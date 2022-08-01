Pennsylvania rejects former Cottage owner's plans to shutter another hospital

www.aledotimesrecord.com
Mercer County's COVID cases up 37.9%; Illinois cases up 9.6%
Mercer County reported 40 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 29 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,413 cases and 51 deaths. New coronavirus cases increased 9.6% in Illinois in the week ending Sunday as the state added...
Freedom vs. safety — Galesburg puts brakes on use of UTVs/golf carts on city streets
GALESBURG — The Galesburg City Council has said no to the use golf carts, ATVs and utility vehicles on city streets. Council members voted 6-0 against a motion to approve the ordinance during Monday's City Council meeting. Seventh Ward alderman Larry Cox said he could see both pros and cons of allowing the utility vehicles on city streets, but abstained from the vote, noting he would support the majority.
Largest car show in Illinois invades Monmouth this week. Here's everything you need to know
MONMOUTH — Organizers of Cruise Night in Maple City, self-proclaimed as the largest car show in Illinois, are expecting a record number of entries for the 23rd annual event Friday in Downtown Monmouth. Clifford Adam, president of Cruise Night in Maple City, said he expects between 3,800 and 4,000...
Are you satisfied with Galesburg? City launches survey to gather citizen feedback
GALESBURG — The City of Galesburg launched a citizen satisfaction survey this week to gather citizen feedback on city programs, services, and quality of life in Galesburg. The survey will be administered by ETC Institute via mail, phone, and online. The goal of the survey is to analyze satisfaction...
