Marc Cucurella: Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Brighton left-back for £50m with Man City unwilling to meet asking price

SkySports
Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Enter Into Talks For Manchester United Target
Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona for Manchester United midfield target Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United's Premier League rivals Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for Frenkie de Jong, according to a report on Wednesday morning. The Netherlands international is Erik ten Hag's top...
Yardbarker
Man City new boy Alvarez delivers honest 23-word verdict on Liverpool after Community Shield defeat
Julian Alvarez has labelled Liverpool as a ‘great team’ following last weekend’s Community Shield tie between Manchester City and the Reds. The Argentinian netted for his new side at Leicester’s King Power Stadium but late goals from Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez ensured that Jurgen Klopp’s side ran away as 3-1 winners.
Paul Pogba gets multi-million pound fleet of luxury cars transferred to Turin from UK after Man Utd transfer exit
PAUL POGBA has had his fleet of luxury supercars transferred from his Manchester home after leaving England for Turin. The Frenchman ditched Manchester United for Juventus earlier this summer, and is set to take his amazing multi-million pound collection of motors with him. Pogba, 29, hired Premier Removals to clear...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Dortmund's Guerreiro emerges as Manchester City's new left-back target
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City turn to Guerreiro. Manchester City are set to switch focus in their...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Chelsea put brakes on defender’s move to Premier League rivals
Chelsea do not want to lose another defender. The Blues, led by German boss Thomas Tuchel, have seen multiple defensive players move on in recent times. First-team regulars Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed Stamford Bridge at the end of last season after both centre-backs failed to extend their contracts.
SkySports
Lionesses: What is next for England Women's 'golden generation' following a breakthrough Euros?
It’s 8:22pm, over half-an-hour has passed since Leah Williamson tore the roof off Wembley Stadium with a momentous European trophy lift, yet players are still out on the turf, drinking in the adulation from the crowd. They are basking in their unprecedented success, and so they should. The self-proclaimed...
UEFA・
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
SkySports
Tom Huddlestone: Manchester United in talks with ex-Tottenham midfielder over U21s player-coach role
Manchester United are in talks with former Tottenham midfielder Tom Huddlestone over a player-coach role with the U21 team. The 35-year-old left Hull City at the end of last season and looks set to move into coaching following a playing career that included eight seasons at Spurs and four England caps.
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal ‘agree’ Youri Tielemans terms and Cristiano Ronaldo latest updates
Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all facing a race against time now to land new signings before the start of the Premier League season, with all three reportedly still chasing at least one big addition apiece. The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana.The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject...
SkySports
Cesc Fabregas: Como midfielder wants to manage in Premier League one day
Cesc Fabregas wants to manage in the Premier League when he finally hangs up his playing boots. Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, the 35-year-old former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder explained how he has set himself the target of managing in the Premier League. "When I become a coach, as...
SkySports
James Maddison: Leicester reject second bid over £40m from Newcastle for midfielder
Leicester have rejected a second offer from Newcastle for midfielder James Maddison - with the latest proposal made at just over £40m. The Magpies saw their opening £40m bid rejected at the weekend and the latest offer was understood to be over that figure. Leicester are believed to...
SkySports
Marc Cucurella: Chelsea reach agreement in principle to sign Brighton left-back for £52.5m, deal not yet complete
Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton for £52.5m, but a deal has not been completed for the left-back. Numerous sources involved in the deal have told Sky Sports News a deal has been agreed in principle. Brighton have since denied a deal...
SkySports
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international midfielder completes free transfer to Nice following Juventus release
Aaron Ramsey has completed his free transfer to Ligue 1 Nice following his release from Juventus. The Wales international was on loan at Rangers during the second half of last season but his contract with Juventus was mutually terminated after three years last month. His spell at Ibrox ended in...
SkySports
Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side on brink of Champions League exit after goals from Teddy Teuma and Dante Vanzeir
Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted Rangers were "lucky" to only lose 2-0 in their third qualifying round tie at Union Saint-Gilloise which leaves their Champions League hopes at severe risk. Teddy Teuma scored the Belgian side's first European goal in 58 years during the first half before Dante Vanzeir converted a...
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Report: Stoke City Are Favourites To Sign Manchester City Striker Liam Delap On Loan
Stoke City are emerging as favourites to sign Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan this summer. Liam Delap has been linked with a loan move away from City this summer and Stoke City are now looking to be favourites to sign the player. Manchester City are keen for the player to have some first-team experience but will not let him leave on a permanent deal.
SkySports
WSL: Liverpool host Chelsea and Everton live on Sky Sports in September
Sky Sports has announced three more live Women's Super League games for September, with Liverpool hosting both Chelsea and Everton on their top-flight return, while last season's champions also entertain Manchester City that month. Matt Beard's side take on Chelsea on Sunday September 18 at 6.45pm and in week three...
SkySports
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag must engage with Cristiano Ronaldo to keep him at Old Trafford, says former coach
Ex-Man Utd coach Chris Armas has explained how Erik Ten Hag can keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club and addressed how leaks affected Ralf Rangnick's time at Old Trafford. Armas served as an assistant to Rangnick during the German's six-month spell as interim manager, during which the club bounced back from a run of five defeats in eight games at the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure - but ultimately missed out on Champions League football after another run of poor form at the end of the season.
SkySports
Man Utd's Dean Henderson 'fumes' at 'criminal' waste of season before Nottingham Forest loan
Manchester United's Dean Henderson, on loan at Nottingham Forest, has made a scathing assessment of his "criminal" season at Old Trafford last year. Henderson told TalkSPORT he was promised the United No 1 jersey after his club form in 2020/21, which had seen him talked about as unseating Jordan Pickford as England's first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the European Championships last summer.
SkySports
Amadou Onana: West Ham agree £33.5million fee with Lille for midfielder
West Ham have agreed a fee with Lille for midfielder Amadou Onana. The fee is understood to be worth £33.5million (€40m) including add-ons, and came as a result of the Hammers' fourth bid for the player. Completion of the deal is a long way from being done, however,...
