting riders.
thenextmiami.com
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
click orlando
Wild Florida’s Drive-Thru Safari Park with Giraffe Feeding Official Rules
· General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by WKMG (“Station”) and Wild Florida (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
orlandoweekly.com
Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 3-9: Bad Bunny, Buddy Guy, Florida Underground Fest 3, last chance to see 'Cathedrals of Florida'
Our picks of the best things to see and do this weekend. American music legends John Hiatt and Buddy Guy are out on a summer co-headlining blues-rock summit, and they're heading our way this week. Blues-guitar maestro Guy and lauded, rootsy singer-songwriter Hiatt separately are big enough news, but together make for an intriguing night of legendarily gritty sounds. The twosome might come from nominally different musical worlds, but each packs a heavy catalog of songwriting hits; you'll have plenty of those "he wrote that?!" moments. Sidebar for the big-time blues fans: Hiatt will be playing alongside the Goners — featuring slide-guitarist Sonny Landreth (who also takes a brief solo turn — for his set. Thumbing through some reviews, word is that the 85-year-old Guy is killing it, utterly undiminished by age (at one point using a drum stick as a guitar pick for extra fire) — so don't miss this musical marvel or you'll have some actual, non-musical blues. 8 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $39.50 — Matthew Moyer.
Inside the Magic
Universal Guest’s Finger Cut Off While Riding Attraction, Report Says
A Universal Orlando Resort Guest allegedly suffered a major injury while riding a popular attraction. Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, as well as a popular water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay. While millions of...
bungalower
Lizzy McCormack’s Irish Bar to close in September
According to recent social media posts, downtown watering hole, Lizzy McCormack’s Irish Bar (Facebook | Instagram), will close up shop on September 25, 2022. According to their posts, the owner, Karen Wall, would like to find a new location to re-open the Irish pub concept, but for now, she found it “… illogical to maintain a drinkery in downtown Orlando with increasing rent and decreasing demand.“
bungalower
Top Chef winner opening new noodle concept in Orlando
According to a report by Faiyaz Kara for Orlando Weekly, the winner of Season 3 of Top Chef, (and the first Asian winner of the popular cooking competition) Hung Huynh, will be opening a new noodle concept in the Mills 50 district. Chef Huynh, who currently serves as the Director...
orlandoweekly.com
Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center
Steely Dan have canceled their two-night stand in Orlando. The band cited COVID-19 and health and safety protocols while canceling their shows in Hollywood, Fort Myers, Charleston and Orlando. The Dr. Phillips Center announced that tickets would be refunded within 30 days. They ask ticketholders with further questions to call...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a New-Home Community in Kissimmee, Florida
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a new, single-family home community in the Champions Gate area in Kissimmee. Bellaviva at Westside is conveniently located near US-27 and Interstate 4 for an easy commute to area employers, including Walt Disney World ® Resort, AdventHealth Celebration and Davenport Medical Center. The community is also close to Posner Park and Disney Springs for shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to Lake Louisa State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005378/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a new-home community in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond resident to bring burlesque revue to downtown Daytona Beach
One Ormond Beach resident is bringing a burlesque revue to downtown Daytona Beach. Greg Adkins, writer and producer of the revue, titled "Seduction: A History of Burlesque," said in an announcement that bringing this show to 176 N. Beach St. — a space previously occupied by The Coliseum nightclub and most recently, The Daytona Arcade Museum — "has been a long time in coming."
From glitz and glam to checkpoints: downtown Orlando’s safety plan represents hard fall
ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether it’s a sign of the times in general or specific to Orlando, the latest shooting and safety measures taken in its wake represent a full circle moment for the downtown Orlando nightlife district – and not in a good way. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
WESH
Plane makes emergency landing at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Frontier Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at the Orlando International Airport Wednesday afternoon. An animal collided with flight 1334, which was headed for LaGuardia Airport, shortly after takeoff, according to officials with Frontier. The plane returned to Orlando International Airport, where it...
bungalower
TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK
This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods,” and some bonus headlines you may have missed. In case you missed it, our editor scored a new TV show with Very Local that’s all about...
fox35orlando.com
TIME-LAPSE: Wicked lightning show in Orlando Monday night
Late-night storms brought quite the lightning show, as well as torrential rain and gusty winds, to parts of Central Florida on Monday night. Here is a time-lapse video from our camera overlooking International Drive.
