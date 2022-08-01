Pennsylvania rejects former Cottage owner's plans to shutter another hospital

GALESBURG — The Galesburg City Council has said no to the use golf carts, ATVs and utility vehicles on city streets. Council members voted 6-0 against a motion to approve the ordinance during Monday's City Council meeting. Seventh Ward alderman Larry Cox said he could see both pros and cons of allowing the utility vehicles on city streets, but abstained from the vote, noting he would support the majority.

