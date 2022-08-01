Our picks of the best things to see and do this weekend. American music legends John Hiatt and Buddy Guy are out on a summer co-headlining blues-rock summit, and they're heading our way this week. Blues-guitar maestro Guy and lauded, rootsy singer-songwriter Hiatt separately are big enough news, but together make for an intriguing night of legendarily gritty sounds. The twosome might come from nominally different musical worlds, but each packs a heavy catalog of songwriting hits; you'll have plenty of those "he wrote that?!" moments. Sidebar for the big-time blues fans: Hiatt will be playing alongside the Goners — featuring slide-guitarist Sonny Landreth (who also takes a brief solo turn — for his set. Thumbing through some reviews, word is that the 85-year-old Guy is killing it, utterly undiminished by age (at one point using a drum stick as a guitar pick for extra fire) — so don't miss this musical marvel or you'll have some actual, non-musical blues. 8 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $39.50 — Matthew Moyer.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO