WATCH: Vols begin preseason practice

Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
247Sports
Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold
The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
atozsports.com
How Camden Sewell’s decision proves something about Vols HC Tony Vitello
The Tennessee Vols baseball program and head coach Tony Vitello got some important news on Tuesday, August 2nd. They got back a key piece of their bullpen from last season. RHP Camden Sewell announced that he will be returning to Knoxville for his fifth collegiate season. Sewell is a vital piece to the pitching staff after the Vols lost Ben Joyce, Blade Tidwell, Will Mabrey, and Mark McLaughlin to the MLB Draft.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Adds Former Clemson Running Back Through Transfer Portal
Tennessee has officially added another name to the roster on the morning of the third day of fall camp. On Wednesday morning, running back Lyn-J Dixon announced on Instagram that he would be transferring to the University of Tennessee. “Committed,” Dixon said in his post with a heart emoji. “#SEC...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy has 3 big questions about the Tennessee Volunteers for 2022
Greg McElroy named Tennessee, Nebraska and Louisville as 3 potential teams on the rise for the 2022 season. The Vols are looking for their first back-to-back winning seasons since 2015 and 2016 after going 7-6 last year in Josh Heupel’s first campaign as the team’s head coach. So,...
247Sports
Clemson, West Virginia transfer RB Lyn-J Dixon commits to Tennessee
Former Clemson and West Virginia running back Lyn-J Dixon is transferring to Tennessee, according to Vols247. The news of Dixon’s commitment to the Volunteers comes a little more than a month after Dixon left West Virginia and entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Dixon left Clemson for West Virginia after the 2021 season but did not play a game for the Mountaineers, entering this offseason as a graduate transfer.
247Sports
Versatile Tennessee freshman embraces summer position switch
Tennessee opened training camp on Monday morning with just one position switch of note, one involving a freshman who joined the program in January. Cameron Miller, the versatile athlete from Memphis, spent spring practice working at wide receiver, but the Vols opted to move him over to the other side of the football and play him in the secondary. The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder practiced with the safeties as Tennessee held its first preseason practice, and head coach Josh Heupel complimented the first-year player for embracing the move.
247Sports
Freshman Josephs takes aim at early playing time for Tennessee’s defense
As one half of the duo of talented edge defenders headlining Tennessee’s freshman class, Joshua Josephs is a candidate to help the Vols sooner rather than later. For now, the freshman is all of one practice into his collegiate career, and there’s too much work to be done to focus too much on what playing time he might get or how his role might look for a Tennessee defense needing quality pass-rushers. Josephs has put himself in position to push for those things, though, with a productive summer after joining the program a couple of months ago.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Baseball received some extremely good news this week
The Tennessee Vols baseball team received some extremely good news on Tuesday. According to a report from VolQuest, right-handed pitcher Camden Sewell has decided to return to Tennessee for his final season of eligibility. Sewell, who went 7-1 last season with a 2.52 ERA, had accepted a job at Knoxville’s...
247Sports
DL target from Georgia on verge of decision after visiting Vols again
A Class of 2023 defensive lineman from Georgia visited Tennessee again Saturday and is planning to announce his college decision soon.
Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise
Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
WBIR
Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
indherald.com
#Enclave: Scott County’s ill-fated Union regiment
It was at nine o’clock on the morning of August 13, 1862 that Scott County’s largest Civil War battle began. That morning, Confederate forces under the command of Capt. T.M. Nelson approached Huntsville on River Road, southeast of the small village, where they engaged with Union soldiers under the command of Col. William T. Clift, who had raised an infantry regiment in Scott County.
wvlt.tv
Full Service Barbeque closing for business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
wvlt.tv
Election 2022: Roane County
Biography: Beard is from Midway, Tennessee. She studied at Roane State Community College, the University of Tennessee and then earned a Master of Business Administration degree at Tennessee Tech University. She works as an operations specialist employed by Kimco corporation. Victoria Bowers-Gaskins. Race: County Executive. Party: Independent. Biography: Bowers-Gaskin is...
wvlt.tv
Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return to East Tennessee for the September 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show. The Clydesdales will be making two appearances at McGhee Tyson Airport for the Smoky Mountain Air Show, which is sponsored by DENSO, on Sept. 10 and 11. The eight-horse...
wvlt.tv
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears in East Tennessee are not few and far between; therefore, it is essential that those who live or visit the area know what to do when they encounter the animals. A photo circulating social media of what not to do when seeing a bear in...
PLANetizen
Opinion: Beware ‘Gatlinburginazation’
The Gatlinburg Space Needle is visible in this photo of Gatlinburg, located in Sevier County, Tennessee | Sean Pavone / Shutterstock. An opinion piece by David Musser for the Lexington Herald Leader spreads the word about the negative effects of committing to a “Gatlinburg-type model” of economic development.
How much rain? More than 6 inches of rain at McGhee Tyson in July
Rain has been falling on East Tennessee for most of the month. The Knoxville weather radar is tracking rain as it moves across the region.
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
wvlt.tv
Scott County deputies suspended following ‘unprofessional’ video
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say. The suit alleges a child was able to climb up a rock wall without a harness before falling and hitting his head on concrete. Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky...
