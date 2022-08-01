Video: Jersey City councilwoman hits cyclist

www.fox5ny.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Man shot on N.J. city street dies of injuries, prosecutor says
A man died after he was shot several times Monday night on a street in Paterson, authorities said Wednesday. The 29-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was found about 9 p.m. shortly after police received reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Park Avenue, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.
NYPD: Bronx shooting claims the life of 19-year-old from New Jersey
Police have revealed the identity of the victim of a late-July fatal shooting in the Bronx.
Bricks tumble from home onto street in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Bricks littered the sidewalk and part of a street in Jersey City Tuesday morning. The bricks fell off the front of a house on Nelson Avenue. They took down a power line in front of the house and an awning. No one was hurt.
Jersey City councilwoman in hit-and-run says she has received death threats
Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise has received numerous online death threats in the wake of her hit-and-run crash last month, a spokesman for the first-year councilwoman said. The 36-year-old DeGise filed a report Monday afternoon with Jersey City Police Department after receiving inflammatory and threatening messages through social media and...
KNOW HIM? Man Breaks Into Newark Restaurant, Flees With Register Full Of Cash (PHOTOS)
Recognize him? Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say broke into a Newark restaurant and made off with the cash register containing hundreds of dollars. Officers responding to the burglary report at Ecuacolombia Restaurant on Bloomfield Avenue found that the suspect had entered through a...
Women beaten as Queens cinema spat descends into chaos; 4 sought
The two victims, ages 33 and 29, were seeing an evening show at the College Point Multiplex Cinemas on Ulmer Street when the group got into an argument with them mid-movie.
After being gunned down at 19, Jersey City man enhanced lives by being organ donor
After tragically being gunned down at 19 years old, a Jersey City man enhanced dozens of lives by being an organ and tissue donor, the NJ Sharing Network revealed. “Jordan [Herron]’s legacy will live on forever. He exemplified the giving spirit that exists in our diverse communities throughout New Jersey,” NJ Sharing Network President and CEO Joseph S. Roth said in a statement.
‘Very dangerous’: 6th Precinct captain details pot sellers’ alleged assault of Washington Square Park worker
BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Captain Stephen Spataro, the commander of Greenwich Village’s 6th Precinct, gave The Village Sun more details on a recent assault of a Parks Department worker in Washington Square Park that was allegedly sparked by a dispute over a pot seller’s table. The incident occurred...
ECPO: Man, 34, shot dead on Newark’s South 20th Street
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man ib that city, the ECPO and Newark PD announced jointly today. Newark police say they found Davion Sumler, 34, at 1:40 a.m., on the 300 block of South 20th Street, where...
Man arrested on hate crime charges for Times Square slashing
NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a man on hate crime charges for allegedly attacking a woman in Times Square. The attack took place on Sunday at about 10 a.m. A 59-year-old woman was pulling a wheeled shopping cart near 7th Ave. and W. 42nd St. when a man approached from behind, raised his arm over his head, and swung it down, slashing the woman in the right hand with a boxcutter, a security video showed.
‘I thought we were friends,’ man said after acquaintance allegedly shot him in N.J. murder case
On a Saturday night in early July, David A. Bulk and Gerard Carpinello went to dinner together and then visited Bulk’s brother. Several hours later, Carpinello was bleeding on the living room floor in Bulk’s Monmouth County home after Bulk allegedly shot him multiple times in the stomach and legs with a revolver.
Cops: Man’s teeth broken during beatdown-robbery inside home in Staten Island’s Eltingville section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man participated in a brazen robbery where the victim was brutally beaten and robbed inside a home in Eltingville, authorities allege. John Lopez of Westport Lane in New Springville stands accused in the incident that allegedly happened on July 25 around 9 a.m. inside a home in the vicinity of Cortelyou and Leverett avenues, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Councilmember under fire for alleged hit-and-run accused of trying to prevent officer from towing car
A Jersey City councilmember already under fire for her role in a hit-and-run is facing renewed calls to step down after video was released of another incident.
Hit-Run Crash Leaves Jersey City Bicyclist Seriously Injured
A 63-year-old Jersey City bicyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash last month, authorities said. the cyclist was struck from behind while heading south on JFK Boulevard on July 24 around 12:30 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The car did not stop and continued south...
VIDEO: Teen dies days after being shot in head during dispute on Bronx street
A teen boy died days after being shot in the head during an argument on a Bronx street, authorities said. His death has been deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD.
2 pedestrians killed in Manhattan crash
NEW YORK - Two pedestrians were killed in Manhattan when two cars crashed early Wednesday morning. It happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Sherman Ave. at W. 207th St. The cars were traveling in opposite directions when they collided. One of the cars veered off the road and hit two...
Off-duty NYPD detective fatally shoots himself in Queens home
An off-duty NYPD detective has died after shooting himself in his Queens home, police said Tuesday. Detective Brendan Mcveigh was found shot in the head by his fiancée in his Rockaway apartment about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Responding officers found his gun near his body. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved. “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss ...
Paterson man killed in Park Avenue shooting
A city man was killed in a shooting on Park Avenue on Monday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, was fatally struck by gunfire at around 9 p.m. outside 237 Park Avenue. Police found him at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
5-year-old, 36-year-old woman die in East Harlem fire
NEW YORK - A 5-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman are dead and another adult is in critical condition after an early morning fire in the East Harlem section of Manhattan. The girl's 46-year-old father is believed to be the injured victim. EMS rushed him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem for treatment.
Celebrations planned all over Jersey City for JC Pride Month
Time to show your colors again as the Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival celebrates 21 years of diversity in the Hudson County community. Jersey City festival is one of the largest Pride festivals in the northeast with a month-long celebration, which begins this week, and leads up to the Pride Festival celebration on Aug. 27.
