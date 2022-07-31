Cristiano Ronaldo will feature against Rayo Vallecano

www.yardbarker.com
Leaked Audio: Riqui Puig turned down Milan and Chelsea to stay in Barcelona
Riqui Puig’s days at Barcelona appear numbered. The 22-year-old was once a great hope for Cules but has struggled to make an impact in recent years. Amid links of a move to LA Galaxy, Puig missed Barcelona training on Wednesday with permission from the club. Yet it could have...
Man Utd's troubled transfer window clouds Ten Hag's prospects
Erik ten Hag's first competitive game as manager on Sunday should herald a fresh start for Manchester Untied, but familiar failings behind the scenes have made the Dutchman's difficult job an almost impossible one. It is important to get a fresh start.
