Find this classic Tudor estate with 101 feet of frontage in the prestigious French Streets section of Highland Park. Travis & Travis, Cy Barcus Jr., and landscape designer Robert Bellamy meticulously and tastefully rebuilt and expanded the stunning showplace with a robust indoor-outdoor connection and abundant natural light. Enter and find magazine-worthy interiors by designer Cindy Nash Hughes. The vibe brings a sleek, modern aesthetic with a classic core. The white marble kitchen, equipped with commercial-grade appliances and solid wood inset cabinetry, opens to a breakfast, den, and family room — the perfect layout for entertaining. Upstairs, the spacious, elegant primary bedroom with sitting area, cast stone fireplace, a spa-like bath, and custom closet design overlooks a large, beautifully landscaped backyard with a pool, waterfall, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, and guest quarters with a full bath. The other bedrooms also are upstairs with ensuite baths, custom closets, and hardwoods.

HIGHLAND PARK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO