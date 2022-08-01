Commonwealth Games: Wales sprinter Jeremiah Azu aiming for Birmingham success

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
BBC
Cesc Fabregas: Midfielder joins Italian Serie B side Como on free transfer
Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has joined Italian club Como on a two-year deal. The 35-year-old arrives at the Serie B side on a free transfer after his contract with Monaco expired in June. Fabregas joined Monaco from Chelsea in January 2019 when his former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry was...
When is England Women’s next match?
ENGLAND'S 56 years of misery was put to an end when the Lionesses defeated Germany in a record breaking Women's Euro final - and fans are itching to see them back in action. The Lionesses had a phenomenal tournament, winning every single match and only conceding two goals. And a...
FIFA・
SkySports
Tom Huddlestone: Manchester United in talks with ex-Tottenham midfielder over U21s player-coach role
Manchester United are in talks with former Tottenham midfielder Tom Huddlestone over a player-coach role with the U21 team. The 35-year-old left Hull City at the end of last season and looks set to move into coaching following a playing career that included eight seasons at Spurs and four England caps.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'There's still one more trophy': Lucy Bronze warns England's rivals that 2023 World Cup glory is now in their sights as the hungover Lionesses party in Trafalgar Square after their Euro 2022 success
England have set their sights on winning the 2023 World Cup after clinching their first major trophy on Sunday night. The Lionesses celebrated their European Championship victory against Germany in front of 7,000 fans in Trafalgar Square on Monday. And manager Sarina Wiegman — who is set to be offered...
UEFA・
Lucy Bronze calls for England to travel the country for post-Euro 2022 games
Lucy Bronze wants England to play games in various cities in the north to take women's football to more fans after successful Euro 2022.
Dean Henderson Breaks Silence On Manchester United Loan Exit This Summer
Dean Henderson has broken silence over the circumstances in which he secured a loan exit from Manchester United in this summer's transfer window, in a brutally honest interview with TalkSport
BBC
Transfer news: City target Gomez instead of Cucurella
Manchester City have opened talks with Anderlecht over Spain Under-21 left-back Sergio Gomez, 21, as an alternative to Brighton target, Spaniard Marc Cucurella, 24. (Times - subscription required), external. England midfielder Phil Foden, 22, has agreed a new long-term contract worth around £225,000-a-week at Manchester City. (Mail), external. Sheffield...
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Kasper Schmeichel joins Nice to end 11-year Leicester spell
Kasper Schmeichel has completed a move to French club Nice to end his 11-year stay at Leicester City, the clubs announced Wednesday. The 35-year-old leaves the King Power Stadium as a club legend after being one of the best players in Leicester's shock Premier League title win in the 2015-16 season.
‘What You Can Expect Them to Do Is Be Fighting for Those Four Trophies’ - John Barnes on Quadruple Chances
Last season saw Liverpool play every game possible, reaching and winning both domestic cup finals before defeat in the Uefa Champions League final in Paris, aswell as this Liverpool also took the Premier League title to the final day, coming closer to winning the quadruple than any team ever has before. Liverpool legend John Barnes expects more of the same looking ahead to the upcoming campaign.
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: England clinical against Northern Ireland to remain unbeaten
The foundation for the result was laid by an outstanding first half, in which the home side missed just two of their 40 shots at goal. In defence, England turned over the ball at will in order to keep Northern Ireland at arms' length and a 38-15 half-time lead set them on their way.
Empowered England can ‘strive to new levels’ after Euro glory, Anita Asante predicts
Former England international Anita Asante believes the “psychological empowerment” of winning Euro 2022 will push the Lionesses to new levels.Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal at Wembley sealed a 2-1 victory over Germany as Sarina Wiegman’s side claimed the first major trophy in their history.It was also first major tournament triumph for a senior England team since the men’s 1966 World Cup triumph over West Germany.Asante, who was a member of the side beaten by Germany in the 2009 Euros final, said winning a trophy changes everything.“From a football perspective, psychologically it is really empowering to know you are the dominant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
BBC to show first leg of Dundee United's Europa Conference League tie with AZ Alkmaar
Dundee United's Europa Conference League third-round qualifier first leg at home to AZ Alkmaar will be televised by BBC Scotland on Thursday. The game (20:00 BST) - United's first European fixture in 10 years - will also be shown on BBC iPlayer. And there will be Sportsound commentary on BBC...
BBC
South Africa beat Ireland by 21 runs in T20 opener at Bristol
South Africa 211-5 (20 overs): Hendricks 74, Markram 56; Delany 2-31 Ireland 190-9 (20 overs): Tucker 78, Dockrell 43; Maharaj 2-29, Parnell 2-36, Shamsi 2-37 Half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram helped South Africa to a 21-run win in the first of two Twenty20 internationals against Ireland. Hendricks made...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: NI's Bethany First wins gold and Daniel Wiffen takes silver in pool
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Para-swimmer Bethany Firth stormed to Northern Ireland's first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games...
BBC
Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper says players must 'thrive' on Premier League challenge
Nottingham Forest must "thrive off the challenge" of playing in the Premier League for the first time in 23 years and not have "negative emotions" going into it, says manager Steve Cooper. Forest beat Huddersfield in May's Championship play-off final to end their top-flight exile. But like fellow promoted sides...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Queen called England's women's national soccer team an 'inspiration' after its historic Euro 2022 triumph
The Queen of England shared her congratulations for the women's national soccer team, which won the European Championships over Germany on Sunday.
BBC
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international signs for Nice on free transfer
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined French side Nice on a free transfer. The 31-year-old was a free agent after the final year of his contract with Italian giants Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July. Ramsey had been linked with a return to former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.
BBC
Truss says best to ignore attention-seeking Sturgeon
Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has claimed it is best to ignore "attention seeker" Nicola Sturgeon. The foreign secretary criticised Scotland's first minister before ruling out a second independence referendum. Speaking at a hustings event in Exeter, Ms Truss described herself as "a child of the Union", having spent some...
BBC
Man Utd: Christian Eriksen spoke to three previous managers before joining club
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen says he held talks with three previous Manchester United managers about a potential move before finally joining the club this summer. The former Ajax, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Brentford player has signed a three-year contract at Old Trafford. Eriksen spoke to ex United bosses Louis van...
Comments / 0