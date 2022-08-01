Commonwealth Games: Wales sprinter Jeremiah Azu aiming for Birmingham success

Former England international Anita Asante believes the “psychological empowerment” of winning Euro 2022 will push the Lionesses to new levels.Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal at Wembley sealed a 2-1 victory over Germany as Sarina Wiegman’s side claimed the first major trophy in their history.It was also first major tournament triumph for a senior England team since the men’s 1966 World Cup triumph over West Germany.Asante, who was a member of the side beaten by Germany in the 2009 Euros final, said winning a trophy changes everything.“From a football perspective, psychologically it is really empowering to know you are the dominant...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO