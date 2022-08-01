Mt. Zion Ministerial Alliance to host Community Blood Drive Monday, August 8

August 1, 2022 – A Public Relations course will be available on August 10, thanks to the Community Foundation of Macon County, for those learning the basics of PR. This two-and-a-half-hour course is designed to help nonprofit staff learn the basics of PR needed to effectively communicate and work with the media. Public Relations 101, will be held on Wednesday, August 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the 3rd Floor of the Decatur Area Arts Council. The enrollment fee for this course is $10 and space is limited.

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO