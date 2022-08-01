Monday Scramble: One for the money, two for the show

www.golfchannel.com
Related
Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts
Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation. On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational. The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff...
'I don't know if that was official or not': How Tiger Woods spilled the beans on Webb Simpson being a Presidents Cup assistant captain
It’s not every day Webb Simpson looks down at his phone to see a call from Tiger Woods. But that’s what happened last Tuesday at Trolley Stop, a local hot dog joint in Wilmington, North Carolina, while Simpson was out with his family. When Simpson was trying to order, his phone rang.
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Mike Tirico on what Tiger Woods’ LIV criticism revealed about his growth as a sports icon
— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
GolfWRX
‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned
There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
RELATED PEOPLE
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia says LIV Golf contract "kinda my reward" for long career
Sergio Garcia says he views his LIV contract as "kinda" his reward for a career in golf spanning nearly 30 years. In an interview with Michael Collins of ESPN, the Spaniard has opened up on his decision to join the Saudi-funded breakaway tour. The 42-year-old has revealed when he first...
golfmagic.com
Player reveals the backlash he's faced on Twitter since joining LIV Golf
Travis Smyth might not be one of the household names on LIV Golf but the Australian has admitted to receiving heavy backlash on social media ever since joining the Saudi-funded circuit this season. Smyth, 27, has played in all three of the first LIV Golf Invitational Series events in England...
Golf.com
PGA Tour hits back at LIV lawsuit, ‘former colleagues’ in fiery memo
Just minutes after LIV golfers’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour was made public, the PGA Tour sent its players a memo informing them of the suit and pushing back against the case of the 11 suspended PGA Tour players behind it. The memo, sent from Tour commissioner Jay Monahan...
Golf-Woods not named as assistant for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will not be an assistant at this year's Presidents Cup after U.S. captain Davis Love III on Tuesday named Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his final two assistants for the September showdown at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shanshan Feng got everything from golf but a proper farewell
Shanshan Feng never wanted to play more than 10 years of professional golf. She went longer than planned, and the only regret for China’s happy-go-lucky major champion is the COVID-19 pandemic kept her from a proper farewell. Feng, 32, announced her retirement Tuesday with an Instagram post in which she said golf gave her far more than she was able to give back. “Now it is time for me to try something different,” she said. Feng achieved plenty, beyond becoming China’s first major champion in 2012 at the LPGA Championship. She won a bronze medal in golf’s return to the Olympics in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. She won 22 times on the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and the Japan LPGA.
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas takes swipe at LIV Golf ahead of junior golf tournament
Justin Thomas took a shot at LIV Golf after posting a photo on his Twitter ahead of the tournament he sponsors on the American Junior Golf Association. The Justin Thomas Junior Championship takes place over August 10-13 at Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky. The tournament welcomes competitors both...
What Is the Cut Line for the 2022 Wyndham Championship?
How many players will make the cut at the 2022 Wyndham Championship? The post What Is the Cut Line for the 2022 Wyndham Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
golfmagic.com
You won't believe how CHEAP tickets were going for at LIV Golf Bedminster
Tickets were on sale on StubHub for as little as $1 to attend LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster last week. LIV Golf tweeted hours after sacked European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson tapped home for a debut win that "25,000+" spectators turned up to watch the action at Trump National Bedminster Golf Club.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
golfmagic.com
"Good grief" PGA Tour pro ripped after moaning about 2023-2024 schedule
James Hahn appears to have an issue with the newly-released PGA Tour schedule for the 2023-2024 season. The 40-year-old two-time PGA Tour winner took to social media to outline his thoughts on the changes that have been made. Next season will mark the final time the PGA Tour has a...
2022 Wyndham Championship Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info
It’s now or never for players to make a push into the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The final regular season event on the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 schedule is this week at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Donald Ross design is a par-70 track measuring at 7,131 yards.
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup: Davis Love III adds Webb Simpson, Steve Stricker as assistant captains on U.S. team
The United States side has rounded out its leadership positions for the 2022 Presidents Cup. Captain Davis Love III announced on Tuesday that 2021 Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker and Quail Hollow Club member Webb Simpson will join Fred Couples and Zach Johnson as assistant captains for the event at Quail Hollow Club.
Phil Michelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Other LIV Golfers Suing the PGA
LIV golfers really want to play on the PGA Tour.
NBC Sports
11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson and 10 other players from LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday over their suspensions for participating in the Saudi-funded breakaway series. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the lawsuit. Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter,...
Golf Digest
An inside look at the Manning Brothers' buddies trip
I was just back from covering the Open Championship at St. Andrews when I saw that Jim Nantz was calling. I took a second before answering. It felt like high school, intentionally pausing so as to not appear too desperate or excited. “Jim Nantz?” I asked. “Hello, friend.”. We...
Golf Digest
How to watch the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club
The final event of the PGA Tour regular season is here with the upcoming Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. After a wild six-man playoff in 2021, defending champ Kevin Kisner returns to Greensboro, N.C., for a topsy-turvy season-ender that will include some FedEx Cup Playoffs jockeying. Will Zalatoris is...
GolfWRX
2022 Wyndham Championship: Outright Betting Picks
The PGA TOUR makes its final regular season stop this week as we head to Sedgefield Country Club to play the 2022 Wyndham Championship. Located in Greensboro, N.C., the course opened in 1926 and was renovated in 2007. Sedgefield Country Club is a Par 70 measuring 7,127 yards. Just as...
Comments / 0