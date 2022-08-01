ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

FOX Sports

NFL odds: Hall of Fame Game best bet, profitable preseason trends

I am beyond thrilled to write this sentence: The NFL is back, with preseason starting on Thursday with the Hall of Fame game!. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders square off in Canton, Ohio to kick off the 2022 season. And if a game is played, money is to be made, even if it’s the preseason.
NFL
Yardbarker

Titans Camp Update

The Tennessee Titans are due an update regarding their camp status. Teams around the league have the first week of camp under their belt. There have been some concerns with key players on the Titans squad but after this week an aura of confidence has descended upon Nashville. The Titans also added some additions to the roster that were needed in specific units. Here are some important highlights from week one:
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Coach Polamalu Gives Update on Running Back Room

The Las Vegas Raiders have a large room of talented running backs, both young and old. Running back coach Kennedy Polamalu said he's been impressed with what the group has displayed at training camp so far. "It's coming together," Polamalu said at media availability on Monday. "They're working hard, and...
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener

Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
CANTON, OH
Yardbarker

Falcons players impressing in their new positions

The Falcons are experimenting with players in new positions, and they’re impressing the coaching staff. Avery Williams, who returned punts and kicks last year, has switched from cornerback to running back. Feleipe Franks , a backup quarterback in 2021, has switched to tight end. And Ryan Neuzil slid inside to center from guard. All of whom have garnered praise from Arthur Smith.
ATLANTA, GA

