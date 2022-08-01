ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Geoffrey Owens Is So Proud of Son Jordyn! Get to Know the ‘Cosby Show’ Alum’s Only Child

By Samantha Agate
 2 days ago
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Geoffrey Owens shot to fame portraying Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show beginning in its second season. Since the show wrapped in 1992, fans have wondered what happened to the star. He has been focused on being a doting dad to his son, Jordyn Owens, whom he shares with his wife, Josette Owens. Keep scrolling to meet their only child together.

Who Is Geoffrey Owens’ Son, Jordyn Owens?

After The Cosby Show, Geoffrey appeared on Built to Last, The Affair, Divorce and Power. He and Josette got married in 1995 and became parents four years later when Jordyn arrived. Jordyn grew up in Montclair, New Jersey. Like his dad, the youngster is full of talent and went on to pursue an acting career of his own. In addition to acting, he is a model and artist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=006ISu_0h0ZirJp00
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

In July 2022, Geoffrey walked the red carpet with his son to support the premiere of his new show, Uncoupled. The Netflix series marked Jordyn’s acting debut alongside veteran performers Tisha Campbell, Marcia Gay Harden and Neil Patrick Harris.

“I’m beyond words proud,” the Fatale actor told Page Six at the time about his son’s big role. “I’m speechless.”

Jordyn also took to Instagram to express how happy he was to be part of the project, writing, “Beyond blessed (cliché I know) to have made my appearance with some of the best in the business, great experience, always thankful.”

Jordyn is also an athlete, having previously played basketball at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. In his free time, he likes to play the guitar and listen to music, according to his athletic profile on the school’s website.

In March 2021, he appeared on Today to discuss his love for painting and the passion behind his work. The budding star got to chat virtually with Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and guest Wayne Brady during the interview.

The artist has a separate Instagram page dedicated to his work. In July 2022, Jordyn put his paintings on display at his art gallery opening. He snapped a photo with his father during the big night in front of some of his colorful artwork.

Jordyn’s relationship with his father is truly special. He was there for him after a photo of Geoffrey working at Trader Joe’s went viral in 2018.

“I texted my son and warned him about the story breaking. I actually apologized to him for embarrassing him, because I knew that he’s in school away from us,” Geoffrey told People in September 2018. “I knew his classmates would see it and he’d be humiliated and embarrassed. I apologized to him.”

The Law & Order alum received a supportive text from his son, proving just how strong their bond is.

“Even before the wave of support rolled in within an hour or two, he sent me a beautiful text back about how proud he was of me,” the New York native explained. “I cried; I just broke down. He felt the opposite of embarrassment. He was so proud that I had taken the job. It was beautiful.”

