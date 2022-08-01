Marketing Firm Huge Takes 71K SF at Dock 72

commercialobserver.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Capriotti’s Partners with Ghost Kitchen Company for Digital Expansion
As restaurants grow their digital footprint, larger chains are leveraging their name recognition to expand virtually without investing in costly new physical restaurants. Fast-casual brands Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and its subsidiary Wing Zone, which collectively have more than 200 locations in the U.S. and 30 abroad, announced Wednesday (Aug 3) a partnership with ghost kitchen management company RaaS (Restaurant as a Service) to grow its virtual presence.
This Black-owned coworking space wants to advance and support businesswomen of color
By channeling its focus on women of color in the workplace, the primary goal for Blackbird Collective is simply to provide its members with a safe space to work and connect.
Founder of Embattled Co-Living Startup Steps Down as CEO
The founder of Common Living, a startup working to create a version of dorm life for adults, is stepping down as CEO. “I will be continuing on at Common as Chairman & Chief Creative Officer where I’ll focus on getting more innovative housing built,” founder Brad Hargreaves wrote on Twitter. “I’m incredibly proud and excited about the future of Common.” Founded in 2015, the startup raised more than $100 million in funding but numerous current and former residents have alleged that, in its desire to grow fast, the company has failed to remedy maintenance and cleanliness issues, allowed security lapses to go unresolved, and created billing headaches for tenants. One former resident, Will Oliver, told The Daily Beast that his experience in a Common unit was something of a “nightmare.” The company, which did not respond to multiple requests for comment, previously said that it takes “every precaution we can to ensure the best living experiences possible.”
SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced the appointment of industry veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product & Design for the APAC Market. Lam brings more than 15 years of experience building innovative products, services, and businesses to Fortune 500 companies, investors, and government agencies. The addition comes as the company expands its global capacity and strengthens an international leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005006/en/ SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market. (Photo: Business Wire)
Logistics and Industrial Real Estate Trends and Insights from NAI Global
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Each month 20+ of NAI Global's top industrial and logistics real estate experts participate in a conference call organized by Steve Pastor with NAI James E. Hanson in Teterboro, New Jersey. Pastor chairs NAI Global's Industrial Council. The group discusses trends in their respective markets, activity (both developers and tenants), rental rates and investment capitalization rates and related factors impacting the logistics industry in the U.S.
Shopify makes $100M strategic investment in marketing automation startup Klaviyo
“We’ve been working closely with Shopify for years and this is a great next step,” Klaviyo CEO Andrew Bialecki told TechCrunch via email. “I’ve talked with their product team and CEO many times — they’re big believers in our mission of empowering creators and they have a lot of respect for the products we’ve built and our customer-first, product-led culture. Shopify’s been key to our growth and a great team to work with and we’re excited that this will help us go faster in helping more of their customers.”
Gordon Brothers Acquires European Fashion Brand Orsay
Click here to read the full article. Gordon Brothers has acquired the women’s lifestyle Orsay brand, archives, related trademarks and other intellectual property from Orsay GmbH. In doing so, Gordon Brothers aims to maintain Orsay’s ethos while also introducing new apparel, footwear and accessories.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos of the CFDA's 'Haute Couture' Football HelmetsWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Terms of the deal were not disclosed. During an interview Wednesday, Gordon Brothers’ president of brands Tobias Nanda, said that Orsay generated nearly 500 million euros in sales pre-COVID-19. In a joint interview with Gordon Brothers’...
Beatport Group Announces Matt Gralen as Chief Financial Officer
The Beatport Group has added Matt Gralen to its team as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Gralen will oversee finances for all companies under The Beatport Group, which include the electronic music digital download store Beatport, soundpack and plugin provider Loopmasters, open-format DJ service Beatsource and demo submission platform LabelRadar. Gralen will be based in London.
Gong Cha names Paul Reynish CEO
Gong Cha, the fast-growing bubble tea brand, on Monday named longtime international restaurant chain executive Paul Reynish as its new global CEO. He replaces Martin Berry, the chain’s founder, who had served as interim CEO. Reynish will be based out of Gong Cha’s London headquarters. He has more than...
