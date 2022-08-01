Mt. Zion Ministerial Alliance to host Community Blood Drive Monday, August 8

nowdecatur.com
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Family YMCA Hosts Annual Backpack Attack Event
August 2, 2022 – Decatur Family YMCA will host their annual Backpack Attack event on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 1,500 backpacks pre-filled with school supplies will be handed out to students entering kindergarten through 6th grade. Backpacks will be available for pickup at...
nowdecatur.com
Macon County Health Department to Hold Back to School Event this Saturday
August 3, 2022 – The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) is hosting a back-to-school event on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the health department located at 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, IL. Macon County students and their families will...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Dominic Santomassimo, Lee’Vonte Kelley, Shantel Rogers Niki Fenderson talk about the Backpack Attack on Thee Morris Code
August 3, 2022- Dominic Santomassimo, YMCA executive director, Lee’Vonte Kelley, YMCA intern, Niki Fenderson, board member of the YMCA, & Shantel Rogers, Chief of Communication officer of Walk It Like We Talk It & vice president of Hands of Hearts LLC, joined host Dr. Juanita Morris on Thee Morris Code to talk about the Backpack Attack. Organizations Chico & Southside Improvement Association are also partners on the event. The Backpack Attack will be hosted at the Decatur YMCA, Old King’s Orchard, & Johns Hill Magnet School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Decatur Park District and Park District Foundation on Byers & Co
August 3, 2022 – Clay Gerhard and Aly Delatte of the Decatur Park District joined Byers and Co to talk about the recently filled park commissioner seat, the upcoming busy weekend at the Devon, and the Zoo-Rific Evening. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Millikin University HSHS Medical Group Health Center to Open August 8
August 3, 2022 – Millikin announced the August 8 opening of the Campus Medical Clinic under a new partnership with HSHS Hospital Systems. Under this new model, students, faculty, staff, and their families will have access to excellent nurse-led care in a walk-in clinic format. Clinicians will be available...
nowdecatur.com
Browder Joins Memorial Care on West Weaver
August 2, 2022 – Dr. Vicki Browder has started practicing family medicine with Memorial Care on West Weaver in Forsyth. Browder earned her medical degree as a doctor of osteopathic medicine in 1997. She completed her residency in family medicine at Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2000. “My...
nowdecatur.com
Household Paint Collection Event Returning August 13
August 3, 2022 – Macon County Environmental Management will be hosting a paint collection event on Saturday, August 13 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. This collection is by appointment only at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center at 1750 N. 21st St., Decatur. The Recycling Center is located south of Garfield Ave. and north of Division St. on the east side of 21st St. at the north end of the building with burgundy awnings.
nowdecatur.com
Richland Orientation Days for Fall Classes
August 2, 2022 – The Richland Community College Adult Education Program announced the following orientations for the fall 2022 GED classes:. August 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Richland Community College Campus (Room W115) August 9, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Richland Community College Campus (Room W115) August 10, 2022 at...
wmay.com
Springfield Roads To Be Treated With Mixture To Extend Their Life
A number of Springfield streets are undergoing road maintenance this week aimed at extending the life of the roadway. The city is applying a substance called reclamite on more than 30 different roadways this week. After it’s sprayed on the road, a light coating of sand or limestone screening is applied, and then swept away one or two days later. The city says vehicles can drive on the roads safely within 15 to 30 minutes after the screening is spread.
nowdecatur.com
Public Relations Course Taught by Brian Byers Available August 10
August 1, 2022 – A Public Relations course will be available on August 10, thanks to the Community Foundation of Macon County, for those learning the basics of PR. This two-and-a-half-hour course is designed to help nonprofit staff learn the basics of PR needed to effectively communicate and work with the media. Public Relations 101, will be held on Wednesday, August 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the 3rd Floor of the Decatur Area Arts Council. The enrollment fee for this course is $10 and space is limited.
nowdecatur.com
Millikin to Deliver State of the University on August 24
August 1, 2022 – On Wednesday, August 24, Millikin University will host a “State of the University” event from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will take place at Kirkland Fine Arts Center. Millikin President Dr. James M. Reynolds will provide updates on the University’s strategic plan, ongoing capital projects and the goals for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.
Macon Co. launches rapid response for crime victims
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A new program could help victims of violent crimes in Macon County. The Child First Center partnered with the United Way and the Decatur Police Department to create the Crisis Response program. When officers are called to the scene of a crime, they will be able to send for trained counselors […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Motorists drive through flooded Decatur intersection
Drivers made their way through a flooded intersection at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Prairie Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The area is under a flash flood warning.
Hidden Illinois Farm Serves Up Anything But Boring Apple Treats
I'm not trying to punch the gas to get to fall folks but it's coming getting close. Summer doesn't end until three-quarters through September but it's not a crime to get excited about the next season. The dates when orchards, pumpkin patches, and fall-themed farms have already begun announcing their opening dates. There's a special farm in Illinois that you must add to your list of fall fun.
WAND TV
CWLP works to restore power for 861 customers in Springfield after storm
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield City Water, Light and Power report several power outages after the afternoon storm. According to the CWLP high winds, rain and lightning, brought branches across power lines and caused other trouble leading to power outages in Springfield. Crews are currently working to restore power to 861...
nprillinois.org
Springfield police found to stop black motorists more and other top stories|First Listen
Springfield police found to stop black motorists five times more than white drivers. Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is on the defensive. National Weather Service warns of intense heat today for Central Illinois and confirms tornado touched down in Logan County on Wednesday. Caterpillar reports positive earnings results for...
WCIA
The Little Farm at Weldon Springs
Anna with The Little Farm at Weldon Springs raises chickens, ducks, and geese and provides excellent care to them. We grow a wide variety of vegetable crops in a very small space (2500 sq. ft.), which we are transitioning to a deep-mulch no-till system for the coming season. As a...
WAND TV
CUPHD changing COVID-19 operations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will stop reaching out to people who test positive for COVID-19 starting Aug. 15. “While COVID will continue to persist in our county, we are entering a period where state and federal mandates are being rescinded, funding is being reduced, and resources are being reallocated,” said Administrator Julie Pryde. “This is not a reason to be complacent; rather, we believe that Champaign County residents have the knowledge and tools readily available to them to adopt effective precautions to prevent COVID-19 infections and to make timely care decisions if they have a positive COVID-19 test.”
WAND TV
Multiple crews respond to early morning fire in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ill. (WAND) - The Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responded to residential structure fire early Monday morning. According to Lincoln Rural, crews were dispatched at 12:08 a.m. to assist with a residential fire in Elkhart. Upon arrival, crews say the house had heavy fire showing. Firefighters began an aerial...
midwestwanderer.com
More Big Stuff: The Return to Casey, Illinois
The small town of Casey, Illinois, is home to twelve of the world’s largest objects—rocking chair, wind chimes, and teeter-totter, to name a few. We wrote about the “Big Things Small Town” last year after we had passed through and had seen the attractions on and around Main Street. However, there are more “big” roadside attractions scattered through other parts of town. So, we spent the better part of a day there recently, and we took our granddaughter with us, knowing she’d love it. Here is a video of some of what Casey offers.
