Video: Jersey City councilwoman hits cyclist

NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a man on hate crime charges for allegedly attacking a woman in Times Square. The attack took place on Sunday at about 10 a.m. A 59-year-old woman was pulling a wheeled shopping cart near 7th Ave. and W. 42nd St. when a man approached from behind, raised his arm over his head, and swung it down, slashing the woman in the right hand with a boxcutter, a security video showed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO