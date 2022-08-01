ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

The Hundred: Kirsten hopes for Welsh Fire strength in depth

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Adam Zampa
Person
Ben Duckett
Person
Tammy Beaumont
Person
Hayley Matthews
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Gary Kirsten
Person
Rachael Haynes
Person
Gareth Breese
BBC

Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record

Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup

Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

DONE DEAL: Tottenham’s Kion Etete finalizes permanent move to Cardiff City

Yesterday, rumors appeared in the Welsh football media ecosystem that Tottenham Hotspur’s 20-year old academy graduate striker Kion Etete was a transfer target for Championship side Cardiff City. Today, that rumor has turned into reality. Spurs and Cardiff announced on social media that Etete has moved to the Bluebirds on a permanent transfer. Etete completed a medical on Wednesday before the move was announced.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Newcastle fail with £50m bid for Leicester midfielder James Maddison

Leicester have rejected Newcastle’s latest offer for James Maddison and are reluctant to sell the midfielder unless they receive a bid of about £60m. It is understood Newcastle’s second bid for Maddison, who has two years left on his deal, was £45m plus £5m in add-ons. Brendan Rodgers has said Leicester, who need to raise their transfer budget through sales, will not be exploited by Premier League rivals hoping to capitalise on their financial situation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wales#Men S Hundred#Bbc Sport Online App
BBC

Tory leadership: Rishi Sunak backs Wales-only Covid inquiry

Rishi Sunak has backed calls for a Welsh Covid inquiry and has attacked plans for a larger Senedd. He said it could not be right that the Welsh government's priority is for more politicians "when the public are struggling to pay their energy bills". The Tory leadership contender also vowed...
WORLD
BBC

'Phillips' £10m asking price is too much'

Journalist Luke Edwards expects Nat Phillips to leave Anfield this summer, but he says Liverpool will probably have to lower their asking price. Bournemouth and Fulham are both keen to sign the centre-back, but the Reds reportedly want more than £10m. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "He’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
The Guardian

Weatherwatch: earlier harvests show UK’s climate is changing

It has been an exceptional year, but 69% of the winter barley crop in England, Wales and Scotland was harvested by 19 July. By then in the south and east farmers were already well on with the wheat crop too. One problem was that overnight temperatures were so high that to avoid the risk of fire and damage to the crop, the grain had to be cooled before it could be put in grain stores. This is the earliest recorded harvest of recent times – the previous record was set in 2006.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy