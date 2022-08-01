Rookie Watch: Updates On Alec Pierce, Nick Cross, Jelani Woods From Colts Training Camp

www.colts.com
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral
The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts
The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update
Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
Dolphins tampering findings show Brady was backstabbing the Patriots on his way out the door
The NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. As it turns out, Miami was talking with Brady about playing for them while he was still under contract with the Patriots.
Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
Tom Brady Explains How He Feels About Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are easily the greatest quarterback and tight end duo of all time. These two were able to win four championships together and you always knew they were going to be dangerous when sharing the field. Whether it be with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk had the juice to destroy opposing defenses at the drop of a hat.
Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Suspension of Browns' Deshaun Watson 'none of my business'
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is spending his summer competing with Sam Darnold for the right to be named the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 starter. Mayfield's former employer dominated a bulk of sports headlines on the first day of August. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns signal-caller...
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
'NFL is a joke': Deshaun Watson suspension has people on social media riled up
Six games. That is the suspension length for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, as ruled by former U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson. Six games is the baseline for suspension in the...
Odell Beckham Jr’s 3-word response to Sean McVay’s recruiting message
The Los Angeles Rams have begun their road to repeat following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory last season. It has been a fairly eventful offseason for the franchise which included landing Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, and a few others. However, one notable missing player from the championship roster is Odell Beckham Jr. Rams’ Coach Sean McVay sent a message to the star wide receiver to which OBJ recently chimed back in on via Twitter:
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
With Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, Cleveland Browns record first victory of 2022
Personal feelings and long-buried trauma aside, the Browns’ quest for a championship remains alive. Former U.S. District judge Sue L. Robinson's six-game suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy announced Monday did not dash the Browns’ hopes of reaching the Super Bowl after the 2022 season. ...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Broncos Veteran Wide Receiver Carted Off Practice Field Tuesday
A Denver Broncos veteran wide receiver and projected starter may have suffered a serious injury this Tuesday afternoon. That player is fifth-year wideout Tim Patrick. According to multiple reports, Patrick made a sensational catch during training camp on Tuesday, but landed awkwardly. It was only a matter of moments before the cart came out and he was taken off the field with medical trainers.
Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp
The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
