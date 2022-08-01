Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Stock Drops 4% on Clinical Hold News

investorplace.com
InvestorPlace
7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
InvestorPlace
What Is Going on With InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV) Stock Today?
This comes without any recent news about the company. Trader speculation seems to be behind today's increase in the biotech stock. InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday despite a lack of news concerning the clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company. What has NVIV stock on the rise today?...
InvestorPlace
What Is Going on With Helius Medical (HSDT) Stock Today?
Helius Medical (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday despite a lack of news from the medical device holding company. Instead, the price of HSDT stock is rising as heavy trading takes place today. This has more than 28 million shares of the stock on the move as of this writing. That’s a massive increase compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.1 million shares.
InvestorPlace
What Is Going on With Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) Stock?
QNRX stock rallied yesterday on a short squeeze. Investors on social media are hoping the squeeze will continue in the coming days. Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock has been a hot topic among traders on social media today as the shares see extreme volatility. This resulted in shares of QNRX stock...
InvestorPlace
Why Is Applied DNA (APDN) Stock Up 212% Today?
Applied DNA (NASDAQ:APDN) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after the company revealed its starting analytical validation of a monkeypox virus test. The new test from Applied DNA has been developed as a New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) Laboratory Developed Test. If the current validation goes well, the company intends to submit it to NYSDOH for approval.
Freethink
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
InvestorPlace
Robinhood Crypto Arm Slapped With $30M Fine by Regulators
Crypto companies are continuing to take note of the changing regulatory landscape around them, and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is no exception. In the last several years, the company has picked up significant scrutiny from regulators over its stock trading platform. Now, with Robinhood expanding out its crypto capabilities, the watchful eye of regulators are even more concentrated on the company. Today marks further evidence of this as the Robinhood crypto arm faces a sizable fine.
InvestorPlace
HOOD Stock: Is Robinhood Following the SEC’s Short-Selling Rules?
The agency is investigating the company's compliance with short-selling rules. The investigation first started in October 2021; the SEC requested additional info in the second quarter of 2022. Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock is in the spotlight today as investors react to news of a probe from the U.S. Securities and Exchange...
InvestorPlace
Why Are Gene Editing Stocks NTLA, ALNY, CRSP, BEAM Up Today?
Gene editing stocks are the talk of Wall Street today as a number of biotech titans enjoy strong gains. It seems a breakthrough clinical trial from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) has lifted the entire industry. This morning, Alnylam announced the success of one of its 12-month trials of its RNAi therapy,...
InvestorPlace
The 7 Worst Stocks to Buy in a Recession
ADT (ADT): No one cares about protecting your home when you can’t pay for food. Life Time Group Holdings (LTH): Gym memberships go by the wayside in a recession. Cedar Fair (FUN): Somewhat recession-proof, amusement parks have seen attendance drop in tough times. Group 1 Automotive (GPI): Big-ticket items...
InvestorPlace
Wall Street Has No Love Left for Plunging Match (MTCH) Stock
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) isn’t on fire today. In fact, the company that owns the world’s largest portfolio of dating apps is falling hard after its recent earnings report. MTCH stock has seen a highly volatile month, but yesterday’s earnings report sent it down 17% today despite a slight attempt at a rally.
InvestorPlace
OPEN Stock Alert: What to Know as the FTC Fines Opendoor
Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock is sliding on Tuesday as investors react to news of fines from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over false advertising. The allegations from the FTC claim that Opendoor misrepresented its services to customers. That includes claims that it would save customers money with lower transaction fees while still buying homes at market value. It would show customers charts to support its claims after they showed interest in selling their homes.
InvestorPlace
Does Lucid’s Miss Mean Rivian (RIVN) Stock Is Doomed?
However, Rivian appears to be in a much better position than Lucid. Shares of RIVN stock are down more than 60% year-to-date (YTD). Shares of Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) stock closed lower by nearly 10% today after the electric vehicle (EV) company reported lackluster second-quarter earnings. Now, some Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock investors are concerned their company may experience the same fate.
InvestorPlace
LTRPA, LTRPB Stock Alert: What Is Going on With Liberty TripAdvisor?
This covers the company's Class A shares, which are trading below the $1 minimum. This gives the company until Jan. 23, 2023, to amend this complaint. Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA, NASDAQ:LTRPB) stock is on a wild ride recently after the company received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq Exchange. That delisting...
InvestorPlace
Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) stock is rocketing more than 208% thanks to AMTD Digital’s (NYSE:HKD) recent initial public offering (IPO). Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) shares are soaring over 40% after making their public debut through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger yesterday. Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) stock is gaining more than...
InvestorPlace
Why Is Alnylam (ALNY) Stock Up 50% Today?
Today, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) revealed positive top-line results for the company’s transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis treatment, patisiran. Alnylam’s drug reportedly met its primary endpoint for selected trial participants, and consequently, ALNY stock is roaring higher today. Transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis is a rare and debilitating disease that involves the nerves, heart, and...
InvestorPlace
Why Is Eargo (EAR) Stock Up 130% Today?
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock is doubling in mid-morning trading. This follows the recent trend of little-known stocks jumping by huge amounts, based on speculation, in short periods of time. Other names that have undergone similar moves in recent days include AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD), AMTD Idea (NYSE:AMTD) and MAIA Biotechnology (NYSE:MAIA). Eargo,...
InvestorPlace
OPEN Stock: 3 Key Things to Watch When Opendoor Reports Earnings
The company is currently facing a $62 million fine from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Shares of OPEN stock are down more than 65% year-to-date (YTD). All eyes are on Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock as the company gets ready to report second-quarter earnings after the market closes today. Unfortunately, shares have fallen 8% in the past month due to a hefty $62 million fine from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
InvestorPlace
ZFOX Stock Off to a Roaring Start as Cybersecurity Player ZeroFox Hits the Nasdaq
Cybersecurity companies are having a moment on Wall Street right now. The rush of interest in Web 3.0, the metaverse, artificial intelligence and other groundbreaking innovations is a driving force behind this renaissance. And now, investors are seeing this resurgence through a string of new public offerings. ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) is one such company, landing on the Nasdaq Exchange for the first time today. Buyers are taking interest, too, with ZFOX stock seeing an immediate upshot.
InvestorPlace
Moderna (MRNA) Stock Pops on Strong Sales, Earnings Beat
That includes beating out earnings per share and revenue estimates. The company also has four vaccines in Phase 3 clinical trials. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock is rising on Wednesday as the vaccine company reports earnings for the second quarter of 2022. The positive earnings report from Moderna starts with diluted earnings...
