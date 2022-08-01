Slim Chickens plans Lakewood Ranch opening

www.yourobserver.com
Marconews.com
Who has the best fish? Travel site ranks the '15 Best Seafood Restaurants in Florida'
Whether you are a native, a snowbird or in town on family vacation, deciding which restaurants to visit for the freshest catch in Florida can be challenging. From crab legs and oysters to lobster and shrimp, seafood lovers can find an array of delicacies to choose from at these restaurants across the Sunshine State.
Longboat Observer
Country Club home tops sales at $2.55 million
A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Lane and Jennifer Smith sold their home at 7143 Beechmont Terrace to Chad Cooper Williams and Nicole Marie Williams, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.55 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,063 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,309,000 in 2016.
Longboat Observer
Sleepy Lagoon home sells for $2.8 million
A home in Sleepy Lagoon Addition tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. William and Meike Dooley, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 550 Norton St. to E. Belinda Bauer and Peter Haselhorst, trustees, of Fontana, Wisconsin, for $2.8 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,453 square feet of living area.
Mysuncoast.com
SRQ named Florida’s Airport of the Year
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has been named the state’s Commercial Service Airport of the Year by the Florida Department of Transportation. The Aug. 1 announcement notes SRQ is the fastest-growing commercial airport in the state. In 2021, SRQ processed 3.1 million passengers, a 155.7% increase...
The Daily South
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
srqmagazine.com
Libby's Tuna Tataki Never Disappoints
I wasn’t completely sold on living in Lakewood Ranch for the first couple of years we lived here. We were kind of stuck out in what was, at the time, the far reaches of this ever-sprawling town that loves to remind its residents that it’s one of America’s fastest growing planned communities. Having just moved back here from Chicago, Lakewood Ranch felt … sparse. There were a few pleasant dining options in downtown Lakewood Ranch, but we knew if we wanted a great meal, we’d need to head into Sarasota or St. Petersburg.
Manatee chases alligator in Sarasota park, video shows
A video captured the moment an alligator was playfully chased away by a large manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday.
995qyk.com
Favorite Tampa Family Hangout Is No More
A favorite Tampa family hangout is no more after permanently closing after 44 years. The Grand Prix Tampa, which was located on Nebraska just south of Bearss is closing. If you have driven on I-275 in Tampa in the last 44 years then you have seen the go-kart track and mini golf course on the east side of 275. If you are resident of the Tampa Bay area then you probably have spent time there in your lifetime.
941area.com
Celebrate International Beer Day in Sarasota | Best Beer in Sarasota
August 5th is International Beer Day in Sarasota, so where should you go to celebrate? Maybe where your favorite beer is served or anywhere with a special, perhaps?. With so many options for bars in Sarasota, where should you go to get the best deals and specials in Sarasota for International Beer Day? We've compiled a list of the best craft beer bars serving up the best beers in Sarasota for the holiday so you don't have to wonder. Here are the best beers in Sarasota perfect for International Beer Day or any day of the year.
WATCH: Video shows bold manatee chasing gator in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — A video captured by a man at a Sarasota park shows a manatee chasing an alligator. In the video, Dennis Osha records a manatee keeping an alligator in front of it as both animals swim across the water at Myakka River State Park. The Everglades Holiday...
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Sarasota, FL — 20 Top Places!
Sarasota has everything you need to make your dream vacation and brunch a reality. You’ll have the best time in this area with its chic cafes, cozy eateries and restaurants that offer water views. After enjoying the beaches, enjoy delicious diner fare, baked sweets and healthy meals. Our options...
businessobserverfl.com
Developer buying 15 parcels totaling 21 acres in Clearwater, plans massive transformation near downtown
A Clearwater real estate developer is looking to massively transform the city’s Marina District with the construction of multifamily housing, retail, office, hotel and luxury condos on 15 parcels it’s buying. RSR Capital Advisors says it is purchasing the 15 parcels from multiple sellers and expects to close...
cltampa.com
Tony’s Ybor Restaurant, the iconic third-generation eatery, will close next month
A sad day for OG Tampeños is nigh. Friday, September 2 will mark Tony’s Ybor Restaurant's last day open, ending its three generation-long run in historic Ybor City. Paul Guzzo broke the news of the Ybor City eatery’s closure earlier this week, when its third-generation owner Larry Scaglione told the Tampa Bay Times that it's simply just the right time to close his restaurant.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Regional Restaurateur and Business Leader Michael Klauber to Speak at DreamLarge Speaker Series
A 50-year resident, Klauber has laid the foundation for Sarasota’s restaurant industry. SARASOTA, Fla. — August 03, 2022 — Michael Klauber, co-owner of Michael’s on East and Michael’s Wine Cellar, leading restaurateur and wine impresario, will speak at Dreamers & Doers on Thursday, August 11, an interactive speaker series hosted by DreamLarge. As one of the best networking events of the summer, Dreamers & Doers provides a platform for young professionals and business owners to network while learning from the global business leaders living in the Sarasota region. The series is presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County.
Major cannabis player moves from Seattle to Tampa
Kush.com is crowning itself king of Florida's cannabis scene.Driving the news: Just ahead of putting on the state's biggest cannabis-centric trade show, the wholesale cannabis and hemp marketplace tells Axios it's moving its company headquarters from Seattle to Tampa's Embarc Collective.Kush recently acquired Tampa-based TradeCraft Origin, a cannabis brand strategy firm, and named its founder, John Lynch, Kush's new CEO. Tech entrepreneur and investor Steve MacDonald, the company's new board chairman and a general partner in the Florida Funders VC, invested $2 million in Kush for its ongoing funding round, the company tells Axios.Why it matters: Kush will have a...
995qyk.com
Florida Teachers Get Free Coffee All Month
Wawa is bringing back it’s “Cheers to Classrooms” promotion that kicked off yesterday. This allows educators and school staff to grab a coffee or fountain drink of any size every day in August at no cost. How awesome is this? So great to see corporations doing so...
Mysuncoast.com
“No Swim” advisories lifted at select Sarasota beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The “no swim” advisories that were issued for three Sarasota beaches has been lifted after the receiving test results for normal levels of bacteria from the Florida Department of Health. The beaches where the advisories have recently lifted are Bird key/ Ringling Causeway, Venice...
ConsumerAffairs
Big Olaf recalls all flavors of ice cream
Big Olaf Creamery of Sarasota, Fla., is recalling all flavors and all lots of its branded ice cream. The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. A total of 23 people have been infected with an outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes from ten states. The recalled product was sold at...
Longboat Observer
Residents urge Manatee County to upgrade Lakewood Ranch pool plans
After more than a dozen Lakewood Ranch area residents attended a July 28 County Commission budget meeting, advocating for a 50-meter swimming pool at the future Premier Park project in Lakewood Ranch, instead of the previously proposed 25-meter pool, a county staff member confirmed such a change is feasible. Angela...
fox13news.com
AC repair professional gives tips to keep you from needing his help
TAMPA, Fla. - As the Bay Area wades further into its hottest summer on record, everyone is trying to beat the heat and that's sending air conditioning units into overdrive. AC technicians say they've been busier than ever this summer. While getting an appointment may not be easy, experts advise that a service call might not always be necessary to get your system running again.
