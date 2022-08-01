Marketing Firm Huge Takes 71K SF at Dock 72

The founder of Common Living, a startup working to create a version of dorm life for adults, is stepping down as CEO. “I will be continuing on at Common as Chairman & Chief Creative Officer where I’ll focus on getting more innovative housing built,” founder Brad Hargreaves wrote on Twitter. “I’m incredibly proud and excited about the future of Common.” Founded in 2015, the startup raised more than $100 million in funding but numerous current and former residents have alleged that, in its desire to grow fast, the company has failed to remedy maintenance and cleanliness issues, allowed security lapses to go unresolved, and created billing headaches for tenants. One former resident, Will Oliver, told The Daily Beast that his experience in a Common unit was something of a “nightmare.” The company, which did not respond to multiple requests for comment, previously said that it takes “every precaution we can to ensure the best living experiences possible.”

