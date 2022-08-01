Peter King on Kyler Murray: 'Dumbest Clause I’ve Ever Seen in an NFL Contract'

bleacherreport.com
Hall of Fame Quarterback Warren Moon Slams Arizona Cardinals for Kyler Murray’s Contract Clause
Warren Moon owns one of the most significant legacies in NFL history. He is the only Black quarterback in the Hall of Fame and became the first undrafted quarterback to be enshrined when he was elected back in 2006. Moon weighed in on the “Independent Study Addendum” in Kyler Murray’s...
ESPN
NFL's best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR?
Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
NFL team wide receiver rankings 2022: From the worst (Bears, ugh) to the best
In an evolving NFL, the value of a talented wide receiver has exploded like Apple stock in the 2000s. The position has become the second highest-paid spot on the offense, trailing only the quarterbacks who get them the ball. This year has already been the backdrop for multiple king’s ransom trades that shipped superstar wideouts to new homes in exchange for massive draft considerations.
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops shocking admission on Joe Flacco as starting QB
Joe Flacco is 37 years old and the New York Jets’ No. 2 quarterback behind Zach Wilson this season. But Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that the former Super Bowl MVP still has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL. “Joe Flacco is a starting...
Grading the Denver Broncos’ entire 2022 NFL offseason
General manager George Paton just finished up his second offseason with the Denver Broncos. Some of the moves he has made in the past two seasons have undeniably made the Broncos better. Let’s take a deeper look at some of the decisions he made during the 2022 offseason. Grading the Broncos’ 2022 offseason NFL Draft […] The post Grading the Denver Broncos’ entire 2022 NFL offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What Ravenwood 4-star QB Chris Parson has learned from studying Tom Brady, Russell Wilson
Chris Parson is a football game film junkie. It could be watching game film of the Ravenwood senior's high school team. Or it could be jumping on YouTube and finding highlights of various quarterbacks — from Tom Brady to Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and even Matthew Stafford. He picks...
deseret.com
Kyler Murray has COVID-19. Here’s why NFL fans are joking about it on Twitter
There was a time early in the COVID-19 pandemic when a positive test, even for a young, healthy person, would spark anxiety and expressions of concern. But when news broke Monday that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had COVID-19, it felt as if the whole internet was instead lining up to make jokes.
Dallas Cowboys agree to deal with LB Anthony Barr
The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal with free agent linebacker Anthony Barr, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Wednesday. Rad more here.
Yardbarker
Broncos Urged to Sign Free-Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
In the wake of the season-ending ACL injury to starting wide receiver Tim Patrick, all eyes are on Denver Broncos HQ to see if the team might look outside the roster for possible replacements. If Denver were to look off-roster, the first name that comes to mind, for many, is...
Bleacher Report
Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team
NFL training camps are now underway for all 32 teams, which means the preseason and regular season are right around the corner. It's only natural to start predicting wins and losses since we know how rosters have settled and the full 2022 schedule has been released. The playoff picture is...
Yardbarker
Broncos RB Damarea Crockett Lost for Season with Torn ACL
Denver Broncos running back Damarea Crockett will miss the 2022 season after sustaining a torn ACL amid Tuesday's training camp practice. Crockett broke the news on his verified Twitter account. "Unfortunately I just found out that I'll be sidelined this season due to a torn ACL today during practice," he...
Bleacher Report
Raiders' Top Players to Watch in 2022 Hall of Fame Game
The 2022 NFL preseason is just a day away from kicking off, with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game from Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition game might not be the pinnacle of professional football, but it does offer the new Raiders coaching staff an extra opportunity to assess their younger players against live competition.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Early Preseason Rankings Before Hall of Fame Game
The calendar has turned to August, and NFL training camps are open. For fantasy football managers, that means drafts are looming on the horizon. If you haven't been following training camp reports as closely as you should, we've got you covered with the top 25 players for each skill position group (quarterback, wide receiver, running back and tight end) ahead of Thursday's Hall of Fame game, divided into four tiers.
Bleacher Report
Jalen Tolbert and More Players Ready to Step Up After NFL Training Camp Injuries
NFL training camps are in full swing. Unfortunately, injuries are an inevitable part of these preparations, and many of them could have a significant impact on a team’s 2022 outlook. Although over a month of practices remain before the regular season kicks off, several serious training camp injuries have...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Arrested, Charged with Criminal Speeding
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested on Wednesday on criminal speeding charges. Per KTAR News 92.3 FM and ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said Brown's arrest took place at 7:05 a.m. local time when he was heading southbound on Loop 101 driving in an HOV lane.
Bleacher Report
Dolphins RB Coach Says Stephen Ross' Tanking Comments Were Never Shared with Players
Miami Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville told reporters Wednesday that any directive or belief that the team should tank from owner Stephen Ross never made it into the locker room in 2019. "From the top down, [the goal was] to win football games and prepare and get ready to...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' James Washington Expected to Miss 6-10 Weeks with Fractured Foot Injury
Wide receiver was already a position with some short-term question marks for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2022 season, and now there is even more reason for concern. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News shared video of wide receiver James Washington being carted off the field during Monday's practice. He was injured while attempting to haul in a deep pass and couldn't put weight on his right leg after the play.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys News: 4-Time Pro Bowl LB Anthony Barr Signs 1-Year Contract
The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract, per Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the deal is for $2 million but can max out at $3 million. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo initially reported the news of a deal. Barr...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Biggest Sleepers, Busts, Stars to Target in 2022 Fantasy Football Drafts
The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new era in 2022 with longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger now retired. The Steelers also experienced a fair amount of turnover at receiver this season, parting with James Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster. To help replace those two, Pittsburgh drafted Calvin Austin III and George Pickens. Additionally, Pittsburgh added James Daniels and Mason Cole to an offensive line that struggled last season.
Bleacher Report
Nick Saban: Alabama's 2021 Season Was 'Rebuilding Year' Despite CFP Title Appearance
Alabama's football program is so dominant under Nick Saban that it reached the College Football Playoff national championship game in a self-described "rebuilding year." The head coach called the 2021 campaign as much during an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports):. "Last year,...
