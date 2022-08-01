ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Marc Cucurella: Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Brighton left-back for £50m with Man City unwilling to meet asking price

By Kaveh Solhekol
SkySports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Enter Into Talks For Manchester United Target

Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona for Manchester United midfield target Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United's Premier League rivals Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for Frenkie de Jong, according to a report on Wednesday morning. The Netherlands international is Erik ten Hag's top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Dumfries
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Yardbarker

Chelsea put brakes on defender’s move to Premier League rivals

Chelsea do not want to lose another defender. The Blues, led by German boss Thomas Tuchel, have seen multiple defensive players move on in recent times. First-team regulars Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed Stamford Bridge at the end of last season after both centre-backs failed to extend their contracts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Spaniard#Seagulls#Arsenal#Premier League Ins#Amex#Spanish
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal ‘agree’ Youri Tielemans terms and Cristiano Ronaldo latest updates

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all facing a race against time now to land new signings before the start of the Premier League season, with all three reportedly still chasing at least one big addition apiece. The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana.The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side on brink of Champions League exit after goals from Teddy Teuma and Dante Vanzeir

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted Rangers were "lucky" to only lose 2-0 in their third qualifying round tie at Union Saint-Gilloise which leaves their Champions League hopes at severe risk. Teddy Teuma scored the Belgian side's first European goal in 58 years during the first half before Dante Vanzeir converted a...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Report: Stoke City Are Favourites To Sign Manchester City Striker Liam Delap On Loan

Stoke City are emerging as favourites to sign Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan this summer. Liam Delap has been linked with a loan move away from City this summer and Stoke City are now looking to be favourites to sign the player. Manchester City are keen for the player to have some first-team experience but will not let him leave on a permanent deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

WSL: Liverpool host Chelsea and Everton live on Sky Sports in September

Sky Sports has announced three more live Women's Super League games for September, with Liverpool hosting both Chelsea and Everton on their top-flight return, while last season's champions also entertain Manchester City that month. Matt Beard's side take on Chelsea on Sunday September 18 at 6.45pm and in week three...
SOCCER
SkySports

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag must engage with Cristiano Ronaldo to keep him at Old Trafford, says former coach

Ex-Man Utd coach Chris Armas has explained how Erik Ten Hag can keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club and addressed how leaks affected Ralf Rangnick's time at Old Trafford. Armas served as an assistant to Rangnick during the German's six-month spell as interim manager, during which the club bounced back from a run of five defeats in eight games at the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure - but ultimately missed out on Champions League football after another run of poor form at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Man Utd's Dean Henderson 'fumes' at 'criminal' waste of season before Nottingham Forest loan

Manchester United's Dean Henderson, on loan at Nottingham Forest, has made a scathing assessment of his "criminal" season at Old Trafford last year. Henderson told TalkSPORT he was promised the United No 1 jersey after his club form in 2020/21, which had seen him talked about as unseating Jordan Pickford as England's first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the European Championships last summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy