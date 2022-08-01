Has Fox Really Banned Donald Trump? Reduced Coverage, Explained

marketrealist.com
Ex-Trump attorney says his alleged phone call shows that he's 'melting down'
Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s one-time personal lawyer, says that Trump’s reported call to a January 6 committee witness signals to him that Trump is “melting down.”
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
Jared Kushner says Rupert Murdoch told him 'there is nothing I can do' after Fox News called Arizona for Biden in 2020
Jared Kushner recounts calling Rupert Murdoch on election night 2020 in his upcoming memoir. Kushner called the media tycoon after Fox News called Arizona for President Joe Biden. "Sorry, Jared, there is nothing I can do," Murdoch told him. "The Fox News data authority says the numbers are ironclad." Former...
CNN's Kaitlan Collins elected to serve as White House Correspondents' Association president
CNN's Kaitlan Collins has been elected to serve as president of the White House Correspondents' Association for the 2024-25 cycle. Collins, who became CNN's chief White House correspondent at the start of the Biden administration, won with 240 votes over the 201 received by USA Today's Francesca Chambers on Wednesday.
CNN obtains unseen footage of Trump talking about efforts to overturn Georgia election results
CNN’s Jake Tapper talks with documentary filmmaker Alex Holder who had behind-the-scenes access to the Trump White House and family for his docuseries “Unprecedented.”
Fans set to boycott The View if ‘Trump Traitor Trash’ Alyssa Farah is hired
As fans await The View’s announcement of who will be the ABC talk show’s new co-host, some are threatening to boycott watching should Alyssa Farah Griffin be selected.
Trump chief of staff ‘shoved’ Ivanka at White House, Kushner book says
While chief of staff to Donald Trump, the retired general John Kelly “shoved” Ivanka Trump in a White House hallway, Jared Kushner writes in his forthcoming memoir. The detail from Breaking History, which will be published in August, was reported by the Washington Post. Kushner, the Post said,...
Trump shows his 2024 campaign would take the country down a dark and dangerous road
The last time Donald Trump delivered a major speech in Washington, DC, from outside the White House it unleashed a vicious mob attack. There was no violence this time, but his searing bombast may have heralded the dawn of a new era of American extremism.
MSNBC
Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox
The tug-of-war within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. Trump also has not even appeared for an interview on Fox since April 13, 2022. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson joins, adding: “Trump] sits in Mar-A-Lago and throws things at the walls every time he sees DeSantis on Fox, which is about every 35 seconds now. He is the guy Rupert [Murdoch] has picked…"Aug. 1, 2022.
Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall
Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview
Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
MSNBC
Fox News “at war” with Trump as MAGA leader rages out of the spotlight
New signs that Rupert Murdoch is pushing Fox News away from Trump as the network skips Trump speeches to promote Ron DeSantis. The New York Times reports on Murdoch ignoring Trump as he hasn’t appeared on the network in over 100 days. Hosts showing the divide on covering Biden’s killing of Al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 plotter, with Tucker Carlson saying he doesn’t “feel” safer, as another anchor touts the “huge win” for Biden. Political strategist Chai Komanduri joins on the divide, adding: “Fox News appears to be at war with Donald Trump. Sean Hannity does his show to please Trump. Tucker does his show to please the Trump voter. That’s a big difference.”Aug. 3, 2022.
Ivana Trump's funeral displayed a copy of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover that appeared to edit out Hillary Clinton's name
The funeral for Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, was held in New York City on Wednesday. Photos from the event showed her 1992 Vanity Fair cover displayed by the altar. A headline about Hillary Clinton on the original cover was gone from the one displayed Wednesday.
WATCH: Bill O'Reilly says no 'chance in hell' Tucker Carlson runs for president
Author Bill O’Reilly says there's no way his former colleague Fox News host Tucker Carlson runs for president. Newsmax host Eric Bolling, another Fox alumnus, asked O'Reilly about Carlson during an interview on Tuesday after going through some other possibilities for 2024. Reports came out in 2020 about chatter in Republican circles of a Carlson campaign, but the host dismissed that idea as recently as last year.
Donald Trump Jr. leaves open possibility father could announce run for presidency before midterms
Tampa, Fla. – Donald Trump Jr. Saturday did not take the possibility that his father could announce a 2024 presidential before November run off the table, as speculation swirls about whether former President Donald Trump will announce his candidacy. "I don't know. I mean, that's gotta be sort of...
Biden’s Daughter’s Diary Allegedly “Passed Around” at Trump Fundraiser
After moving out of a friend’s rental property in Delray Beach, Fla., Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden, left behind some personal belongings, including her diary. The last thing she expected was for someone to rummage through her property, take possession of her diary, and use it to try and make her father “look bad.”
MSNBC
See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6
The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
Hours before Trump speaks, Pence outlines conservative 'agenda for future' and hints at 2024 bid
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday delivered a speech outlining an "agenda for the future" in Washington -- just hours before a competing speech from Donald Trump during the former President's first visit to the nation's capital since January 2021.
'Something has changed': Stelter on Trump and Fox relationship
CNN’s Brian Stelter asks his panelists about the shifting relationship between former President Donald Trump and Fox after the cable news organization decided not to cover one of his recent speeches.
How the January 6 committee used Fox News against Donald Trump
Everyone knows that Donald Trump is a devotee of Fox News. During his presidency, he would regularly live tweet his favorite shows and viewed primetime hosts like Sean Hannity as de facto advisers to his White House.
