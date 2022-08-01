Eclectic Design Elements Made This Bryn Mawr Home Into an Unorthodox Oasis

www.phillymag.com
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
PhillyBite
Dinner at Stephen Starr's Parc on Rittenhouse Square
Lisa is bringing these services to the greater Philadelphia area - yay - this is a game changer. Selling real estate, I was super excited to learn about Lisa's birdSEED program, which is rolling out in Philadelphia in September/October 2022, where Lisa and her advisory board are funding $10,000 to $15,000 (a better version no-strings grant) for first-time homebuyers in the greater Philadelphia area who identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color. If this "grant" would be a game changer and help you buy a home. Contact Realtor Dana Friedman of Keller Williams at (215) 901-4522 for more info.
Phillymag.com
Philly Native and FBF Body Founder Zakia Blain on What It’s Like Being in Biz for 10 Years
Blain shares the journey of her body-positive athleisure and shapewear brand. Plus, info on a special event she's hosting next weekend. Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter. Ten years ago, Chester native and current Delco resident Zakia...
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
Phillymag.com
Why Old City Is Your One-Stop Shop for All Things Wedding
The neighborhood has become a Big Day enclave, with bridal and tux boutiques, beauty salons and more. Remember a few weeks ago when we told you about tonight’s Old City Wedding Stroll? It was yet another indication that the historic neighborhood has become a hub for your Big Day needs — a sign that we caught onto as well, as you can see in our summer/fall 2022 issue. (Get your copy here.) In just a few blocks and down nearly every street, you can find some kind of wedding-oriented business. Think boutiques for discovering your dream wedding attire, beauty and grooming studios for primping, fitness spots, cocktail dens, and more. Below, you’ll find an annotated map of some — too many to include them all! — of the wedding businesses we’ve fallen in love with. Hopefully you will, too.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Mid-Century Modern Country Manor in Spring City
Louis Kahn disciple Carlos Joseph Alvaré designed this masterpiece in 1967. Warm and cozy, it has withstood the test of time well. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. More than any other modern architect, Louis Kahn produced buildings...
morethanthecurve.com
Golden Dragon to close on September 16th
ConshyStuff.com reported a few weeks ago that Golden Dragon was closing. Today, Michael Klein of The Philadelphia Inquirer had an article about the restaurant closing and the family who owned it. From the article:. Golden Dragon — the Chinese restaurant near Conshohocken that the Vietnamese émigrés opened in 1982 —...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Historic Townhouse in Society Hill
Built in 1809 and purchased by an Episcopal priest, this house has been meticulously maintained and updated while remaining faithful to its historic character — which it must. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Since it’s one of...
There’s 53 Restaurants You Need to Try. Two Are in Delco
Philadelphia Style Magazine has included two Delaware County restaurants in its list of “53 Best Philadelphia Restaurants You Must Try in 2022”. Making the cut for 53 Best Philadelphia Restaurants from Delaware County was Rosalie at 139 E. Lancaster Ave. in Wayne, and the White Dog Café at 981 Baltimore Pike in Glen Mills, writes Lindsay Garbacik for Philadelphia Style.
morethanthecurve.com
From the Colonial Instructional Television archives | Silent footage of Conshohocken
Conshohocken native, now Plymouth Meeting resident, Bob Cahill works for the Colonial School District in its audio-visual department and over the past few months, he has been digging into the archives of Colonial Instructional Television and has found some really cool videos. Below is silent, undated, footage he found of...
Phillymag.com
Bowling Alleys in Philly: The Ultimate Guide
From old-school lanes that seem frozen in the 1960s to new-school, retro-chic spots with food and cocktails, here’s where to knock down 10 pins around town. Whether you’re looking for a family outing or a playful date night, there’s nothing quite like the nostalgic fun of bowling. You have a lot of choices around Philly: From old-school lanes that seem frozen in the 1960s to new-school, retro-chic spots with food and cocktails, here are 10 spots to go to when you want to knock down 10 pins.
The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company Celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day With $1 Cookies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s no denying that a warm, gooey chocolate chip cookie right out of the oven holds a special place in our hearts. And nothing goes better with a chocolate chip cookie than a cold, refreshing glass of milk — especially this Thursday on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The day will be extra sweet at The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company. In celebration of the day, customers can enjoy their beloved chocolate chip cookies for only $1 per cookie. Even better, 100% of the proceeds from Thursday’s $1 sales will benefit the Ronald McDonald House charities in the Philadelphia region. There are plenty of spots to grab the delicious treat. The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company retail locations include Reading Terminal Market, Ridge Avenue, as well as the locations on the Wildwood and Ocean City boardwalks down the shore. Local delivery is also available through DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats. So, celebrate this sweet day by treating yourself to a cookie and a chilled glass of milk on this hot summer day.
Bringing the Taste of Greece to Phoenixville, Eatery Offers Mouthwatering Menu Inspired by Sisters’ Home Country
Avlós, the local eatery run by sisters Nikoleta and Katerina Skartsilas, is bringing the delicious tastes of Greece to Phoenixville, writes Ed Williams for Main Line Today. The sisters are offering a mouthwatering menu inspired by the Greek Isles at the space that previously housed Andrew Deery’s Majolica.
2nd Street Fest, Alicia Keys, BlackStar films, and Jerry Garcia tributes in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
City sidewalks are hot (literally and figuratively) as Philadelphia showcases three cultural festivals and the highly anticipated return of one of the city’s biggest events, the 2nd Street Festival. There’s a concert to suit any genre preference as artists from Alicia Keys to Run the Jewels take the stage. And sunflowers are in bloom over the next two weekends as Shady Brook Farm hosts its annual Sunflower Festival.
phl17.com
Sea Philly: Romantic Cruises at Penn’s Landing
Looking for something romantic to do this weekend? You can cruise and explore Philadelphia’s waterfront in an all wood 1961 Chris craft sea skiff! It was voted the best place to propose in Philly! PHL17’s Alex butler went to penns landing to check out Sea Philly. Get more info at seaphilly.us.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Generation Change Philly:
There’s no denying that Philly has an affordable housing problem. Between 2008 and 2016, Philly lost 13,000 lower-cost housing units, per data from the City’s Housing Action Plan. The city’s recent spate of construction and development has largely left out low-income residents. According to the report, as affordable housing — defined as costing no more than 30 percent of a resident’s income — declined, 6,000 higher-end units were built over the same period.
South Street gears up for busy August
A new initiative called “Meet Me On South Street” will take over the historic avenue every Thursday in August. The South Street Headhouse District announced the slogan, signaling dozens of local bars and restaurants to welcome the city for special food and drink promotions. The district will also highlight its unique businesses by having special shopping and art experiences in conjunction with the drinks and dining experience.
Dell Music Center Delays Kem Concert Due To Dangerous Heat
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a delay at the Dell Music Center on Thursday. The dangerous heat is forcing the music center to delay tonight’s Kem concert by one hour. The Dell cites concerns for the health and safety of concertgoers. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m.
Beachgoers Walking Through Sizzling Hot Sand To Beat Heat Along Jersey Shore
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Scorching temperatures are taking over the Philadelphia region, and what better way to beat the heat than heading to the Jersey Shore? Beaches were packed in Ocean City as beachgoers soaked up the sun Thursday. But for beachgoers, with temperatures in the high 90s, they had to walk over some sizzling sand to find the perfect spot. OUCH🥵 With high temperatures comes… hot sand 🏖 If you're heading to the beach today beware you'll be walking on sizzling hot sand. @MattPetrillo used his thermometer gun and found sand temperatures ranging from 80 to 107 degrees in Ocean...
Spring Garden Street Greenway In Philadelphia Receives $1 Million Grant
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s Spring Garden Street Greenway is getting a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The grant money will go towards providing a walkable and bikeable route across the city. The planned segment will link the Schuylkill River Trail to the Delaware River Trail. It will also link the East Coast Greenway, SEPTA stations, businesses, schools and more. “DCNR is thrilled to join other partners supporting this project, which helps us close one of our Top 10 Trail Gaps and achieves our goal of a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian” Dun said...
Get Up Close and Personal With a Philadelphia Sports Legend
WEST CHESTER, PA — Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to...
