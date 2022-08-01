Lil Durk is taking a break after a Lollapalooza pyrotechnics explosion

www.albanyherald.com
Lil Durk Revealed His Condition After Explosives Went Off In His Face At Lollapalooza
"I’ma take a break & focus on my health."
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane's Wife Shuts Down Rumours His Rolling Loud Set With Quavo & Takeoff Was Cut Short
It's been a chaotic few days down at Rolling Loud Miami, what with Kid Cudi walking off stage after being disrespected by his audience, Kanye West making a surprise appearance during Lil Durk's set after dropping out of his own, and now, rumour has it Gucci Mane's stage time was faced with some trouble.
musictimes.com
Lil Durk Net Worth 2022: Rapper Making Massive Fortune Amid Lollapalooza Accident
Lil Durk is taking on a "health break" after sustaining a huge injury on his face because of a recent accident. Performing on his Lollapalooza 2022 set, Lil Durk was blasted with hot smoke on his face after a pyrotechnic machine blows onstage. Currently on tour to support his recent...
Stereogum
Louisiana Rapper JayDaYoungan Shot Dead At 24
Yesterday, the ascendant rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot in his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana. Jay, whose real name was Javorius Scott, was shot yesterday afternoon outside a Bogalusa home, and he died at an area hospital. Another person was also wounded in the shooting, and TMZ describes the other victim as “a relative of the rapper, potentially his father.” That other victim is now in stable condition. JayDaYoungan was 24.
CBS News
Rapper Lil Durk injured on stage during Lollapalooza set
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular rapper says he is taking a break to recover after he was injured on stage in a frightening incident at Lollapalooza. A pair of pyrotechnic effects exploded right in Lil Durk's face during his performance. He stumbled backward, a bit stunned, and his DJ could be heard asking if he was alright.
HipHopDX.com
The-Dream Recalls Kanye West Falling Asleep While Recording 'All Of The Lights'
The-Dream helped write Kanye West’s “All of the Lights” from 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and also contributed additional vocals. During a recent appearance on Nile Rodgers’ Deep Hidden Meaning Radio show for Apple Music, he recalled Yeezy falling asleep during a studio session for the song.
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
Chance The Rapper Vic Mensa To Launch Music And Arts Festival In West Africa
Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa have announced plans to launch a music and arts festival in West Africa as part of their effort to connect Black musicians and creators across the globe in the heart of the diaspora. Titled the Black Star Line Festival after pivotal civil rights leader Marcus Garvey’s international shipping line, the event is scheduled to take place on Jan. 6. 2023 at the historic Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.
Complex
Watch Future Bring Out Travis Scott at Rolling Loud Miami
Future closed his performance at Rolling Loud Miami on Saturday night by bringing out Travis Scott, who earlier this week was asked to headline but couldn’t commit to the festival on short notice. The duo performed their Southside-produced collaborative single “Hold That Heat,” before Travis launched into a medley...
HipHopDX.com
Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk
Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean Sued for Copyright Infringement Over “Go Crazy” Track f/ 2 Chainz
Nearly two years after teaming up with 2 Chainz on the collaborative single “Go Crazy,” Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean are being sued for copyright infringement. 1501 Certified Entertainment, 300 Entertainment, and Universal Music Publishing are also named in the suit. According to court documents obtained by...
Complex
Lil Durk Says He’s Taking a Break to Focus on His Health Following Injury at Lollapalooza
Just a day after he was hit in the face by a pyrotechnic during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday, Lil Durk plans on taking a break to focus on his health. Footage of the incident circulated on social media Saturday, showing the Chicago rapper walking through an on-stage explosion. After getting struck in the face by smoke, Durk stumbled backwards, before pausing his performance to wipe his eyes.
BBC
Lil Durk is taking a break after stage explosion
Rapper Lil Durk says he is taking time off to recover after being injured by a pyrotechnic at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. The 29-year-old was playing to a crowd of thousands when a smoke bomb went off in his face on Saturday night. In fan-captured video, he was seen...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour
In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
hypebeast.com
DJ Khaled Announces Release Date of New Album 'GOD DID,' First Single With Drake and Lil Baby
DJ Khaled has unveiled a release date for his upcoming album GOD DID, along with the reveal of its lead single. GOD DID is set to drop August 26 via We The Best Music Group/Epic Records, while its lead single will be “Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby and will release August 5. The new track will continue Khaled and Drizzy’s partnership, with the pair previously working on the triple-platinum cuts “POPSTAR” and “For Free,” the platinum track “GREECE” and gold-certified numbers “To The Max” and “I’m On One” and “No New Friends,” both with Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. At the same time, Khaled and Lil Baby also extend their creative work together after the triple-platinum “Every Chance I Get” with Lil Durk and the platinum cut “You Stay” with Meek Mill and J Balvin.
As Escalating Violence Hits Atlanta’s Music Industry, a Shaken Hip-Hop Community Seeks Solutions
Click here to read the full article. By all accounts, Mariel Semonte Orr was a natural-born leader — intelligent and level-headed, with a scene-stealing personality. Orr, also known as the Atlanta rapper Trouble, deserved a shot at rap’s big leagues, and nearly everyone who spoke for this article believed he would have soon received it. In the early hours of June 5, Orr was shot and killed during what police say was a domestic dispute in the Atlanta suburb of Conyers. He died at a nearby hospital hours later at age 34, before friends, fans and family would see him realize his...
Donald Glover Responded To Backlash That "Atlanta" Isn't Black Enough
"I kind of feel like I’m a little through with the culture, personally."
Quavo and Takeoff Release New Single Without Offset, Fueling Speculation He's Left Migos
It seems the days of Migos as a trio may be over. The "Bad and Boujee" rappers — Quavo, Takeoff and Offset — have released music together for nearly 15 years. But a new track release and promotional materials for an upcoming performance indicate that the group may be moving forward without Offset.
JID, J. Cole, Sheck Wes, And Kenny Mason Are Ready For War In “Stick” Music Video
Click here to read the full article. Dreamville has released new visuals for “Stick,” a song that appeared on the DJ Drama-assisted compilation album, D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. “Stick” features verses from JID, J. Cole, Sheck Wes, and Kenny Mason as the four rappers trade bars over production by AraabMUZIK, Beat Butcha, and Christo. The quintet rhyme about the necessity to keep a gun on them at all times to safeguard themselves from possible foes and oppositional forces. More from VIBE.comDenzel Curry Performs "Walkin" On 'Fallon'Joey Bada$$'s '2000' Album Features Diddy, Chris Brown, Larry June, And MoreDJ Drama Dedicates Upcoming Single...
