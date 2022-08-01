What Happens If No One Claims the Mega Millions Jackpot?

marketrealist.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
If You Take the Lottery Annuity and Die, Here's What Happens
No one won the Mega Millions drawing on July 26, so now the jackpot is over $1 billion. It’s the fourth-largest grand prize in the history of the U.S. lottery. As consumers rush out to buy tickets for the next drawing on Friday, July 29, many have already spent the money in their heads or are trying to decide whether they’ll take the lump sum or the annuity. If you take the lottery annuity and die, what happens to the rest of the money?
I found a lost lottery ticket in a car glove box – I thought I’d won $300 but the real jackpot was far higher
A LOTTERY winner who found a lost ticket in his car said he was stunned to find out he had scooped $30,000. The man - identified only as Larry G, 66 - said he "has a habit" of storing his numbers in his glove box. He was looking through old...
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions jackpot?
The Mega Millions lottery drawing stands at $630 million as of Wednesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. Images of grand homes, yachts and airplanes are surely tempting, but with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you net in the end may not be what you were expecting.
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lottery official gives update on winning ticket
One winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.34 billion was sold at a Speedway store in Des Plaines Illinois, according to a state lottery official. The winner has not yet come forward and identified themselves.
8 States That Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks
Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com: https://www.pexels.com/photo/20-us-dollar-bills-3564390/. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state would send nearly 60,000 Florida families a $450-per-child one-time relief check,
Kentucky Deer Hunter Surprised To Find He Shot A Two-Headed Buck
As the old saying goes, two heads are better than one, but I’m not entirely sure if it still holds true when one of the heads has been dead for weeks. According to a post on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Facebook page, a Kentucky hunter got more than he bargained for when he took down what he thought was a monster buck.
Stimulus check update: 45 cities and states offering monthly direct payments worth up to $18,000 over two years
STIMULUS checks have given Americans a feel for universal basic income (UBI) – but folks in certain states and cities are getting used to this idea. UBI is a set of recurring payments that individuals get from the government. These can be paid out every month, several times a year, or just once annually.
IN THIS ARTICLE
At least 20 states to send direct payments worth up to $1,050 to struggling Americans – could you be missing out?
UP to 20 states including California and Maine are sending relief payments worth up to $1,050 to cash-strapped Americans. Lawmakers across the country are introducing relief packages to help residents amid rising inflation and a crippling cost of living crisis. CALIFORNIA. Around 20million taxpayers in California are set to receive...
Lottery ticket worth $27 million sold again at "lucky" California convenience store
A convenience store in California has sold multiple winning lottery tickets in the past six years, including the latest one for a $27 million jackpot. Liquor Cellar in Oxnard, California, has reason to celebrate yet again. This time for selling the winning lottery ticket for Wednesday's $27 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot.
‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Michigan man wins $6 million in lottery scratch-off
A Michigan man set a record after winning $6 million in the state’s newest instant scratch-off game, and he is still scratching his head in wonder after his good fortune. In a news release on Friday, Michigan Lottery officials said the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County won the biggest prize ever offered in the state’s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, the Detroit Free Press reported. A $50 ticket returned a huge payoff.
Stimulus Update: Millions Will Receive Money This Month. Are You One of Them?
Could more stimulus money soon hit your bank account?. The federal government provided three stimulus checks earlier on during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has not yet acted to offer a fourth. A number of states are providing stimulus money. Millions will see funds from their state sent out this month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mega Millions lottery drawing: Winners can remain anonymous in these states
As this Mega Millions drawing has come to a close, some may be wondering how the Illinois lottery winner of the $1.3 billion dollar prize will protect their personal safety and identity. News revealing that somebody won the jackpot came after Friday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at...
One ticket in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of nearly $1.34 billion
The chase for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot has ended -- with a single ticket sold in the Chicago area for the whole $1.337 billion.
Stimulus 2022: Direct 'relief payments' worth up to $850 to be sent in 18 states
Florida became the 18th state to announce financial assistance for its residents to help offset the rising costs of living due to inflation.
Lottery club who have pooled cash for 20 years finally wins million-dollar jackpot – but there’s a dramatic twist
A CLUB of lottery players has won a million-dollar jackpot after 20 years of pooling their money to buy tickets - but they almost missed their prize. The self-proclaimed "Lunch Bunch Crew" has been working and playing together for two decades, and finally struck it big with numbers drawn on June 18.
There's no strategy to win Mega Millions, but where you buy your ticket affects your winnings
WOODBURY, Minn. -- All you have to do is pick five numbers between 1 and 70, and then another between 1 and 25. Match those numbers with the official drawing of the Mega Millions lottery on Tuesday night and you'll be the lucky winner of a jackpot worth more than $830 million.
CNBC
These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022
In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
These Towns will Give You Free Homes and Land for Moving There in 2022
Even before the pandemic, those who work remotely would regularly come across this type of offer: Move to a small town desperately in need of development and get anything from a free house or several thousand as a cash gift from the state of Vermont to an actual castle abandoned by Italian nobility.
CNBC
The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
63K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 4